Valentine’s Day 2019: Avoid doing these 7 things on V-Day

As Valentine’s Day is around the corner, many will be wondering as to what to gift their better half or how to convey their feelings to the one and some who are happily or unhappily single, will be contemplating as to how they would like to celebrate the day of love and what kind of company they would prefer. Gifts, flowers, messages, letters, balloons, romantic dates, long drives, cosy vacations are a given but how about keeping it simple and real. Why so much pressure and pretence on a particular day and why not make it more personal?

Here are 7 things not to do this Valentine’s Day and focus on each day as a day of love:

* Don’t go anonymous with your presents, gifts and messages. It borders intrusion and it might scare the person as to who is secretly interested in them. Be brave and look for a better way to express love.

* There are other beautiful flowers and plants as a gift option. Not everybody likes red roses. Find out what your love interest really likes and making a little tweak in the selection of flowers can go a long way. It shows that you care more about what the other person likes, rather than giving them a cliché bunch of red roses.

* Avoid heart-shaped gifts. That’s trying too hard and there is no personalization to that idea. It’s garish actually. How about something customised?

* Don’t suffer the pressure of going out for a fancy dinner. Try ordering in and spend quality time with your someone special. Talk, watch a movie, listen to music, remembering how you met and how love happened.

* Avoid tacky messages and forwards on WhatsApp and other social media platforms. Don’t show the world how much you love someone. Show it to the person. It is about two people anyway.

* No random soft toys and a pack of chocolates also. Put in more effort.

* Also, don’t go overboard with fancy gestures as money still cannot buy love.

First Published: Feb 13, 2019 11:59 IST