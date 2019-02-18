Anil Kapoor to play character with shades of grey in Mohit Suri’s next

While he has often experimented with the shades of grey, Anil Kapoor has never played a completely villainous character. The actor, who was recently seen in Ek Ladki Ko Dekha To Aisa Laga alongwith his daughter Sonam Kapoor, will soon explore the negative side with Mohit Suri next project.

A Mumbai Mirror report claimed Anil will play a character with shades of grey in Mohit Suri’s yet-to-be-titled film. “Anil’s character has shades of grey. The film will go on the floors in March and will be shot in Goa, Mauritius and Mumbai. It should release by the year-end.”

The film features Disha Patani and Aditya Roy Kapur in lead roles.

Anil played Sonam’s father in the recent film about same-sex love that received wide critical acclaim. Karan Johar had once said, “When ‘AK’ was offered Players, he told Abbas-Mustan ‘You think I look like Sonam’s father?’.” The late Vinod Khanna eventually stepped in for the role.

Set in Punjab, Ek Ladki Dekha Toh Aisa Laga revolved around Sonam’s love story, who plays homosexual character in the film. The film also featured Rajkummar Rao.

Anil will soon be seen in Total Dhamaal, an action comedy which also stars Ajay Devgn, Arshad Warsi, Madhuri Dixit, Riteish Deshmukh and Sanjay Mishra. The film hits theatres on February 22.

First Published: Feb 18, 2019 13:59 IST