Valentine’s Day 2019: Bespoke experiences you can curate for your significant other this V-Day

Valentine’s Day is around the corner and if you’re looking for fuss-free ways to create a lovely moment to cherish, we have you covered with easy DIY ideas. Whether it’s to create a romantic evening or for scheduling the perfect sleep-cation, here’s a handy guide with inputs from the Design Team at Godrej Interio. Let romance rule!

1. Stargazing pillow sojourns

Whisk your partner away from the humdrum of the city to relish an ultimate open-sky experience on the beach. Any other event becomes difficult to outshine a starlit night coupled with the cool breeze by the sea and the soothing sound of the waves. Bring along fluffy pillows and a snug throw to set up a bonfire night along with a jar of marshmallows and cuppa noodles. Pitch a tent and bring along a rom-com you can binge-watch by the beach until you catch the sun rise.

This experience can be recreated if you and your significant other are mountain-lovers. Park your car at a spot and trek up to a secluded location to pitch your tent there. Light up a bonfire and spend time chatting and sharing sweet nothings under the stars. A good book or a sweet romantic film is good company to this setting.

If you’re travelling in the desert, you could consider spending a night or two in the dunes and stay in the tents pitched there that have in-built toilets too. Enjoy the pink sunset, followed by dusk and the late evening hours when the sky glimmers with the umpteen stars. Add some Jazz or Blues to this setting with a bonfire to give you company.

2. Clandestine Alfresco dates

Be it the terrace, poolside or a beautiful cottage, you can easily create a quaint date which your valentine will swoon over for the next millennia. Start by investing in a sturdy table for everyday meals and which you can glam up for elaborate spreads. Throw in some orchids or carnations (because red roses are beautiful but a bit cliche), candelabras and table runners to set the mood enchantingly right. Curate a menu of their favourite dishes and play a personalized playlist in the background. Don’t forget the dim lighting, fairy lights, a few pitchers of their favourite cocktail. Don’t forget to ask for your dance together on this romantic evening.

3. Sleepcation 101: Recharging yourself

Is there anything better than coming home to a snug bed and a warm hug after a long day at work? Make an investment this V-Day in getting comfortable mattresses for you both to recharge in while you sleep off your stress and fatigue. Make a nightcap, indulge in a home-spa, and scented candles to induce sleep and stress relief. It’s one of the best gifts one can ask for in today’s day and age.

4. Steamy Cookout Sessions

They say a man’s heart is through his stomach. That can be applied in case of women too. Sweep your sweetheart off their feet with a personal cooking session for two. Be it a delightful bowl of creamy hand-made Italian pasta or heart-shaped lasagnas baked to perfection, nothing turns the heat on better than a classic evening of fine food and wine. Twin in cutesy aprons and customised chef hats and click lots of pictures for a revisit a few years down the line. You can also gift each other fancy kitchen appliances that grace your kitchen and help you cook for each other even when it’s not Valentine’s Day.

5. Two’s Company for a Mad-hatter Tea Party

For a tea-lover in your life, host a mad- hatter themed tête-à-tête for your date. Transform your drawing room with well put together sofas and console tables for your evening engagement filled with much desired therapeutic heart- to hearts and a game of indoor croquet. Bake an apple pie and unplug from work and WhatsApp to savour your tea-time with bae. Decorate your rendezvous with tea cups filled with a bunch of blooming baby breaths and a stack of cards that will also set your Insta-game on track.

Swap the tea for coffee if your SO is more of a coffee-lover. Try out different brews and impress them with your coffee knowledge too. You can also consider trying a cocktail made of coffee which is a different take on the usual warm coffee experience and equally pleasing to a coffee-lover’s taste buds.

Brighten up the week with these special Valentine’s Day ideas that are sure to tug on your loved ones’ heartstrings.

First Published: Feb 13, 2019 14:55 IST