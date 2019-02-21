Total Dhamaal box office prediction: Ajay Devgn’s film won’t be affected by Gully Boy, to open at Rs 12 cr

Is it a good time to open a comedy? With patriotism being the flavour of 2019 till now -- both Vicky Kaushal’s Uri and Kangana Ranaut’s Manikarnika did well -- with Ranveer Singh’s Gully Boy bringing an interesting change of tone, it is now the turn of Total Dhamaal to bow in. With Ajay Devgn headlining the comedy caper, it also brings together the jodi of Anil Kapoor and Madhuri Dixit after 19 years. The film also stars Esha Gupta, Riteish Deshmukh, Javed Jaffrey, Johnny Lever, Arshad Warsi, Boman Irani, Sanjai Mishra and many others.

With so much going in Total Dhamaal’s favour, trade is optimistic that the film will be yet another success this year. Film exhibitor Akshaye Rathi predicted that the film will open at around Rs 10-12 crore, owing to its comic theme.

Talking on HT, Rathi said, “This is a film which should register a big opening as it caters to huge social strata. It should appeal to the kids, elders and should perform well in the single screens, multiplexes and tier-2, tier-3 cities, which is a huge chunk. It’s from a director who has succeeded more often than not.”

Rathi is also certain that the film will be able to cross Rs 100 crore and may collect a total of around Rs 125 crore. He said, “Total Dhamaal should get a terrific response. Mass entertainers are the ones which get the best value in satellite rights.”

On being asked if Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt’s Gully Boy will affect the box office numbers of the film, Rathi says, “Not at all. Gully Boy caters to the multiplex audience while Total Dhamaal is for the masses.”

Directed by Indra Kumar, Total Dhamaal is the third in the successful Dhamaal series. The trailer was received well by the viewers and also shared a glimpse of many wild animals, who form an intriguing part of the story. The monkey Crystal, who has been a part of Hollywood hits such as Hangover 2, also makes its Bollywood debut with the film.

The superhit Helen number Mungda has been recreated in the film and features Sonakshi Sinha. It was however, slammed by the creators of the original song. Another yesteryear song Paisa Yeh Paisa from the film Karz has been recreated in the film and stars Madhuri in a glamourous avatar.

First Published: Feb 21, 2019 09:18 IST