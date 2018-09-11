Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2: Esha Deol, Sanjeeda Shaikh unveil 25-feet statues of love. See pics

Ekta Kapoor’s Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 reboot is set to hit the TV screens on Star Plus on September 25. Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 will star Erica Fernandes and Parth Samthaan in the lead roles. It’s been a decade since Shweta Tiwari (Prerna) and Anurag Basu (Cezanne Khan) last graced our television screens, but fans of the cult classic can rejoice as the new Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2, which will be re-imagined for the present day.

Many celebrities, such as, actor Esha Deol and businessman husband Bharat Takhtani, actors Sanjeeda Shaikh, Karanvir Bohra and wife Teejay Sidhu promoted the newest Ekta Kapoor show across India, in a unique way.

For Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 promotions, Ekta Kapoor’s publicity team commissioned 25-feet statues of the show’s lead couple, Erica and Parth, which were unveiled by Esha, Sanjeeda and Karanvir and others in cities, like Mumbai, Delhi, Surat, Ahmedabad and Rajkot. Take a look below.

The Kasautii Zindagii Kay reboot made headline when the show’s original Prerna, Shweta, said in an interview to Hindustan Times that her 17-year-old daughter Palak Tiwari was approached to play her role in the reboot. Within days of the interview, show’s producer Ekta Kapoor reacted to the news and wrote, “Aaah reaaaaaly?????????? How come I don’t know.”

Shweta, who was in Delhi for her play Jab We Separated that is directed by Rakesh Bedi, explained how the confusion happened. “Ekta never offered anything. It was the Balaji people - we were at someone’s house who works in Balaji, at a very prestigious position, and they said, ‘If we offer Palak Kasauti will you let her do it?’So I said ‘I’ll have to ask her first. When I went home I asked Palak whether she was interested, but she said she can’t do a daily soap because it involves too many hectic hours and also that she was studying. So that’s it!” said Shweta.

