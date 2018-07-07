Esha Deol shares lunch and poses with cousin Abhay Deol in new pics

Esha Deol is enjoying her US vacation to the fullest. From bonding with her mom in rented apartments to clicking selfies with her husband, she is making sure this holiday makes for some really sweet memories.

Making the trip even more special, she shared pictures with her cousin and actor Abhay Deol on Saturday. The two met for a sunny little brunch in what we assume is California, judging from her T-shirt and photo caption. “Soul connect @abhaydeol #californiacation,” she captioned two photos shared on Instagram.

Esha is seen in a blue T-shirt and denim shorts while Abhay wore a red T-shirt and grey sweatpants. The cousins also posed together in the bright California sun for a photo.

A post shared by Esha Deol (@imeshadeol) on Jul 6, 2018 at 7:17pm PDT

Esha is the daughter of actors Hema Malini and Dharmendra while Abhay is the son of Dharmendra’s brother, Ajit Singh Deol. Esha made her film debut with Koi Mere Dil Se Poochhe in 2002 and went on to work in films like Na Tum Jaano Na Hum and Dhoom.

She recently also posted photos from the same trip with her mom. The family had rented an apartment rather than a hotel on the trip and cooked on their own and cleaned the dishes. Esha shared a photo on Instagram and captioned it, “Food cooked by @dreamgirlhemamalini dishes done by me. when u stay in an Appartment on holiday... u cook ur self and do the dishes too.”

Esha recently celebrated her sixth wedding anniversary with Bharat Takhtani. Esha and Bharat tied the knot in 2012, and are proud parents to daughter Radhya.She will be back to acting with a short film soon - Cakewalk. This will be her first onscreen appearance after her daughter, Radhya Takhtani, was born on October 20, last year.

