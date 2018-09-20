Ganesh Chaturthi 2018: Hema Malini, Esha Deol look gorgeous as they welcome Bappa home

Mother-daughter duo Hema Malini and Esha Deol organised a Ganpathi puja at their residence. The two looked pretty in traditional attire and also performed the puja with friends and family. Esha shared the pictures of the celebrations on her Instagram account. She captioned the pictures, “#ganpatibabamorya having the lord at home makes everything around us look even more beautiful and special ! @dreamgirlhemamalini #ganpati #home #family #ganesharti #gratitude.”

Esha and Hema recently walked the ramp for LFW 2018 and the two were decked in traditional attires designed by Sanjuktta Dutta. Esha had shared a picture from the evening and had captioned it, “Walking the ramp with my most comfortable partner my mother”. Taking to Instagram, Esha shared pictures of the event, writing, “Walking the ramp with my most comfortable partner my mother @dreamgirlhemamalini for the awesome talented designer @sanjukta_dutta.”

The two, however, ended up walking out of the event when a media interaction backstage went south. In a video that went viral, Hema asked Esha to speak about her upcoming film, Cakewalk. As Esha started talking about the film, they were interrupted by the organisers who added that this was only a photo op and not an interaction, which led to both Hema and Esha walking out in a huff.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Sep 20, 2018 18:50 IST