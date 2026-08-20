‘Not sure if she was injured or it was a strategy’: PV Sindhu on opponent Wang Zhi Yi after BWF World Championships exit

“I don’t know if she’s injured or not, maybe that is her strategy or her way of doing it. You never know. Maybe that’s her gameplay, but I had to be very focused and very patient and, you know, focus on every point. So, yeah, I think the last three points just changed the game is what I felt. I should have been a little patient,” Sindhu said after the match.

The momentum shifted during the match when the Chinese shuttler appeared to experience some discomfort and took medical time-outs on a couple of occasions: first one in the third game at 16-16 and the second one a few moments later at 18-17. The interruptions disrupted Sindhu’s rhythm, leaving the Indian unsure whether her opponent was genuinely struggling or using it as a strategic move.

Day 4 of the BWF World Championships delivered high-octane drama, but it ultimately witnessed a big heartbreak for India as PV Sindhu’s campaign came to an agonizing close in a high-stakes thriller, bringing her hunt for a historic sixth World Championship medal to a painful halt. Third-seeded Wang Zhi Yi pushed the Indian superstar to her absolute limits in a gruelling, roller-coaster contest that kept the arena on edge, with Sindhu faltering only in the final stretch after giving everything on the court. The final scoreline was 21-11, 15-21 and 21-17 in the Chinese shuttler's favour.

The opening game began on an even note with both shuttlers locked at 5-5, but Sindhu soon lost her momentum. A few critical misjudgments, including leaving shuttles in the hope that they would land out, cost her valuable points. Wang seized the opportunity, took full control of the pace, and comfortably closed out the first game 21-11.

With the passionate crowd roaring behind her, Sindhu came out firing in the second game and quickly built a 9-6 lead. Wang refused to let her pull away easily and fought back to level the score at 11-11, setting up a sensational battle. From that moment, the intensity escalated to another level. Both shuttlers pushed each other through long, exhausting rallies, with Sindhu prevailing in the majority of the extended exchanges, including a gruelling 41-shot rally to move ahead 15-12. Though fatigue began to show. Sindhu then shifted gears at 15-15, going all guns blazing to win the second game 21-15 and force a deciding third set.

Sindhu carried that ferocious momentum into the final game, racing to an early 3-0 lead and immediately putting Wang under pressure. However, another twist awaited as the resilient Chinese shuttler refused to surrender, eventually levelling the score at 15-15 in the late stages. At this critical juncture, Sindhu conceded a couple of easy unforced errors, losing her grip on the contest. Despite showing visible physical discomfort late in the set, Wang stayed composed and capitalized on the openings. In the end, Sindhu faltered in the closing moments, losing the decider 17-21.

It was an agonizing defeat, yet Sindhu’s performance was defined by the fight, resilience, and belief that have marked her entire career.

Ayush Shetty's journey over too Meanwhile, Ayush Shetty’s campaign ended after a tough defeat to Alwi Farhan. Shetty took an early 3–0 lead in the opening game before momentum shifted to Farhan, who rallied to take the lead. Although Ayush fought hard to close the gap, it wasn't enough to turn the game around, and Farhan secured the first game 21–19.

In the second game, Ayush lost his momentum entirely. Despite sustained support from the crowd, nothing clicked for him on court. High expectations followed his victory over the defending champion in the round of 64, but he struggled to find his rhythm, and the match quickly slipped away. The frustration became visible in his body language as Farhan extended his lead to seven points late in the game, ultimately closing out the set 21–11.

After the match, Shetty reflected on his learnings from the tournament. “Yeah, different... a lot to learn, especially this match. A... tough one today as well, but I think, yeah... felt... yeah, I think... lot of positives as well, uh, from this tournament, but I think, uh, definitely a lot to learn and a long way to go, so…”