Six millennial women get together and discuss love in the time of the dating app revolution. Watch video

Is loving someone and being in love the same thing? It might sound like an unnecessary technicality, but allow me a few more words to explain. The one who says those ‘three beautiful words’ aka “I love you” doesn’t necessarily have to be in love with you. No, Mills & Boon classics’ elements, Bollywood songs on snow-capped peaks, violins in the background and other similar things don’t happen, at least not in real life. If you, however, are experiencing something similar, you need to speak with someone and soon. Jokes apart, though. In today’s day and age, love is becoming practical, and it probably is not such a bad thing. Unless you choose a different path of finding your plus one in your time, no rush or pressure or stress.

One of Imtiaz Ali’s films a few years ago spoke about love in the practical age and how it’s the most impractical concept. Perhaps. What’s heartwarming is that love as a concept or the idea of it is a topic that never loses meaning, depth and the people making stories on it inevitably circle back to it in one way or another.

So can you find love on a dating app? We know we use it, and it’s only right to be open about it. We met six great women ahead of International Women’s Day 2019 to know their dating patterns; if they use apps to find love; if they’ve found someone whom they’ve spent quality time with; and how do they ensure their safety when meeting someone off their phones and in their real lives.

The millennial women speak about finding love in the era of the dating app revolution

Taru Kapoor, GM India, Tinder & Match Group says, “Conversations about dating are still relatively nascent in India. Women, in particular, are seeking out ways to take charge of their romantic and social experiences - a phenomenon we see both across India’s cities and towns. This opportunity has made life easier for both men and women, especially for women in the Indian context, for whom it is empowering.”

She adds, “Given the nature of our society, where women have historically had restricted access to technology, limited control over their lives and great moral scrutiny of their judgement and their choices - particularly romantically, features like My Move give women the ability to exclusively send the first message, if and when they want to. This creates a safe, non-judgmental platform where women are free to choose, discover and interact with like-minded people, and use the platform in a way they are most comfortable with.”

First Published: Mar 07, 2019 19:34 IST