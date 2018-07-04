Hema Malini cooks while Esha Deol does the dishes on holiday. See pics

It’s a unique holiday experience for Hema Malini and daughter Esha Deol. While for most of us, a holiday means a deliberate skip from our household duties, its meaning is totally different for Hema and Esha.

The family has rented an apartment rather than a hotel on their latest trip and are cooking on their own and cleaning also dishes. On Tuesday, Esha shared a photo from her trip and captioned it, “Food cooked by @dreamgirlhemamalini dishes done by me. when u stay in an Appartment on holiday... u cook ur self and do the dishes too.”

Some days ago, Esha had shared a photo from an airport but not disclosed the location. She had written along with her post, “At some airport... somewhere in this world... flying from somewhere to somewhere.... in this beautiful world #sometimes #itsfun #toflysolo”

However, she is currently celebrating her marriage anniversary with husband Bharat Takhtani. Esha and Bharat tied the knot in 2012, and are proud parents to daughter Radhya.

Esha was last seen in Kill Them Young, a multi-lingual film that was a sequel to the 2006 Kannada hit Care of Footpath. She was also seen as one of the ‘gang leaders’ on MTV’s popular reality show Roadies in 2015 in which she appeared alongside Rannvijay Singha, Karan Kundra and Vijendra Singh.