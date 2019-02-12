Valentine’s Day 2019: WhatsApp messages, status and wishes for your loved one for February 14

It was a million tiny little things that, when you added them all up, they meant we were supposed to be together.

- Sleepless in Seattle

Love is a feeling which many have tried to capture and express in words. It is truly special when we have someone in our life who we are in love with. If you think that you might have found the person of your dreams, then Valentine’s Day is one occasion to let them know about it.

Of course, there are 365 days in the year to let them know about your feelings for them, but as a couple Valentine’s Day shall always remain special. It is a way of letting that someone special know that you appreciate the fact that they take care of you and are always there for you when needed.

This Valentine’s Day, let you special partner know how much you love them, and to do so we help you by giving an option of cards, wishes and messages which you can send them.

First Published: Feb 12, 2019 10:15 IST