Commonwealth Games 2022 Live Day 2: Poojary bags bronze after Sanket Sargar's silver; weightlifters open India's account
- CWG 2022 Live Day 2: Gururaj Poojary clinched a bronze medal for India in the men's 61kg weight category after Sanket Sargar bagged silver in the 55kg category to open India's medal tally in the Birmingham Commonwealth Games 2022.
CWG 2022 Live Day 2: Sanket Sargar opened the country's medal tally at the Commonwealth Games 2022 by claiming a silver medal in the men's 55kg category. The 21-year-old looked on course to win the gold but two failed clean and jerk attempts spoiled his chances as he lifted a total of 248kg (113kg 135kg) to finish second. Gururaja Poojary then secured India's second medal at the event. The weightlifter secured a bronze medal in the men's 61 kg finals. Star weightlifter Mirabai Chanu will be also seen in action on the second day of the Commonwealth Games, as India look for more success. Chanu, the Tokyo Olympics silver medallist, will not only look to defend her CWG title but also add a third medal at the Games. Boxer Lovlina Borgohain will also be in action later in the night (12 AM IST), as she begins her campaign on Day 2. The Indian hockey team will be facing Wales in a tricky game in Group B, and will aim to continue on the momentum after a 5-0 win over Ghana on Friday. Srihari Nataraj, meanwhile, will be taking part in the medal race after qualifying for the final last night. His race starts at 1:35 AM IST.
India's key results so far:
Weightlifting: Sanket Sargar opened India's account at the Commonwealth Games by winning a silver medal with a combined lift of 248 kg in the final. Gururaj Poojary clinched a bronze medal for India in the men's 61kg weight category with a total of 269kg.
Badminton: Indian shuttlers dished out another splendid show to outwit Sri Lanka 5-0 in the second group A match of the mixed team competition.
Table tennis: Indian women's table tennis team, led by Manika Batra, continued its winning streak as it outclassed Guyana 3-0. The men's team also secured a 3-0 win over Northern Ireland.
Follow all the updates here:
-
Jul 30, 2022 07:00 PM IST
CWG 2022 LIVE updates: Saurav Ghosal wins 3-0
Saurav Ghosal secures a 3-0 win over Sri Lanka's Shamil Wakeel in the men's singles round of 32 squash event. After securing the opening two games 11-4, Ghosal wraps up the contest with a 11-6 win.
-
Jul 30, 2022 06:51 PM IST
CWG 2022 LIVE updates: Saurav Ghosal leads 2-0
Saurav Ghosal puts another solid effort and Game 2 closes with the same scoreline as 1. Ghosal 11- 4 Wakeel
-
Jul 30, 2022 06:48 PM IST
CWG 2022 LIVE score updates: Saurav Ghosal puts an invincible show
Switching to squash, where India's Saurav Ghosal starts his men's singles round of 32 match against Sri Lanka's Shamil Wakeel with a commanding display. He secures Game 1, 11-4 and is currently leading 6-3 in Game 2.
-
Jul 30, 2022 06:35 PM IST
CWG 2022 LIVE updates: India men's beat Northern Ireland 3-0
The men's table tennis team notch a 3-0 win over Northern Ireland. After a challenging contest, Harmeet Desai beat Owen Cathcart 3-2 in the final match of the round.
It started with the pair of Sharath Kamal Achanta and Desai securing a 3-1 win over J Skelton and Cathcart. The second match saw Sanil Shetty defeating Paul Mccreery 3-0.
-
Jul 30, 2022 06:20 PM IST
CWG 2022 Live Updates, Day 2: Weightlifting - India's second medal in Birmingham
Gururaj wins his second consecutive CWG medal! Gururaja, the man who won India's first medal in 2018 Gold Coast, gives the country its second medal in 2022 Birmingham. Earlier, Sanket Sargar won a silver medal in the men's 55kg category, putting India on the medal tally.
-
Jul 30, 2022 06:11 PM IST
CWG 2022 Live Updates: Gururaja Poojary wins bronze
Some more success for India!!! Gururaja Poojary wins BRONZE in the 61kg event for India's second medal in Birmingham.
