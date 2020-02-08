Chocolate Day 2020: Enjoy these chocolate-based dishes this Valentine’s Day with your special someone

Updated: Feb 08, 2020 17:50 IST

Chocolate has been associated with romance for ages. The Aztecs considered it to be an aphrodisiac and author Joanne Harris dedicated an entire book to it (Chocolat) that was subsequently turned into a film starring Johnny Depp.

Such is the popularity of the edible that there is a whole day dedicated to chocolates leading up to Valentine’s Day. Chocolate is an intricate part of popular culture in the way it allows people to express delight, joy and even love.

Considering its popularity among the masses, why not amaze your beloved with your culinary skills using chocolates? From a few popular desserts to a savoury delectable, cook your way to your darling’s heart using these chocolate dishes.

Chocolate Soufflé

Originating in France, this dish screams romance. Made with egg, a puree for the base and chocolates, soufflés are easy to bake and make for a wonderful dish to share with your beloved.

Ingredients

· Unsalted butter

· 1 cup sugar

· 300 grams chocolate that has been finely chopped or 1 cup chocolate chips

· 1 teaspoon vanilla essence

· 3 large egg yolks

· 4 large egg whites

· 1/4 teaspoon cream of tartar

Method

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Lightly butter a tart dish and coat with sugar, gently tapping out the excess. In a large heatproof bowl that has been set over a pot of simmering water, combine chocolate, vanilla and 1/4 cup water.

Temper the chocolate till it becomes smooth and silky. Remove from heat and allow it to cool. Stir in the egg yolks into the cooled mixture and mix it well. This is the soufflé base.

In a separate bowl, beat the egg whites and cream of tartar until the mixture forms soft peaks. Gradually add sugar until it creates stiff, glossy peaks. Gently fold the egg-white mixture into the soufflé base.

Transfer the mixture to a dish and bake until the soufflé is puffed up. Serve

Hot Chocolate

Wondering what to sip while you get cosy with your significant other on Valentine’s Day? Hot chocolate is both decadent and the perfect beverage to fan your feelings. Sweet, creamy and heavenly, it can taste even more special with a topping of freshly whipped cream and a heavy sprinkle of dark chocolate. P.S, chocolate is an aphrodisiac.

Ingredients

· 3 cups milk

· 1 cup heavy cream

· 1/2 cup sugar

· 1/4 cup unsweetened cocoa powder

· Salt

· 200 gm milk chocolate chopped

· 1 teaspoon vanilla essence

· Whipped cream

· Dark chocolate powder

Method

Combine the milk, heavy cream, sugar, cocoa powder and a pinch of salt in a saucepan and heat it on medium heat, whisking occasionally. Do not boil.

Whisk in half of the chocolate till it melts and then whisk in the remaining till smooth.

Remove from heat and whisk in the vanilla essence.

Pour into mugs and top with whipped cream and dark chocolate. Serve.

Chocolate Pudding

What could be dark, decadent and fun on Valentine’s Day? We are talking about the luscious chocolate pudding. Serve it post a meal and you will have the best of times finishing it while gazing deep in each other’s eyes.

Ingredients

· 1 cup sugar

· 1/2 cup cocoa

· 1/4 cup corn flour

· 1/2 teaspoon salt

· 4 cups milk

· 3 tablespoon butter

· 2 teaspoons vanilla essence

Method

Combine sugar, cocoa, corn flour and salt in a heavy bottomed saucepan and gradually add in milk. Bring the mixture to a boil over medium heat. Stir for a few minutes before removing it from heat. Stir in butter and vanilla. Pour into individual serving dishes and chill.

Eggless Chocolate Cake

Everyone knows that a conversation goes best over a piece of cake. So why not bake your way into saying your feelings to your beloved this special day?

Ingredients

· 1 cup flour

· 1/2 cup cocoa powder

· 1 cup powdered sugar

· 1 teaspoon baking powder and 1 teaspoon baking soda

· Salt

· 1/2 cup oil, unsweetened butter

· 1/2 cup hot water

· 1/2 cup cold milk

· 1 tablespoon vanilla essence

Method

In a bowl sift together flour, sugar, cocoa powder, baking powder, baking soda and salt. Keep aside.

In a bowl whisk together the unsweetened butter and 1/2 cup hot water till blended, then allow it to cool. When cool, add the milk and vanilla essence. Now pour in the wet ingredients into the dry one and mix well.

Pour into a greased tin and bake in a microwave for around 15 minutes. Halfway through prick the cake with a toothpick to see if it has cooked through, if yes, then remove from oven and let it cool. Serve.

Coconut Cranberry Chocolate Fudge

Make upto 18 bite-sized squares of coconut cranberry chocolate fudge and stock up for the days leading up to Valentine’s Day on Friday the 14th and the weekend.

Ingredients

400 gms condensed milk

300 gms white chocolate

100 gms desiccated coconut

130 gms Del Monte Dried Cranberries

50 gms dried almonds, finely sliced

A pinch of salt

Method

Layer a baking pan or any square pan with parchment paper. Leave enough extra paper on the edge so that you can pull the fudge out once set.

In a pan, spread the desiccated coconut and toast until golden brown.

In a saucepan, pour condensed milk along with finely chopped white chocolate.

At medium heat cook the milk until the chocolate melts. Keep stirring to avoid it from burning.

Once done, switch off the heat and mix toasted coconut, salt along almond and cranberries.

Give a stir and pour the mixture to the prepared pan.

Allow it to refrigerate for 4 hrs or overnight to set.

Once set, cut in bite size and store it in an airtight jar in the refrigerator.

Mole Chicken

There is something about chocolate and chilli powder that goes amazingly well. And if you are not a dessert fan, this could be the perfect chocolate dish for you on Valentine’s Day.

Ingredients

· Cayenne pepper

· Ground black pepper

· 700 gm boneless chicken cut into strips or cubes

· 4 tablespoon refined oil

· 3 tablespoon red chilli powder

· 2 teaspoon cumin powder

· 1 teaspoon cinnamon powder

· 70 gms unsweetened chocolate

· 400 gms stewed tomatoes.

Method

Combine the chilli powder with cinnamon, cumin along with cayenne and black pepper in a bowl. Heat 2 tablespoons of olive oil and add the chilli powder mix to it. Stir over medium heat till blackened.

Reduce the heat and stir in the chocolate, continuously stirring until it melts. When it melts, add the tomatoes and bring to a boil.

Add the chicken and continue cooking until chicken is cooked. Serve warm.

