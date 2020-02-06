Happy Propose Day 2020: Wishes, images, wallpapers, greeting cards for your loved ones

sex-and-relationships

Updated: Feb 06, 2020 12:57 IST

February is the most romantic time of the year. The Valentine’s week begins on February 7 and culminates with Valentine’s Day on February 14.

Many youngsters go with the flow and convey their feelings to their loved ones during this time. Couples utilise the time to rekindle the spark in their relationship by going on dates, gifting special presents and making unforgettable memories.

The Valentine’s Week begins with Rose Day, followed by Propose Day on February 8. On this day, people propose to their beloved and shower them in love.

So, if you are planning to seal the deal, these quotes, wishes and messages could do the trick for you.

• I still remember the moment... When our eyes met for the first time and I felt butterflies in my stomach...since then my heart longs...to be with you always... Be mine forever

• Wouldn’t it be the perfect crime if I stole your heart and you stole mine?

• Grow old along with me, the best is yet to be. Will you spend the rest of your life with me?

• You’re in my thoughts all day long. On this day, I propose you and invite you to live in my heart all my life.

• My feelings for you have only grown since the day we first met. I want to seal our bond forever today. Happy Propose Day!

• You are like the sunshine- so warm. You are like sugar- so sweet. You are like you and that’s the reason why I love you very much.

• You make me happy in a way no one else can. So there are only two times I want to be with you. Now and forever.

• I can win the world with my hand, only if you promise me to hold my other hand, for a lifetime!

• Come live in my heart and I’ll not charge a penny from you. Happy Propose Day!