Gururaja was competing with Canada’s Youri Simard. But the Indian produced a 151kg lift to finish with 269kgs, one kilo more than Simard.
-
Jul 30, 2022 06:01 PM IST
CWG 2022 Live Updates, Day 2: Weightlifting - Gururaja Poojary secures medal
Gururaja Poojary moves into bronze medal position! He lifts 151kg – his personal best -- in his 3rd attempt in the Clean & Jerk round.
-
Jul 30, 2022 05:58 PM IST
CWG 2022 Live Updates, Day 2: Weightlifting - Gururaja lifts 148kg in second attempt
Gusty Gururaja produces a 148kg lift in his second attempt! Is this enough for a bronze?
-
Jul 30, 2022 05:53 PM IST
CWG 2022 Live Updates, Day 2: Weightlifting - Gururaja lifts 144kg in Clean & Jerk
Gururaja Poojary successfully lifts 144kg in his 1st attempt in Clean & Jerk round!
-
Jul 30, 2022 05:38 PM IST
CWG 2022 Live Updates, Day 2: Navjot Kaur's campaign ends abruptly
Just In: India midfielder Navjot Kaur's campaign at the Commonwealth Games comes to an abrupt end. She is set to fly back home after testing positive for Covid-19.
-
Jul 30, 2022 05:31 PM IST
CWG 2022 Live Updates, Day 2: Table tennis men’s team - Sanil Shetty wins comfortably
India are 2-0 up, thanks to Sanil Shetty who eased past Paul McCreery. Harmeet Desai is up against Owen Cathcart now.
India 2-0 Northern Ireland
-
Jul 30, 2022 05:20 PM IST
CWG Live Updates, Day 2: Boxing - Hussanmuddin Mohammed beats Amzolele Dyeyi
Indian boxer Mohammad Hussamuddin beats South Africa's Amzolele Dyeyi in the men's featherweight (54-57kg) category to advance to the round of 16.
Hussamuddin won all three rounds quite easily. The Indian, who had bagged bronze in the last edition of the Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast, won by a unanimous decision in Birmingham on Saturday.
Hussamuddin wins by 5-0 on Unanimous Decision.
-
Jul 30, 2022 05:16 PM IST
CWG Live Updates, Day 2: Weightlifting - Gururaja finishes with a best snatch of 118kg
Gururaja finishes with a best snatch of 118kg, while Aznil Bidin of Malaysia lifts 127kg in his second attempt – a CWG record. He goes into the second half of the competition with a six-kilos advantage.
With a best lift of 118kg, Gururaja is currently fourth.
-
Jul 30, 2022 05:08 PM IST
CWG Live Updates, Day 2: Cycling - Meenakshi finishes 15th
India's Meenakshi finishes 15th in the women's 3000m individual pursuit, with a timing of 3:49.596 minutes
-
Jul 30, 2022 05:07 PM IST
CWG Live Updates, Day 2: Table tennis men’s team, Group 3 - Sharath-Harmeet make winning start
Sharath Kamal-Harmeet Desai wins the opening match in four games against Northen Ireland. Sanil Shetty is now in action for the men's team event.
-
Jul 30, 2022 05:05 PM IST
CWG Live Updates, Day 2: Weightlifting - Gururaja Poojary lifts 118kg in second attempt
Three kilos increase and it's a gusty lift from Gururaja! He looked a bit soft under the bar... but his great shape helped him lift 118kg in the second attempt.
-
Jul 30, 2022 05:02 PM IST
CWG Live, Day 2: Weightlifting - Gururaja Poojary lifts 115kg in first attempt
Gururaja Poojary has successfully lifted 115 kg in his first attempt in the snatch!
-
Jul 30, 2022 05:00 PM IST
CWG Live Updates, Day 2: Boxing - Hussanmuddin Mohammed in action
Boxing action also coming up at 5pm IST! It's India's Mohammed Hussamuddin vs Amzolele Dyeyi of South Africa in the 57kg category.
