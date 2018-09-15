Actor Hema Malini inaugurates 30th edition of Pune Festival

Ganesh Festival has now become a global phenomenon,” said veteran actor and MP Hema Malini during the inaugural function of Pune Festival 2018, on Friday.

Hema Malini has performed many times in the earlier editions of the same festival. As a long-time patron, she was present at the Ganesh Kala Krida Manch to preside over the festival which is filled with art, culture and traditional galore.

“This stage has provided a platform to many prominent artists over the years and will do so in the coming years, as well. I have been privileged to perform here and would like to do so again, next year, when I will present my next ballet, Ganga on this very stage, ” she said.

The Pune festival is one of the most prestigious cultural platforms in the country, started in 1989. Over the last 30 years, it has evolved into becoming an integral part of Pune’s cultural history.

Started by Suresh Kalmadi, former city member of parliament under the leadership of then chief minister of Maharashtra, Sharad Pawar, the objective of the festival was to take the city’s Ganeshotsav to an international level and attract tourists.

Hema Malini agreed that the influence of festival has gone beyond the borders of the country. “Recently I heard, how Spanish people were celebrating the festival along with Indians in their country. Also, during my visit to Dubai, the Indian society there told me about their plans to celebrate Ganesh Festival there.”

In addition to the inaugural ceremony, the evening also bestowed four Pune Festival Awards 2018, to Hanmant Ramdas Gaikwad, chairman and managing Director of BVG India Limited ; Vikram Gokhale, veteran actor; Shriniwas Patil, former governor of Sikkim, and Dnyandeo Yashwantrao Patil, educationist and former governor of Bihar. Amidst the festivities, Kalmadi handed over a cheque of ₹2 lakhs to guardian minister Girish Bapat, as donation for Kerala flood relief.

First Published: Sep 15, 2018 16:44 IST