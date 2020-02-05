Valentine’s Day 2020: Gift ideas for her

more-lifestyle

The season of love is here as the Valentine’s week begins from February 7. Lovebirds around the globe will go all out to make the week memorable for their beloved.

The week starts with Rose Day on February 7, Propose on February 8, Chocolate Day on February 9, Teddy Day on February 10, Promise Day on February 11, Hug Day on February 12, Kiss Day on February 13 and Valentine’s Day on February 14.

To make the day special, lovers shower each other with gifts. If you are confused about what to gift to that special person, here are some ideas.

1. Accessories: A piece of jewellery could help you make your way into a girl’s heart. From an engagement ring to a personalized pendant, you can think of many ways to make her smile. If your budget is tight, you can think of buying oxidized jewellery, including beautiful jhumkas.

2. Body and hair-care products: Give your girlfriend or partner an aromatic body wash or moisturizer. You can also gift a face mask, or a body soap that suit their skin.

3. Exotic beverages: We all get tired after a long day of work and the only thing we crave for is a rejuvenating cup of tea or coffee. Look for strong tea and coffee flavours for your loved ones, and gift her the essence of your love and care packed in a box.

4. Personalised items: A gift with a personal touch always works. These days, there are a number of personalised gift options available on online shopping portals. A personalised pen, photo frame and table lamp could be that special gift.

5. Books: If your partner loves to indulge herself in books, you can find the perfect gift in bookstores. Gift her a book from the genre that she loves.

6. Footwear: Our daily life demands us to wear footwear and it is absolutely important to wear something comfortable. Give her feet special love this year with a comfy pair of shoes/sandals.

7. Gadgets: Is she in need of a new phone, or a better laptop? Well, it is important to keep the needs in mind when you plan to buy a gift. Purchase an item that is an absolutely necessity for your partner, be it a new pair of handsets, Bluetooth speaker, or a phone case.

8. Handmade gifts: Nothing can beat the value of a handmade gift. Try your hands at painting or making a Valentine’s Day card.

