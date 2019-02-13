Valentine’s Day 2019 gift ideas for her that are affordable and thoughtful

Valentine’s Day isn’t the easiest when you’re trying to buy a gift for the woman in your life. If you are feeling a little nervous about what to get your significant other, make sure to check out these gifts for her. They are so thoughtful and pretty, she’ll never guess they’re actually quite affordable too. Below, take a look at a range of Valentine’s Day 2019 presents we chose for different women with all sorts of personalities and tastes:

1. Jewellery can be a bit of a gamble. So, if you do decide to get her one, stray from the predictable. A watch that’s elegant yet not too showy and made by a trusted brand is sure to hit the right note. Also, make sure you get a watch that has just the right touch of eccentric, perfect for the girl who accessorises like a pro.

2. Skip the rose and give your Valentine some peonies. Gift her small bouquet in her favourite colour: Place a small bunch on her desk or in the centre of a coffee table to add just the right dash of elegance to her office or home space and your flower-loving girlfriend/ wife will be floored.

3. Scented candles are an affordable and romantic gift -- especially if they’re lit in a strategic spot, when she gets home or wherever else it is you wish to take her. This gift will show her you have a healthy understanding about her desire to see something pleasant, relaxing, especially after a tough day.

4. A comforting cup of coffee or tea is a great way to fight the early morning, late night chill, isn’t it? A complementing pair of mugs will represent an interest in sharing a warm beverage. Simple and unassuming, a ceramic pair, might be more romantic than you think.

5. Is she the fashion-forward kinds? A furniture or home decor gift in an animal print could be a fabulous choice. Whether on pillows or even as a statement accent chair, don’t be afraid to give her a perfect addition to her room/ home. Your style sensibilities would slay her.

6. Neon signs have been the decor object du jour for a while now. Gift her one to hang one over the bed, in the living room, balcony, anywhere really.

7. A rich hand salve is a thoughtful Valentine’s Day gift. We say, pick one that is the perfect size to fit in her purse, and you can be sure she will always have it on hand (no pun intended). Plus, she’ll carry it around with her wherever she goes.

8. If you can’t write the kind of poetry every girl wants to have written about her, breathe easy. Give her a selection of romantic and evocative poems (presented in a portable format, if she is the tech-savvy kinds). This unique gift will be something a little longer-lasting than most gifts that’s sure to make her think of you.

First Published: Feb 13, 2019 09:53 IST