International Women’s Day wishes 2019: Status messages and cards

Every year on March 8, International Women’s Day is celebrated all over the world to commemorate the achievements of women in political, social, cultural and economic spheres. It helps reminds us how important gender equality is. Formally, Women’s Day was adopted by the UN in 1977, before which it was mostly celebrated in socialist and communist countries.

To share Women’s Day wishes with your mother, wife, friends and others, we have made a list of cards which you can greet them with. Choose which ones you want to send them from the list below. And Happy Women’s Day!

First Published: Mar 07, 2019 17:43 IST