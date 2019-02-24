Total Dhamaal box office day 2: Ajay Devgn, Anil Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit’s film is unstoppable, collects Rs 36 crore

Total Dhamaal, which boasts a huge star cast that includes Anil Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit, Ajay Devgn and Esha Gupta, showed solid growth at the box office on Saturday. According to film trade analyst Taran Adarsh, the multi-starrer comedy collected Rs 20.40 crore on its second day. This takes its total to around Rs 36.90 crore after an opening of Rs 16.50 crore.

Taran updated the box office figures of the film on Twitter,“TotalDhamaal sets BO on fire on Day 2... Metros/plexes join the party, thus contributing to an impressive total... Will score bigger numbers on Day 3, since families/kids are patronising it... Eyes ₹ 60 cr [+/-] weekend... Fri 16.50 cr, Sat 20.40 cr. Total: ₹ 36.90 cr.

#TotalDhamaal sets BO on 🔥🔥🔥 on Day 2... Metros/plexes join the party, thus contributing to an impressive total... Will score bigger numbers on Day 3, since families/kids are patronising it... Eyes ₹ 60 cr [+/-] weekend... Fri 16.50 cr, Sat 20.40 cr. Total: ₹ 36.90 cr. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 24, 2019

With such impressive figures, the film is expected to record the highest opening weekend collections of the year. Uri had collected Rs 35 crore in India whereas Manikarnika had earned Rs 42 crore and Gully Boy Rs 51 crore in their first three days.

The film is also having a good run in the overseas market. Taran had shared the overseas box office figures of the film on Twitter a day before. He had tweeted, “TotalDhamaal exceeds expectations in international markets as well... Mints $ 1.23 million [₹ 8.74 cr] on Day 1... Breakup: USA+Canada: $ 235k UAE+GCC: $ 700k [Thu+Fri] UK: $ 93k Australia: $ 70k NZ: $ 30k #Overseas.”

Directed by Indra Kumar, Total Dhamaal is the first comedy release of the year. It is the third film in the successful Dhamaal franchise. It brings back the hit pair of Anil and Madhuri who were last seen together in the 2000 film, Pukar. The ensemble cast also includes Riteish Deshmukh, Jaaved Jaaferi, Johnny Lever, Boman Irani and Sanjai Mishra.

In a box office prediction report on Hindustan Times, film exhibitor Akshaye Rathi had said, “Total Dhamaal should get a terrific response. . It should appeal to the kids, elders and should perform well in the single screens, multiplexes and tier-2, tier-3 cities, which is a huge chunk.”

First Published: Feb 24, 2019 11:54 IST