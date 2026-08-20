Worried about getting weaker with age? Physician Dr Kunal Sood lists 5 supplements that can help stay strong
Supplements sometimes help ageing people hit their dietary requirements to slow down loss of strength, shares Dr Kunal Sood.
When a person approaches old age, they typically lose strength. This happens naturally for a number of reasons, including loss of muscle mass and slowing metabolism. However, there are ways to slow strength loss, such as performing strength training and following the right diet.
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Taking to Instagram on August 20, Dr Kunal Sood, a Maryland-based physician in anesthesiology and interventional pain medicine, shared a list of five supplements that can help in this regard. They are presented as follows.
1. Creatine
According to Dr Sood, creatine has the strongest evidence on this list to support strength as one ages. It helps regenerate ATP (adenosine triphosphate, energy-carrying molecule) during high-intensity exercise, allowing better training quality over time.
“In older adults, combining creatine with resistance training consistently improves lean mass and strength more than training alone,” shared the physician.
2. Vitamin D
Vitamin D supports bone health, neuromuscular function, and muscle performance, pointed out Dr Sood. “Correcting deficiency may improve strength and function, but taking extra vitamin D has not consistently increased strength in people who already have adequate levels,” he noted.
3. Omega-3s
Omega-3 fatty acids like EPA and DHA may help ageing muscle respond better to protein and resistance training through effects on inflammation and muscle protein synthesis, shared Dr Sood, adding, “Some studies show modest improvements in strength, while others find little difference.”
4. Magnesium
As per Dr Sood, magnesium is essential for ATP production, nerve signalling, and normal muscle contraction. “Replacing deficiency may improve physical performance, but evidence that extra magnesium boosts strength in magnesium-replete adults remains limited,” he stated.
5. Protein powder
In the words of Dr Sood, “Protein powder is simply a convenient way to reach protein goals. When paired with resistance training, adequate protein supports greater gains in lean mass and strength, especially in older adults who are not already meeting their protein needs.”
In the end, the physician highlighted that creatine and adequate protein have the strongest evidence for improving strength with resistance training. Vitamin D, magnesium, and omega-3s are best viewed as supportive tools that help remove limiting factors rather than directly building muscle.
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.
This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.
Dr Kunal Sood, MD, is a double board-certified physician in Anesthesiology and Interventional Pain Medicine. He did his residency and fellowship in anesthesiology at Wayne State University in Detroit, Michigan, followed by a one-year fellowship in interventional pain medicine. He later became the Medical Director of the office in Germantown, Maryland.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORDebapriya Bhattacharya
Debapriya Bhattacharya is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times. He started his career in 2022, working in newsrooms in beats like education, US news, trending stories, and entertainment. In his new role in the lifestyle desk, he seeks to deliver a balanced blend of research-driven reporting and creative storytelling from health and recipes to art and culture. Science, philosophy, food and pop culture are what pump his veins and help bring heart to his stories. Debapriya tries to see out subjects that will allow him and readers to explore new frontiers and improve the quality of life for all. The explorations can be both external and internal, as thoughts seek to be as chaotic as the greater universe. As a citizen of the world, Debapriya has been fascinated by the lives of people across the globe throughout time. His curiosity leads him to explore new linguistic and cultural landscapes to broaden his horizons and deepen his understanding of global narratives. Beyond the newsroom, Debapriya loves to participate in debate and theatre, spaces that he considers to be holy grounds for nuance and self-expression. A graduate from Ashutosh College, University of Calcutta, Debapriya completed his Master's degree from the same university in 2022. An ambiverted bibliophile, he loves his solitude as much as he adores stimulating conversations. And despite his reverence for tech, libraries continue to be his favourite place for research.Read More
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