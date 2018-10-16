Esha Deol wishes mother Hema Malini a happy birthday with touching photo

Bollywood’s dream girl Hema Malini turned 70 on Tuesday and the actor’s daughter, Esha Deol, took to Instagram to write a heartfelt message for her mother. Esha wrote, “Happy Birthday to my gorgeous mammaaaaa!!!! May u continue to inspire everyone with your unstoppable energy,talent,beauty& willpower to make all ur dreams come true! Your discipline & dedication is something we all look up to ! U truly are “The Dream Girl” of our nation ... there can never be another like u ! Touch wood! May God bless u with a healthy & happy life! I love u !”

Esha and Hema are often spotted together at festivals, fashion shows and other public occasions. They even walked the ramp at the Lakme Fashion Week, where the two looked gorgeous in beautiful silk saris.

Esha also posted pictures from when she celebrated Ganesh Chaturthi at her mother’s home. She captioned the pictures, “#ganpatibabamorya having the lord at home makes everything around us look even more beautiful and special ! @dreamgirlhemamalini #ganpati #home #family #ganesharti #gratitude…”

Most recently, Hema Malini also joined her daughter Esha Deol, who was the BIG MJ of the week, to talk about her life. She revealed about her love for husband Dharmendra and said, “Back in those days, it was very difficult as there used to be landline phones and you had to find a proper place to speak over the phone. Romance is a very beautiful feeling. I could express the feeling of love only because of Dharamji.”

On the work front, Esha is looking forward to the release of her short film Cakewalk, which will mark her comeback to acting.

First Published: Oct 16, 2018 19:49 IST