International Women’s Day 2019: 8 thoughtful gifts for your special lady this Women’s Day

As a woman, I strongly believe that just one day dedicated to women is never going to be enough. International Women’s Day is nearly over, but you can always find an opportunity to gift your special lady, friends and if you’re a woman, then definitely yourself (‘cause you matter).

From a staycation plan, to a new gadget, to a pampering appointment and more, we’ve got some interesting gifting ideas for the woman of today who is evolving and so is the society around her. Here are 8 things you can do to make your lady feel even more special on Women’s Day. Take a dekko.

An experiential movie plan

She loves watching movies or web content? Super! Plan an experiential movie get together for her and her lady friends on your terrace or a garden and play the super host by cooking barbeque, making some cocktails and helping them let their hair down in the best way possible. You can add a small bonfire for effect too.

Prices will be nearly nominal for a house party but the memories of the experience will make it priceless.

AquaCentric Therapy

AquaCentric Therapy is an advanced rehabilitation centre that combines aquatic and land based physiotherapy. There are warm indoor pools with underwater treadmills, bikes and resistance jets, a medical gymnasium and an outdoor garden aimed at improving motor function. AquaCentric’s internationally trained team caters to conditions such as Multiple Sclerosis, Parkinson’s, Autism, Down syndrome, Pre and Post-natal care and PCOS across Neurology, Paediatrics, and Women’s health care. Those suffering from Orthopaedic concerns such as Spondylosis and Arthritis can also sign up to get respite from their condition.

Session duration: 45 minutes to 1 hour; Prices start from Rs 1900 onwards

Gadgets like instax SQUARE SQ6 Taylor Swift Edition, available online

instax SQUARE SQ6 Taylor Swift edition has been designed by instax global partner Taylor Swift, herself. It has a gold-coloured newspaper pattern on a black base for a stylish body with a design similar to Taylor Swift’s latest record-breaking album reputation. The metallic ring around the lens goes well with the gold design pattern, giving a luxurious finish. It allows users to shoot and enjoy on-the-spot photo printing in square format.

It’s priced at Rs 14,499 and is available online.

Personal care

Help her take better care of herself by getting her a hamper containing skin-friendly products that take care of basic skin care needs like the right amount of moisture, sun protection, anti-ageing, face sculpting and more. Here are a few suggestions you can add to the gift hamper for your lady.

Bio Oil

Bio Oil is a daily use product that helps supplement the skin’s natural oils, keeping it beautifully moisturized and improving the even-tone. It is formulated with a blend of essential plant oils (Calendula, Lavender, Rosemary and Chamomile) and enriched with Vitamins (A and E) which are known to be beneficial to skin health, appearance and elasticity.

It’s priced at Rs 450 for a 60 ml bottle.

Philips Essential Care Hairdryer BHD007/20

The pressures of looking good shouldn’t have to mean a harrowing experience for the ladies. Get the Philips Essential Care Hairdryer BHD007/20 to attain shiny, frizz-free hair thanks to its ionic conditioning formula. The result is smooth and frizz-free hair that shines beautifully.

Priced at Rs 2295.

Gift Vouchers

If you often feel undecided about what to get someone, always go for a gift voucher instead of buying something, just because. While it’s extremely unpersonalised (personal opinion), it’s a lot safer. From fashion, to movies, events, you can get gift vouchers across brands. Try Zara, Marks & Spencer, FabIndia, Body Shop, PVR, BookMyShow, H&M, a few restaurants (maybe gift Zomato Gold). Travel e-commerce sites like MakeMyTrip, Cleartrip and others offer vouchers too, in case you want to travel with them or sponsor a trip for them and so much more.

Prices vary depending on the experience you’re after.

Tasty munchies

Baked snacks, yogurts like Epigamia – the Greek yogurt brand, Smoothix - A sugarfree and yummy instant drink, peanut butter without sugar and similar options will make for interesting additions to the hamper.

Prices vary depending on how you feel about feeding someone who loves food, and wants to avoid adding on the extra calories.

Books

You can never go wrong with this. Besides, there’s something for everyone in the literary world now across authors and genres. Gifting a book is not just a basic gift, it’s a gift of knowledge and something everyone will cherish. We mentioned the gift vouchers above which can be exercised even while buying books. Or if you’re someone who wants to feel happy in their happiness, take them for a walk to a bookstore – the more vintage, the better. The wonder in their eyes will warm your heart. Or just build a library if you’re really into a book-lover – you’ll instantly become a keeper!

You can also consider getting someone a Kindle or an e-reader to explore the world of e-books. They’re not the first option for a person who loves books but are easier for someone who’s constantly on the move.

Prices vary since this gift will feed someone’s soul and add to their wisdom.

Exercise necessities

A good pair of shoes are apt for the running enthusiast, or simply someone who makes an effort to stay fit regularly. Adidas has recently launched their Ultraboost 19 shoe which is a gamechanger in the sports shoe category. The original adidas Ultraboost was deconstructed and reconstructed from 17 pieces to focus on four key components – Optimized BOOST, Torsion Spring, Primeknit 360 and 3D Heel Frame to give way for the new shoe.

For someone who likes to take it slow, you could get a durable yoga mat, bricks and the like that helps them stay fit. Decathlon is an interesting place to get almost what you’re looking for a nominal cost.

First Published: Mar 08, 2019 19:29 IST