-
Jul 30, 2022 04:49 PM IST
CWG Live Updates, Day 2: Badminton mixed team event - India beat Sri Lanka 5-0
Gayatri Gopichand & Treesa Jolly beat Srilanka's Vidara Vidanage & Thilini Hendaweha 21-18, 21-6
Yet another stellar display from Indian shuttlers! Gayatri/Treesa wraps up the match in straight sets to hand India a convincing 5-0 win over Sri Lanka.
India 5-0 Sri Lanka
-
Jul 30, 2022 04:42 PM IST
CWG Live Updates, Day 2: Weightlifting - Gururaja Poojary in action
Gururaja Poojary in action in the men's 61kg event. The Indian had claimed silver medal in the men's 56 kg weight class at the 2018 Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast.
Incidentally, it was Poojary who opened India's medal account at the last Commonwealth Games. Can he bag second medal for India after Sanket's success?
-
Jul 30, 2022 04:41 PM IST
CWG Live Updates, Day 2: Player Profile - Sanket Sargar
DISCIPLINE: Weightlifting
Event: 55kg
Date of Birth: 16/10/2000
Hometown: Sangli, Maharashtra
Training Base: NS NIS PatialaCoach: Vijay Sharma
Background: (Few background points about the athlete) Sanket started weightlifting in 2013. Son of a Farmer, passion for weightlifting persists in his family with his sister also in weightlifting.
Achievement: Gold - Singapore International 2022 - Commonwealth + National RecordGold - Senior Nationals Championships 2022, KiIT Bhubaneswar
-
Jul 30, 2022 04:30 PM IST
CWG Live Updates, Day 2: Badminton mixed team event - Treesa-Gayatri take lead
Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Pullela Gopichand stage a comeback to win the first game 21-18 against the Sri Lankan pair of Thilini Handahewa and Vidara Suhasni.
India now a game away from winning the tie 5-0! It's been easy picking for India, who are looking for a clean sweep.
-
Jul 30, 2022 04:26 PM IST
CWG 2022 Live, Day 2: Men's marathon final - Nitendra Singh Rawat finishes 12th
India’s Nitendra Singh Rawat finishes 12th, with 18 athletes registering a time. He clocks 2:19:22.
-
Jul 30, 2022 04:24 PM IST
CWG Live, Day 2: Weightlifting - Spotlight on Gururaja Poojary
After Sanket's silver, the spotlight will be on Gururaja Poojary. He is set to compete in men's weightlifting in the 61 kg category. The lifter had also won a silver in the men's 56 kg weight class at the 2018 Commonwealth Games
-
Jul 30, 2022 04:06 PM IST
CWG Live Updates, Day 2: Badminton mixed team event - Straight-game win for India
A straight game win for the Indians! Sumeeth Reddy & Chirag Shetty beat Sri Lanka's Sachin Dias & Dumindu Abeywickrama 21-10, 21-13.
India have already qualified for the quarterfinals with still one match to go in the league stage. They will face Australia in the final league group match later in the day.
India 4-0 Sri Lanka
-
Jul 30, 2022 04:01 PM IST
CWG Live, Day 2: Weightlifting - Sanket Sargar's silver opens India's medal tally
Sargar, 21, was staring at gold but failed clean and jerk attempts spoiled his chances as he lifted a total of 248kg, finishing second. Malaysia's Mohamad Aniq took the top spot.
Sargar's silver opens India's medal tally... and there might be more! P Gururaja (61kg), Olympic silver medallist Mirabai Chanu (49kg) and S Bindyarani Devi (55kg) will vie for the top honors in their respective events!
-
Jul 30, 2022 03:43 PM IST
CWG Live, Day 2: Weightlifting - Sanket Sargar bags silver
He has gone it!!! Sanket Sargar wins SILVER in men's 55kg weightlifting to open India's account.
Malaysia’s Bin Kasdan clinches gold with a stunning attempt right at the end. He lifted 142kg in clean & jerk to take his total to 249kg.
