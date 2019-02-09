Valentine’s Day 2019: Did you know there also is a Galentine’s Day and where it all began? We find out

You are in love and have been planning something special for your special someone, or you’re just in love with the idea of love so all things mushy and romantic make your heart skip a beat every time you see something romantic or read a beautiful quote. Even if all this is not you, you’re not being judged, because staying single too, and happily so, is something that calls for a party, doesn’t it? Did you know that over the years, there’s also been a phenomenon called Galentine’s Day that’s become popular? What is Galentine’s Day, you may ask?

Basically, it’s like Valentine’s Day but celebrated amidst your galfriends because why should all your love be showered on your significant other only? Galentine’s Day is the dedicated day of love for your best girlfriends aka BFFs, who are, in the true sense, your soul mates.

Where did Galentine’s Day come from?

Leslie Knope, the character played by Amy Poehler in the popular show Parks and Recreation, introduced this concept on the show, back in 2010. Speaking about this day, Leslie has said, “... It’s only the best day of the year. Every February 13th, my lady friends and I leave our husbands and our boyfriends at home, and we just come and kick it, breakfast-style. Ladies celebrating ladies. It’s like Lilith Fair, minus the angst. Plus frittatas.”

When is Galentine’s Day celebrated?

The day before Valentine’s Day, February 13 (also known as Kiss Day in usual Valentine’s Day language), is saved for the day when you celebrate the love of the sisterhood. It’s usually sisters before misters, don’t you agree?

If you’re still undecided on what to do on Galentine’s Day with your favourite girls, here are some ideas:

1) Introvert gals:

If you enjoy staying indoors, plan a movie marathon with wine, cheese and other snacks. Make this day the one about not worrying about the extra calories.

2) Pub-hopping:

via GIPHY

via GIPHY

If you like staying indoors but mind getting out too, you could do a pre-drinking session along with a small dinner and head out for some pub-hopping in your city (I’m not a personal fan of pub-hopping but the trend has been catching up for a while, so it’s a must-try!). Meet new people, make friends, and if you’re single, you might even find your Valentine. Voila!

3) A road trip:

via GIPHY

Take an extended weekend and drive out of town to Goa (if you live in Mumbai, Pune or Bengaluru) or head to the foothills of the Himalayas if you’re in the Northern part of the country. Whatever the choice is and whatever may be bothering you in everyday life, a road trip and your gal pals can solve it all.

4) Try these Airbnb experiences in Goa:

SUP Surf and Dolphin Watching

Head to the beach with your girls and take in the sunset, and the picturesque views of the Indian mainland, atop your paddleboard; while you learn the techniques involved with skillful paddle boarding.

Also try,

A Goan Tapas Experience in Goa

Treat your taste buds to a Goan menu, recreated in Tapas style paired with heady cocktails/mocktails. Each guest will be privy to a sit-down bar menu with sampler cocktails because no crew experience can be complete without good food and great drinks!

5) Try these Airbnb experiences in Delhi or NCR:

Plucked & Plated - Feast on the Farm

An Airbnb experience that involves spending a day on a farm, picking your own food and cooking it fresh. Remember to stay hydrated and wear comfortables shoes and clothes along with a good sunscreen.

Also try,

Markets and Merchants – New Delhi

Starting at the bustling streets of Chandni Chowk, this cultural tour will have you experiencing traditional markets and established merchants selling truly Indian fare. Your host will take you through the streets of old Delhi, trading stories about the unique architecture & one-of-a-kind shopping etiquette.

6) A cultural walk in the city with your gals:

Take a walk in and around your city to know it better. Join the experts via Airbnb or scan Instagram for a cultural guide around the city. It’s always a great thing to make time for experiences like these especially if you live somewhere because there’s never another day to explore. Before you know it, a lot of time passes and like it’s said in popular culture, YOLO.

No Footprints in Mumbai, Delhi Karavan in New Delhi + NCR, Calcutta Capsule in Kolkata and Bengaluru By Foot are some examples of culture guides who will bring you closer to the city you live or work in or are just visiting.

7) Start a hobby together:

via GIPHY

via GIPHY

This Galentine’s Day might be a good time to start a hobby together. The one thing you come back to after a long day of work yet doing something together, even if you connect on the phone or a video call to mark progress will refresh you instantly. Besides, when you’re in it with someone else, you’re bound to be disciplined about finishing what you started. Do I hear a book club and smell coffee to go with the idea?

Have more ideas to add to your to-do list this Galentine’s? Tweet to us and let us know!

First Published: Feb 09, 2019 19:45 IST