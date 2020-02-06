e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Feb 06, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Sex and Relationship / Happy Propose Day 2020: Wishes, images, wallpapers, greeting cards for your loved ones

Happy Propose Day 2020: Wishes, images, wallpapers, greeting cards for your loved ones

Happy Propose Day 2020: Many youngsters go with the flow and convey their feelings to their loved ones during this time.

sex-and-relationships Updated: Feb 06, 2020 12:57 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Happy Propose Day 2020: The Valentine’s Week begins with the Rose Day, followed by the Propose Day on February 8. On this day, people propose to their beloved and shower them in love.
Happy Propose Day 2020: The Valentine’s Week begins with the Rose Day, followed by the Propose Day on February 8. On this day, people propose to their beloved and shower them in love.(Unsplash)
         

February is the most romantic time of the year. The Valentine’s week begins on February 7 and culminates with Valentine’s Day on February 14.

Many youngsters go with the flow and convey their feelings to their loved ones during this time. Couples utilise the time to rekindle the spark in their relationship by going on dates, gifting special presents and making unforgettable memories.

The Valentine’s Week begins with Rose Day, followed by Propose Day on February 8. On this day, people propose to their beloved and shower them in love.

So, if you are planning to seal the deal, these quotes, wishes and messages could do the trick for you.

• I still remember the moment... When our eyes met for the first time and I felt butterflies in my stomach...since then my heart longs...to be with you always... Be mine forever

• Wouldn’t it be the perfect crime if I stole your heart and you stole mine?

• Grow old along with me, the best is yet to be. Will you spend the rest of your life with me?

• You’re in my thoughts all day long. On this day, I propose you and invite you to live in my heart all my life.

• My feelings for you have only grown since the day we first met. I want to seal our bond forever today. Happy Propose Day!

• You are like the sunshine- so warm. You are like sugar- so sweet. You are like you and that’s the reason why I love you very much.

• You make me happy in a way no one else can. So there are only two times I want to be with you. Now and forever.

• I can win the world with my hand, only if you promise me to hold my other hand, for a lifetime!

• Come live in my heart and I’ll not charge a penny from you. Happy Propose Day!

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.)

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

tags
top news
‘Ram Janmabhoomi issue would have remained unsolved if...’: PM jabs Congress
‘Ram Janmabhoomi issue would have remained unsolved if...’: PM jabs Congress
To Rahul Gandhi’s stick remark, PM Modi’s crushing comeback
To Rahul Gandhi’s stick remark, PM Modi’s crushing comeback
Mike Pompeo condemns attack on minorities, pinpoints to Hindus in Pakistan
Mike Pompeo condemns attack on minorities, pinpoints to Hindus in Pakistan
Kia in talks over moving $1.1 billion India plant out of Andhra: Report
Kia in talks over moving $1.1 billion India plant out of Andhra: Report
Baaghi 3 trailer: Tiger Shroff and his biceps solve Syria
Baaghi 3 trailer: Tiger Shroff and his biceps solve Syria
Auto Expo 2020 Day 2 Live Updates: Hyundai and Shah Rukh Khan launch new Creta
Auto Expo 2020 Day 2 Live Updates: Hyundai and Shah Rukh Khan launch new Creta
You will see less video ads on YouTube in the coming months
You will see less video ads on YouTube in the coming months
‘Techincal flaw’: Former India spinner decodes chink in Kuldeep’s armour
‘Techincal flaw’: Former India spinner decodes chink in Kuldeep’s armour
trending topics
Delhi Assembly Election 2020Shaheen BaghIndia vs New ZealandAadhaar LinkPriyanka ChopraPrithvi ShawPhonePe vs Google PayBaaghi 3 Trailer

don't miss

latest news

india news

Sex and Relationships