-
Jul 30, 2022 03:42 PM IST
CWG Live, Day 2: Weightlifting - Sanket Sargar concludes with 248kg
That was courageous from India's Sanket Mahadev Sargar for even trying to attempt his third lift after that elbow injury barely seconds ago but he predictably wasn't able to complete the lift. Sanket's total after the snatch and clean and jerk round is 248kg. The Malaysian needs to to lift 4kg more in his two attempts to claim gold!
-
Jul 30, 2022 03:39 PM IST
CWG Live, Day 2: Weightlifting - Sanket Sargar hurts himself in second attempt
India's Sanket Mahadev Sargar hurts himself while attempting a 138kg lift in his second attempt in the clean and jerk round.
This is not good, it looks unlikely that he will be able to return for his third lift, which gives Malaysia’s Bin Kasdan Mohamad Aniq a chance to win gold as he successfully lifted 138kg in his first attempt in the clean and jerk round.
-
Jul 30, 2022 03:31 PM IST
CWG Live, Day 2: Weightlifting - Sanket Sargar remains in gold position
This is big! India's Sanket Mahadev Sargar successfully lifts 135kg in the clean and jerk round to remain in the gold position.
-
Jul 30, 2022 03:29 PM IST
CWG Live Updates, Day 2: Badminton mixed team event - Aakarshi Kashyap wins comfortably
Aakarshi Kashyap wins 21-3, 21-9 against Sri Lanka’s Suhasini Vidanage. India seal the match 3-0.
India 3-0 Sri Lanka
-
Jul 30, 2022 03:22 PM IST
CWG 2022 Live Score, Table Tennis team event - India clinch the Guyana tie
Reeth Rishiya wins 11-7, 14-12, 13-11 against Chelsea Edghill. Manika Batra-led India defeat Guyana 3-0 to top Group 2 in the women's team event.
India 3-0 Guyana
-
Jul 30, 2022 03:19 PM IST
CWG Live Updates, Day 2: Badminton mixed team event - Aakarshi Kashyap wins first game
Aakarshi Kashyap wins the first game 21-3! She is just one game away from giving India a 3-0 lead over Sri Lanka in the mixed team event.
-
Jul 30, 2022 03:18 PM IST
CWG Live Updates, Day 2: Lawn Bowls Update
Tania Choudhury loses to Wales' Laura Daniels in women's singles with a 10-21 scoreline. In the men's triples event, India and Malta play out a 16-16 draw.
-
Jul 30, 2022 03:13 PM IST
CWG Live Updates, Day 2: Swimming, Men’s 200m Freestyle - Kushagra Rawat finishes 8th
Kushagra Rawat for India finishes eighth in his heat with a time of 1:54.56s in men’s 200m freestyle.
-
Jul 30, 2022 03:08 PM IST
CWG Live Updates, Day 2: Badminton mixed team event - Aakarshi Kashyap leads at mid game interval
Disgused overhead shots are working their charm! Aakarshi dominates the first game to take 11-1 lead at the mid-game interval.
-
Jul 30, 2022 03:05 PM IST
CWG Live Updates, Day 2: Badminton mixed team event - Aakarshi Kashyap in action
Aakarshi Kashyap is now in action! She faces Sri Lanka's Vidara Suhasni.
India 2-0 Sri Lanka
-
Jul 30, 2022 02:55 PM IST
CWG Live Updates, Day 2: Badminton mixed team event - Lakshya Sen wins
A fabulous way to end proceedings! Lakshya Sen gives India a 2-0 lead with 21-18 21-5 win over his Sri Lankan opponent.
India are now 2-0 up against Sri Lanka in the mixed team Group A match.
India 2-0 Sri Lanka
-
Jul 30, 2022 02:49 PM IST
CWG Live Updates, Day 2: Table Tennis women's team event - Easy win for Manika Batra
Indian paddler Manika Batra comfortably beats Thuraia Thomas 11-1, 11-3, 11-3 in table tennis women's team event. India are now just one more win away from clinching this tie.
