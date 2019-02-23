Total Dhamaal box office day 1: Anil Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit, Ajay Devgn’s comedy flick opens at Rs 16.50 crore

Total Dhamaal starring Anil Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit, Ajay Devgn, Arshad Warsi, Jaaved Jaaferi and many others recorded an impressive opening at the box office. The comedy film collected Rs 16.50 crore on day one amid mixed reviews.

Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the box office figures of the film on Twitter. “#TotalDhamaal - non-holiday release - creates dhamaal on Day 1... Biz multiplies as day progresses... Mass circuits rocking... Metros/plexes witness upward trend... Biz should grow on Day 2 and contribute to a big total over the weekend... Fri Rs 16.50 cr. India biz,” he tweeted.

Talking on HT, film exhibitor Akshaye Rathi had expressed confidence that the film will be a hit among the audience. He had said, “This is a film which caters to huge social strata. It should appeal to the kids, elders and should perform well in the single screens, multiplexes and tier-2, tier-3 cities, which is a huge chunk. It’s from a director who has succeeded more often than not.”

Total Dhamaal has arrived a week after Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt’s Gully Boy which continues to do well at the box office. The film has already crossed the Rs 100 crore mark at the domestic box office.

On being asked if Total Dhamaal and Gully Boy affect each other’s box office, Rathi had said, “Not at all. Gully Boy caters to the multiplex audience while Total Dhamaal is for the masses.”

Total Dhamaal is the third instalment in the hit Dhamaal series. Directed by Indra Kumar, the film brings back the superhit pairing of Anil and Madhuri after 19 years. The extended star cast of the film include Riteish Deshmukh, Jaaved Jaaferi, Johnny Lever, Boman Irani and Sanjai Mishra. The film had also landed in a controversy as the recreated song Mungda featuring Sonakshi Sinha did not go down well with the makers of the original Helen number. Lata Mangeshkar too had strongly objected to the remixed version of an old hit.

First Published: Feb 23, 2019 12:55 IST