Valentine’s Day 2019: Sara Ali Khan, Alia Bhatt’s stunning looks show how to wear red the cool way

Sara Ali Khan and Deepika Padukone have shown that there’s something about the combination of a red dress and red shoes that just works. If we had to guess what colour most women plan to wear on February 14, we’d go with red for obvious reasons. But you don’t need to dress in a head-to-toe red to embrace the Valentine’s Day spirit. We also found Alia Bhatt, Shilpa Shetty and many more celebrities, who used red hues on their bags, heels, tops, and even lips to add panache and amp up their looks. These celebrity ensembles prove red accessories are an easy add with a huge impact.

Below, we’ve outlined a handful of easy-to-re-create outfit formulas with a pop of red (or a lot of red) that have worked for some of the most stylish celebs in Bollywood. From red mini dresses and fancy skirt ensembles to simple tops and bags, these looks run the gamut, but they all have one thing in common: They’ll look great on you. Inspired by Sara Ali Khan’s red mini by fashion designer Nikhil Thampi that was paired with a pair of matching heels to Shilpa Shetty venturing into some unexpected colour play by teaming a metallic fringed skirt by designer Shweta Kapur with a red Zara top and Alia Bhatt’s giving her blue Prabal Gurung dress an eclectic-chic finish with a monogrammed red mini bag by designer label, Klick by RG Official. With each of these Valentine’s Day-worthy ensembles, you’ll be able to spend February 14 in style, no matter what your plans may be. So, save yourself the stress, and read on for eight fresh Valentine’s Day outfit ideas that are celebrity-approved.

It might seem excessive to wear the same colour head-to-toe, especially when it’s something as bold as red; but it’s easier than you’d think. Sara Ali Khan, Deepika Padukone, Malaika Arora, Esha Gupta and Tamannaah Bhatia show how you can wear head-to-toe red like a boss lady:

Malaika Arora wore an Alena Akhmadullina dress with matching red pumps

Sara Alia Khan teamed a Nikhil Thampi dress with matching red Aldo shoes for a look that’s perfect for a night out

Deepika Padukone wore an H&M skirt and knit top with Christian Louboutin heels and gave her look a sultry finish with scarlet red lipstick. Don’t miss her red bridal chudas

Tamannaah Bhatia wore a crimson blouse and matching strappy heels with her sparkly Zara skirt, worth Rs 4,990

Esha Gupta paired her H&M lace dress worth $119 (approximately Rs 8,400), which featured chiffon appliqués, with red sandals

... And if you don’t want to take the bold colour and go monochromatic with it, here’s how you can add a single red hot piece to your look for high-impact style:

Alia Bhatt’s red bag from designer label, Klick by RG Official, adds a striking contrast to her Prabal Gurung dress

Shilpa Shetty amped up her metallic look – involving a 431-88 skirt, Aldo shoes, and a statement belt by fashion label, The Source – with an apple-red Zara top

Jacqueline Fernandez makes a stylish statement with her flirty red fringed mini skirt by fashion designer Shweta Kapur’s label, 431-88. Paired with a white shirt and black pumps, her look is also surprisingly wearable

First Published: Feb 13, 2019 16:23 IST