One more win and India will be group toppers in the women's table-tennis team event.
India 2-0 Guyana
-
Jul 30, 2022 02:44 PM IST
CWG Live, Day 2: Weightlifting - Sanket Sargar in fine touch
India's Sanket Mahadev Sargar matches the national record of 113kg to maintain the lead in snatch after Sri Lanka's Dilanka Isuru Kumara Yodage's 112kg lift was deemed as foul by the referees.
Now we move into the clean and jerk phase with the Indian in gold position with a best attempt of 113kg in snatch. The Malaysian is in second position with the Sri Lankan in third. The winner will be decided after the best attempt in the clean and jerk phase.
-
Jul 30, 2022 02:39 PM IST
CWG Live, Day 2: Weightlifting - Sanket Sargar to attempt 112kg in final attempt
Malaysia’s Bin Kasdan Mohamad Aniq fails to lift 111kg in his third attempt, his best remains 111kg after three attempts in snatch.
India's Sanket Mahadev Sargar will attempt 112kg in his third and final snatch attempt
-
Jul 30, 2022 02:38 PM IST
CWG Live Updates, Day 2: Badminton mixed team event - Lakshya Sen wins first game
Lakshya Sen takes the first game by 21-18 against Sri Lanka’s Niluka Karunaratne!
-
Jul 30, 2022 02:36 PM IST
CWG Live, Day 2: Weightlifting - Sanket Sargar in gold position
India's Sanket Mahadev Sargar successfully lifts 111kg in his second attempt. While Malaysia’s Bin Kasdan Mohamad Aniq fails to lift the same weight in his second attempt. The Indian in gold position now.
-
Jul 30, 2022 02:33 PM IST
CWG Live, Day 2: Weightlifting - Sanket Sargar vs Bin Kasdan Mohamad Aniq
Malaysia’s Bin Kasdan Mohamad Aniq successfully lifts 107kg in his first attempt. Now India's Sanket Mahadev Sargar and the Malaysian athlete will get two more attempts to better their weight in the snatch before moving to three more attempts in clean and jerk.
-
Jul 30, 2022 02:30 PM IST
CWG Live, Day 2: Weightlifting - Sanket Sargar successfully lifts 107kg
Indian weightlifter Sanket Mahadev Sargar successfully lifted 107kg in his first snatch attempt in the men's 55kg category. This lift makes him one of the frontrunners to grab gold.
Malaysia’s Bin Kasdan Mohamad Aniq, however, is also slated to lift 107kg. If he succeeds then the fight for the top position could go down to the wire.
-
Jul 30, 2022 02:27 PM IST
CWG Live Updates, Day 2: Badminton mixed team event - Lakshya Sen leads at mid-game interval
Lakshya Sen takes the lead right before the interval to stay in front. He leads 11-9.
-
Jul 30, 2022 02:26 PM IST
CWG Live Updates, Day 2: Table Tennis women's team event - Sreeja Akula and Reeth Tennison give India 1-0 lead
Good start from the Indian pair! Sreeja/Reeth draw the first blood. They win their first match pretty easily! They beat Natalie Cummings and Chelsea Edghill of Guyana
Final score - 11-5, 11-7, 11-7.
India take a 1-0 lead
-
Jul 30, 2022 02:22 PM IST
CWG Live Updates, Day 2: Badminton mixed team event - Lakshya Sen takes lead
Wonderfully placed by Lakshya and he takes a two-point lead in the first game! The Indian leads 8-6 at the moment.
-
Jul 30, 2022 02:16 PM IST
CWG Live Updates, Day 2: Badminton mixed team event - Lakshya Sen begins men's singles match
Lakshya Sen takes on Niluka Karunaratne in the second time of the mixed team event
-
Jul 30, 2022 02:14 PM IST
CWG Live, Day 2: Weightlifting - Philip Masi touches 90kg in Snatch
Soloman Islands' Masi ends his final snatch attempt at exact 90kg.
