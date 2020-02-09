Happy Promise Day 2020: Wishes, quotes and Messages to share with your loved ones

sex-and-relationships

Love birds are all geared up for Valentine’s Day 2020. The week ahead of V-day witnesses a number of celebrations including Promise Day. Celebrated on the fifth day of Valentine’s Week, Promise Day 2020 this year falls on Tuesday, February 11. Coming after Rose Day, Propose Day, Chocolate Day and Teddy Day, Promise Day holds significance for those who are in love and for those who want to fall in love. As the name suggests, on Promise Day, partners commit to or promise to be with each other in both good and bad times. Fulfilling promises strengthen the relationship, increase loyalty, trust, and faith between partners. Here are some wishes, quotes, messages to send to your loved ones on Promise Day

• I promise you to be the reason for your smile. I promise that I would not let a single drop of tear to roll down from your beautiful eyes. On this promise day, I promise to be by your side forever.

• On Promise Day, I assure you that I would cross all the boundaries to make you happy and content in our relationship.

• On this Promise Day, I want you to assure me that you would be with me forever and always.

• I want you to stay in my life as you bring the best in me. You make me smile, dream of joyous times that I wish to spend with you. Happy Promise Day!

• In sickness and in health, in happiness and in sorrow, I promise to always be there for you. Happy Promise Day!

• I can’t promise to solve all your problems, but today I promise to deal with them together now and forever.

• I promise to continue doing things you love, that makes you smile. I promise to win your heart, even I am sure you are just mine. Happy Promise Day!

• I promise to shield you from all the obstacles and shower all happiness so that you keep smiling whenever you are with me. Happy Promise Day!

