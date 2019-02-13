Valentine’s Day 2019: 10 diverse gifting options for February 14

Choosing gifts for your loved ones on Valentine’s Day or for that matter any special occasion can sometimes be a tricky affair. Should you go with the tried and tested chocolates or gift something fashionable to wear? Would a dinner at a newly opened restaurant be a good option or should you book a spa day for them?

In order to help you choose the perfect gift for your better half, we’ve come up with a variety of options that cater to everyone’s interests. May the best gift win!

Beauty care the Ayurveda way

For a healthy skin routine, turn to the Valentine’s special Ayurvedic cleansing and misting box by Ohria Ayurveda. Or you can choose their Valentine’s special rose collection box which contains the natural blends of vanilla, goat’s milk, pomegranate and aloe accompanied by a pure copper love rose fragranced candle.

Available at: https://ohriaayurveda.com/

Some fine jewellery should be nice

If roses and chocolates are not her thing, gift her some beautiful, lightweight and stylish jewellery from Melorra. They have a special Valentine’s Day collection with heart motifs- be it the enameled heart pendant, a gold finger ring with little hearts in gold or the other pieces from this collection; Melorra has different options which cater to different tastes.

Available at: www.melorra.com

Basket full of goodies

For those who want a variety of gifts to choose from or even those who indulge in some last-minute buying, Big Basket can be your saving grace. The online grocery major has just about everything from exotic and decadent chocolates, flowers, and cakes for you to woo your beloved.

Available at: www.bigbasket.com

Fitness first

If you want to go out-of-the-box with your Valentine’s Day gift this year, we suggest you give yourself and your woman some #Fitspiration. Campus Sutra brings to you a sportswear hamper just for Valentine’s. The apparel is both comfortable and trendy and is available in a range of colours.

Available at: www.campussutra.com

Getting back to the gym

Another idea is to get a gym subscription for you and her from FITPASS. It is an app-based pass to workout anywhere, anytime across 3000+ gyms and fitness studios in Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Delhi-NCR, Hyderabad, Jaipur, Mumbai, and Pune.

Available at: https://fitpass.co.in/

Tea time

Share a cup of exotic and fine tea by The Hillcart Tales who have more than 30 flavours of fine teas and tisanes to choose from. They also have teaware and gift boxes that you can get for your partner.

Available at: www.thehillcarttales.com

Fashion first

If you want to give your partner’s wardrobe a makeover, choose from Woodland’s collection which features a wide range of sweatshirts, shirt and t-shirts for men, available in an array of colours, such as red, navy blue, black, white, off white, grey and more. They also have hoodies, jackets, striped and floral print dresses, t-shirts, tops and denims, for women, available in myriad hues like red, black, white, blue, orange, maroon. So head to the nearest Woodland store and pick up your favourite apparel or accessory for Valentine’s Day!

Available at: All Woods and Woodland stores.

Contemporary clothing

Continuing with a fashionable V-Day, you can also consider some options from Postfold, a contemporary clothing brand specialising in AM to PM fashion (desk to dinner).

The brand offers countless styles and wearing options, where one can pick from a red cabana dress to striped tunic sweater to a laser cut ruffle shirts; attires which can be carried from a formal office meeting to a chilled out party to a romantic date.

Available at: www.postfold.com

Exquisite designs

Ishatvam, which makes hand crafted products for homes and interiors, has special gifting options for your loved one to celebrate this season. Go through their collection and decide on which one could be a good option for your partner.

Available at: www.ishvatam.com

First Published: Feb 13, 2019 18:37 IST