-
Jul 30, 2022 02:12 PM IST
CWG Live Updates, Day 2: Men's Marathon - Nitendra Rawat currently 15th
Rawat is currently at 15th position after the 10km mark in the Men's Marathon
-
Jul 30, 2022 02:09 PM IST
CWG Live Updates, Day 2: Badminton mixed team - Satwik/Ponappa win first match
India take a 1-0 lead against Sri Lanka in their mixed team event. Satwik/Ponappa win 21-14, 21-9
-
Jul 30, 2022 02:06 PM IST
CWG Live Updates, Day 2: Weightlifting - 4 done with their snatch attempts
David Pingwei Mok - 81kg
Benjamin Osiemo Ochoma - 65kg
Kgotla Alphius N Kgaswane - 70kg
Willem Gwendal Emile - 83kg
-
Jul 30, 2022 02:01 PM IST
CWG Live, Day 2: Badminton mixed doubles - Satwik/Ponappa win first game
Satwiksairaj Rankireddy/Machimanda Ponappa have won the first game against Sri Lanka's Sachin Dias/Thilini Hendahewa 21-14.
-
Jul 30, 2022 01:58 PM IST
CWG Live Updates, Day 2: Men's Marathon - Nitendra Singh Rawat 16th
Nitendra Singh Rawat is currently 16th after completing 5km mark in the race
-
Jul 30, 2022 01:55 PM IST
CWG Live Updates, Day 2: Weightlifting, Men's 55kg
Botswana's Kgotla Alphius N Kgaswane finished with his best attempt of 70kg in snatch. Two weightlifters are done with their snatch attempts so far in the 55kg event
-
Jul 30, 2022 01:52 PM IST
CWG 2022 Live Updates: Men's Marathon begins
Nitendra Singh Rawat is in action as the Men's Marathon begins at Victoria Square in Birmingham
-
Jul 30, 2022 01:49 PM IST
Commonwealth Games 2022 Live Updates: Kenya's Ochima fails in remaining two attempts
Kenya's Benjamin Osiemo Ochima finishes with best attempt of 65kg in three attempts.
-
Jul 30, 2022 01:46 PM IST
CWG 2022 Day 2: Kenyan weightlifter begins proceedings
Kenya's Benjamin Osiemo Ochoma successfully lifts 65kg in the first attempt (snatch)
Update: Bostwana's Kgotla Alphius N Kgaswane lifts 70kg in first attempt
-
Jul 30, 2022 01:42 PM IST
CWG 2022 Live Updates: India's badminton mixed-team event resumes
India's mixed-team match against Sri Lanka begins in badminton. Satwiksairaj Rankireddy/Machimanda Ponappa start proceedings in the mixed doubles
-
Jul 30, 2022 01:39 PM IST
CWG 2022 Live Updates: First attempt of 107kg for Sanket
Sanket Sargar has set his first attempt at 107kg.
-
Jul 30, 2022 01:37 PM IST
Commonwealth Games 2022 Live: Weightlifting event set to start
The weightlifters are doing their final warm-ups before the start of the men's 55kg event. Sanket Sargar will represent India in the category
-
Jul 30, 2022 01:36 PM IST
CWG 2022 Live Updates, Day 2: Men's Field Hockey action begins on second day
South Africa take on Pakistan in the first game of men's field hockey on Day 2. India will kickstart their campaign tomorrow against Ghana
-
Jul 30, 2022 01:28 PM IST
CWG 2022 Live Updates: Two other medal events in Marathon and Artistic Gymnastics
Nitender Rawat (Men's Marathon) and Yogeshkar Singh (Men's Artistic Gymnastics) will also be in action soon in the medal events.
-
Jul 30, 2022 01:27 PM IST
Commonwealth Games 2022 Live Updates: Weightlifting event to begin shortly
India's medal events are set to start in a few minutes. Sanket Sargar presents the Indian challenge in Weightlifting (Men's 55kg) first up
-
Jul 30, 2022 01:20 PM IST
CWG Live Updates, Day 2: Lawn Bowls - Positive start for Men, Taniya struggles
The Indian men's triples team races away to 5-1 lead in its Round 3 match against Malta. Taniya Choudhury, meanwhile, had a poor start as he trails 1-6 against Laura Daniels of Wales
-
Jul 30, 2022 01:15 PM IST
CWG 2022 Live Updates, Day 2: Who is Sanket Sargar?
