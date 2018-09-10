Shararat reunion: Karanvir Bohra, Farida Jalal, Shruti Seth’s family outing. See all the pics

It’s been 11 years since we last saw Karanvir Bohra, Farida Jalal and Shruti Seth together on screen, but the cast of Shararat can still cast quite the spell on us. The fantasy TV show may have come to an end in 2017, but that doesn’t mean that some of its co-stars don’t still keep in touch.

Shararat is a show that nearly every millennial wishes would come back to the TV screens. Though there haven’t been any confirmation for the show’s comeback, we’re here to shed light on the next best thing: An IRL mini reunion happened between some of your favourite stars from Shararat at actor Simple Kaul’s Mumbai home.

Simple and her Shararat co-stars Shruti Seth, Karanvir Bohra and Addite Malik gave an inside glimpse of their chill session on Sunday, where their families and children joined them, in a series of Instagram posts. And all the smiles and hugs in the pictures prove these actors are still the best of friends. It’s heartwarming that after all these years, their friendships continue. Our only question is, we wonder if the topic of an on-screen Shararat reunion came up?

It’s been over a decade since witches Shruti Seth (Jiya), her mother (Poonam Narula) and nani (Farida Jalal) along with Rani Devi (Daisy Irani), enchanted viewers us with their magical hijinks, even though it feels like yesterday. But Shruti, Karanvir, Addite and Simple posted these pictures that are making us all feel very 2007. Shararat ran between January 2003 to April 2007.

Shararat cast shared a tonne of candid photos of their get-together. See them all here.

First Published: Sep 10, 2018 16:08 IST