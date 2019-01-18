Hema Malini, Dharmendra attend daughter Ahana Deol’s house-warming ceremony. See pics

Ahana Deol, actor Hema Malini’s daughter, recently had a house-warming ceremony and also shared pictures from the same on her Instagram account. Ahana, also a professional dancer like her mother, shared pictures with her husband, her son Darien and mother Hema from the ceremony. She looked pretty in a blush pink sari. Her father Dharmendra was also present at the ceremony. Hema looked pretty in a bright yellow silk sari.

She shared a few pictures and captioned them, “Warming up our new home with the beat kind of vibes #housewarming #humbleabode #three’samagicnumber #familylikefriend.”

She also shared one with her mother in which Hema is seen hugging her daughter from the back and captioned it, “My No 1 #mumzi #love #strength #forever.”

Ahana’s sister and actor Esha was also present with her husband Bharat Takhtani and her daughter Radhya. The actor gave birth to her baby girl in 2018 and shared pictures of her family on social media when she wished her fans a Happy New Year.

Esha recently spoke about her daughter and balancing work life. She told IANS, “Honestly, my priority is my daughter Radhya now. I have requested my husband to take a break for a few days and just be with Radhya while I wrap up the shoot in one schedule. And I am lucky to have someone like Bharat.”

Esha and Hema had also walked the ramp together for a designer at the Lakme Fashion Week in 2018 when they spoke of CakeWalk, her upcoming movie.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Jan 18, 2019 20:10 IST