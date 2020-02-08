Happy Chocolate Day 2020: Wishes, quotes and Messages to share with your loved ones

The third day of Valentine’s week, February 9 is celebrated as Chocolate Day every year. Lovers exchange chocolates with each other and hope that it spreads the sweetness in their relationship. The day is celebrated a day after Propose Day and provides an opportunity to pamper your beloved. It’s the day to indulge in the yummy taste of chocolates with your partner and forget the worries of the world.

No celebration is complete without a sweet wish, which can bring a smile on the face of your partner. On Chocolate Day, here are wishes, quotes and messages to share:

1. Happy Chocolate Day to my dear Valentine who’s as sweet and special as the box of chocolates that I’m sending today.

2. Everything comes with a price and I come only with a chocolate. So buy me a chocolate and I’m yours. Happy chocolate day, my love.

3. You are the sweetest person I have ever met. Nothing but a chocolate can be gifted to the most adorable person on this Earth. Happy Chocolate Day love!

4. I searched for the sweetest chocolate on Earth but then I realized that nothing can be sweeter than you. I Love You. Happy Chocolate Day!

5. My dear Valentine, you are so sweet like a chocolate, you are so soft and silky like a chocolate, you are as natural and pretty as I can keep you in my heart always. Happy chocolate day!

6. Love, like hot chocolate, takes you by surprise at first, but keeps you warm for a long time. Happy Chocolate Day to my dear valentine.

7. Chocolate says I’m sorry and I love you much better than words. Happy Chocolate Day, my baby!

8. Anyone can catch one’s eye but it takes a special someone, to capture your heart and soul and for me that special someone is you. Happy chocolate day!

9. My heart filled with love, my eyes full of adoration, my mind full of your dreams, and a box full of chocolates. Happy Chocolate Day!

10. Whenever, I gorge on that favourite chocolate of mine, I am always reminded about you; a little bitter and a whole lot sweet. Happy Chocolate Day

