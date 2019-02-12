Valentine’s Day 2019: Men more likely to indulge in Valentine’s Day celebrations finds dating app OkCupid

With Valentine’s day around the corner, the international dating app OkCupid has gathered some interesting data on the habits of their users with respect to the kind of love they desire, and if and how they like to celebrate the day of love. One surprising find was that men tend to be more romantic than women.

Like every year, people are divided into the romantics who make elaborate plans to express their love and the sceptics who scoff at all the fuss. OkCupid reviewed the answers to some of the most popular questions on the app.

The questions were introduced to match people based on the kind of romance they desire in their lives. The data showed that men are more open to the idea of romance than women. The responses received on the app clearly break away from the stereotype and tell us that women today are far more pragmatic and definitely not OTT about V-day. But, love should be celebrated, and hence, cheers to the men for breaking away from the stigma associated with the day of love and planning a day full of romance for a loved one!

The data showed that 65% of men were more likely to plan the first date on Valentine’s Day, compared to 50% women. 77% of men think that they are the most romantic person they know compared to 65% of women on the app.

53% men and 47% women chose a camping trip and would love to plan a romantic three-day weekend with their significant other around V-day, over the second best option of spending time cosying up at a fancy hotel with 23% men and 17% women responding with a yes.

As far as romance goes, 70% men and 55% women chose to romance in the woods to be far more romantic than snuggling in Paris which got 30% men and 45% women saying yes.

First Published: Feb 12, 2019 17:22 IST