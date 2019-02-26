Esha Deol glows in a navy blue maternity gown as she attends family wedding with Bharat Takhtani. See pic

Actor Esha Deol had announced last month that she was expecting her second child with husband Bharat Takhtani. The Yuva actor took to Instagram on Sunday to post a fresh picture from a family wedding. She can be seen in full pregnancy glow. With a distinct baby bump, the actor looks stunning in a navy blue maternity gown.

Sharing the picture, she wrote: “#weddings#family #takhtani wearing @mamalicious #maternitygown @anaqajewels @kareenparwani @bharattakhtani3 in @simplysimone.official #tuxedo.”

Bharat can be seen in a matching dark blue tuxedo.

In fact, Esha had posted another picture where she was seen in a red gown with a bunch of girls by a water body.

It may be recalled that Esha had taken to Instagram in January this year and shared a picture of her daughter Radhya, which also had a note written. It read: “I am being promoted to big sister.”

Radhya was born in 2017. Making the announcement, Bharat has told IANS, “We are very happy to announce that our daughter will be named as Radhya Takhtani. The name has been jointly decided by Esha and me.”

Esha is quite active on social media and routinely shares pictures and videos. Some time back, the entire Deol household had come together for Ahana Deol’s housewarming function. Esha and Ahana had both shared pictures with her mother. In fact, through much of her pregnancy in 2017, she had shared pictures and videos from Greece and Mumbai.

First Published: Feb 26, 2019 10:05 IST