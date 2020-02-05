e-paper
Happy Rose Day 2020: Wishes, quotes, messages for Facebook and Whatsapp

Happy Rose Day 2020: Rose Day, which marks the first day of week-long romance, is celebrated on February 7. On this day, people gift roses of different colours to their beloved.

more-lifestyle Updated: Feb 05, 2020 17:25 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Happy Rose Day 2020: The significance behind gifting rose on this day is that this flower signifies the bond of love.
Happy Rose Day 2020: The significance behind gifting rose on this day is that this flower signifies the bond of love.(Unsplash)
         

Love is in the air. The festival of love, popularly known as Valentine’s Day, is celebrated on February 14, but the celebrations begin from February 7 itself.

Rose Day, which marks the first day of week-long romance, is celebrated on February 7. On this day, people gift roses of different colours to their beloved.

Rose Day could not have fallen in a better month since flowers blooms in February with the arrival of the Spring season. The significance behind gifting rose on this day is that this flower signifies the bond of love.

People not only gift roses, but also share lovely messages, quotes and wishes on social media platforms.

Here’s a look at some love-filled messages:

•May our love always triumph in the face of obstacles.

May it outshine any ugliness that might arise,

Just like a single red rose amidst a field of thorns. Have a lovely Rose Day!

•A rose is not just a flower. It is a symbol of true love. It shows that true love never ends. Happy Rose Day!

•Your love is like the fragrance of roses; it refreshes me when I’m at my lowest.

•Love can be expressed in many ways. One way I know is to send it across the distance to the person who is reading this. Happy Rose Day!

•24 hrs make a lovely day,

52 days make a lovely week,

52 weeks make a lovely year and knowing a person like me will make your life lovely. Have a lovely Rose Day and life!

•You are as soft as the rose petals, for your beautiful heart I have a beautiful rose. Happy Rose Day!

•Some feelings can’t be told, but I want to share something that I have held; this red rose is for you to let your heart mould, let’s together get old. Happy Rose Day!

•A garden without a rose is just barren land and so is my life without you. Happy Rose Day!

