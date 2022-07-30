Watch: How Mirabai Chanu's record-breaking 88kg lift helped India clinch first gold at Commonwealth Games 2022

Mirabai Chanu had a broad smile on her face when she smashed her own Commonwealth Games weightlifting record en route to securing India's first gold medal in Birmingham on Saturday. The ace Indian weightlifter lifted a total of 201kg, and even equalled her snatch personal best – a national record – and set the Games record with a successful lift of 88kg on her second attempt in the women’s 49kg event. Commonwealth Games 2022 Live Day 2

After touching 88kg, Chanu went for 90kg in her third attempt but couldn’t succeed. She then lifted 109kg in her first Clean and Jerk attempt to seal the gold. The silver went to Mauritius' Marie Hanitra Roilya Ranaivosoa (172kg) and the bronze to Canada's Hannah Kaminski (171 kg).

With this Chanu added a third CWG medal to her kitty, having won silver and gold at the Glasgow and Gold Coast editions respectively. Her efforts secured India's third medal of the day – all three in weightlifting after Sanket Sargar bagged silver and Gururaja Poojary claimed bronze in their respective events.

In the Clean and Jerk lift category, Chanu exhibited a stunning display of power as she lifted 109kg in her first attempt. In her second attempt, she lifted 113kg but failed to lift 115kg in the final one.

She ended with a total lift of 201kg (88kg 113kg), which is far from her personal best, which is a colossal 207kg in the women's 49kg category.

After her record 88kg lift in the snatch round, Chanu led the race with a 12kg gap with second-placed Marie Hanitra Roilya Ranaivosoa.

Chanu, 27, had bagged her first Commonwealth Games medal in Glasgow in 2014 by winning a silver in the 48kg weight category. In Rio Olympics 2016, she failed but bounced back two years later to win the yellow metal at the 2017 World Championships, and later bagged gold in Gold Coast Commonwealth Games 2018.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also congratulated Chanu and tweeted that her success will inspire many Indians, especially budding athletes.

"The exceptional @mirabai_chanu makes India proud once again! Every Indian is delighted that she's won a Gold and set a new Commonwealth record at the Birmingham Games. Her success inspires several Indians, especially budding athletes," he wrote.

