Valentine’s Day 2019: If you’re single, head over to this place for their ‘Anti-Valentine’s Week’

In the days leading up to Valentine’s, heart shaped balloons, couples arm in arm with each other and all those messages full of love going around might make the singles out there feel left out. But that doesn’t mean there aren’t any events which you can’t attend just because you don’t have a date!

Keeping this in mind, Irish House comes to the rescue with their ‘Anti-Valentine’s Week.’ The Irish House is celebrating singlehood in the week of love from February 8 to February 15, 2019. You can drop in at any of their outlets with your single buddies and enjoy the different cool things they have planned for you.

You can have any (or all) of the seven special singles’ themed LIIT’s, choose from Jim Beam, vodka, white rum, gin, sambuca, triple sec, and blue curacao, topped with pineapple juice and candied pineapple, sip on Cupid’s Broken Arrow – comprising vodka, white rum, gin, tequila, Absinthe and Triple Sec topped with cranberry juice, among various other options.

The Irish House has a lot of options for those visiting them till February 15.

So if you don’t have that ‘special someone’ to hang out with, go over to the The Irish House to enjoy singledom and make sure that’s its not only couples who have all the fun!

What: The Irish House Singles’ Week

Where: The Irish House – Nehru Place, Connaught Place and Noida

When: 8th - 15th February 2019

Time: 12 pm to 1 am

First Published: Feb 12, 2019 17:42 IST