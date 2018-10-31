Esha Deol captures 3 generations in this selfie with mother Hema Malini, daughter Radhya. See pic

Actor Esha Deol shared a very special post on Instagram on Tuesday. In a selfie, she captures the three generations of her family and also made us envious of the good looks that get handed down over each generation.

Esha shared a selfie with her mother and legendary actor Hema Malini and her baby daughter Radhya Takhtani. Esha is seen clicking the picture through the mirror while Hema holds her adorable granddaughter in her lap, distracting her with a make-up compact kit. Esha captioned the picture with heart emojis and also tagged her mother’s Instagram handle.

Esha’s fans and followers on Instagram also loved the picture. “Beautiful Grandma, Mum & Granddaughter,” a comment read. “Three generations but look like best fnd,” wrote another fan.

Hema recently celebrated her 70th birthday with her two daughter Esha and Ahana and their husbands and kids. She cut a giant cake with help from her grandkids and clicked pictures with her family.

Esha and Hema are often spotted together at festivals, fashion shows and other public occasions. They even walked the ramp at the Lakme Fashion Week, where the two looked gorgeous in beautiful silk saris.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Oct 31, 2018 16:40 IST