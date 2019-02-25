Total Dhamaal day 3 box office: Ajay Devgn film earns estimated Rs 62cr, is highest first three-day earner of 2019

Despite critics panning it, Ajay Devgn’s latest release Total Dhamaal continued its dream run on Sunday and collected an estimated Rs 62 crore over the first weekend. The film, starring Anil Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit, Ajay Devgn and Arshad Warsi among others, earned a massive Rs 16.50 crore on Friday and the collections rose on Saturday to Rs 20.40 crore.

Trade analyst Joginder Tuteja wrote on Twitter, “#TotalDhamaal was indeed ‘total dhamaal’ today. The film has collected in the range of 24-25 crore, which is huge. Family audiences, especially kids, have picked on this adventure comedy in a big way. A weekend of 61-62 crore has positioned the film really well for a major haul.”

#TotalDhamaal was indeed ‘total dhamaal’ today. The film has collected in the range of 24-25 crore, which is huge. Family audiences, especially kids, have picked on this adventure comedy in a big way. A weekend of 61-62 crore has positioned the film really well for a major haul. — Joginder Tuteja (@Tutejajoginder) February 24, 2019

With the collections, Total Dhamaal is now the highest opener in the first weekend of the year. Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt-starrer Gully Boy made Rs 51 crore in their first three days. The film, however, released on Thursday to capitalise on Valentine’s Day and its first weekend earnings were Rs 72.45 crore. Vicky Kaushal’s Uri collected Rs 35 crore in India while Kangana Ranaut’s Manikarnika earned Rs 42 crore. Total Dhamaal brings back the hit pair of Anil and Madhuri who were last seen together in the 2000 film, Pukar.

Total Dhamaal is the third film in the hit Dhamaal franchise. The ensemble cast also includes Riteish Deshmukh, Jaaved Jaaferi, Johnny Lever, Boman Irani and Sanjai Mishra.

Directed by Inder Kumar, the film is the first comic release of the year.

First Published: Feb 25, 2019 11:08 IST