International Women’s Day 2019: Significance, history and theme

International Women’s Day is a celebration of all the societal, literary and political achievements by women and is celebrated every year on March 8.

Women’s Day was first observed on February 28, 1909 in New York. In 1910, at the International Woman’s Conference, March 8 was finalised as the day when Women’s Day would be officially commemorated.

The last two years have seen a new wave in the era of women’s rights in the form of the MeToo movement which started off in America and has made waves of change all over the world.

The day is not associated with any one group, but it brings together various organisations, companies and charities. All over the world, it is celebrated by performances, marches, talks and discussions.

Women’s Day is an official holiday in many countries Cuba, Armenia, Mongolia, Russia, Uganda and Ukraine. On this day, just like on Mother’s Day, men present gifts to their mothers, girlfriends and wives.

Theme for 2019

The theme for this year is #BalanceForBetter, with regards to the greater global push for professional and social equality. The theme’s objective is to achieve a sense of balance in companies and elsewhere, right from the grassroots level to the boardrooms.

The past has seen an absence of this phenomenon, but with effort and the right direction, the objective is to achieve equality in professional and social spheres. The campaign runs all through the year and does not end on March 8.

First Published: Mar 07, 2019 09:50 IST