Sargar, who is featuring in India's first medal event in Weightlifting (men's 55kg), is a national as well as Commonwealth record holder in the category. In March earlier this year, he had won the gold medal in the National Weightlifting C'ships, lifting 249kg (111+138). He remains a medal prospect for India at CWG 2022
-
Jul 30, 2022 01:10 PM IST
CWG 2022 Live, Day 2: ‘India can realistically win 4 medals today’
That is what former India tennis player Somdev Devvarman has just said in the pre-Games show on Sony SIX!
-
Jul 30, 2022 01:08 PM IST
CWG 2022 Live Updates, Day 2: Lawn Bowls - Men's team also resumes
The Men's team looks to move past the crushing defeat against New Zealand (6-23) as it returns for the second match in the Section A, Round 3 against Malta
-
Jul 30, 2022 01:02 PM IST
CWG 2022 Live, Day 2: Action set to resume!
The Lawn Bowls event reumes at CWG 2022. Taniya Choudhury in action in Women's Singles
-
Jul 30, 2022 12:55 PM IST
CWG 2022 Live Updates, Day 2: Four Indian weightlifters in medal events today
While Mirabai Chanu remains one of the strongest medal hopes for India, Sanket Sargar (Men's 55kg), Gururaja (Men's 61kg), and Bindyarani Devi Sorokhaibum (Women's 55lg) will also be featuring in the medal events.
-
Jul 30, 2022 12:48 PM IST
CWG 2022 Live, Day 2: Medal events early in the day!
There will be three medal events early on Day 2 for India:
Nitender Rawat - Men's Marathon
Sanket Sargar - Weightlifting (Men's 55kg)
Yogeshwar Singh - Men's Artistic Gymnastics (all-round)
All events start at 1:30 PM IST
-
Jul 30, 2022 12:45 PM IST
Commonwealth Games 2022 Live Updates: Lawn Bowls to resume India's action on Day 2
Like yesterday, the Lawn Bowls events will start India's action on Day 2. Taniya Choudhury will aim to move past yesterday's disappointment when she faces Wales' Laura Daniels, while India men's team faces Malta. Both events start at 1 PM IST
-
Jul 30, 2022 12:39 PM IST
CWG 2022 Live, Day 2: A heartwarming moment in squash women's singles
India's youngest athlete in the CWG contingent, Anahat Singh secured a cruising win over Jada Ross of St Vincent and the Grenadines (11-5 11-2 11-0). Despite a tough loss, Ross came up to Anahat and hugged her cheerfully, that was followed by a massive applause from the fans inside the University Show Court
-
Jul 30, 2022 12:33 PM IST
Commonwealth Games 2022 Live, Day 2: Two games for India in badminton mixed doubles today
India had made a strong start to the mixed doubles event in badminton yesterday, outclassing Pakistan 5-0 in their first game.
On Day 2, they play both of their remaining group games against Sri Lanka (1:30 PM) and Australia (11:30 PM IST)
-
Jul 30, 2022 12:29 PM IST
CWG 2022 Live, Day 2: Fairly straightforward wins for India in TT
The Indian women's team didn't drop a single game against South Africa and Fiji, while the men's side also outclassed Barbados and Ghana 3-0 in their opening two games.
A reminder that both, India men's and women's teams are currently the defending champions at CWG
-
Jul 30, 2022 12:23 PM IST
Commonwealth Games 2022 Live, Day 2: A strong start for women's hockey team
The Indian women's hockey team secured a comfortable 5-0 win over Ghana in their opening match on Day 1 of CWG 2022. While the penalty corner conversion remains an issue for the side, it still had little difficulty in outclassing the African opponents.
However, tonight's game could be tricky for the Indian team as it faces Wales, who had won the 2018 CWG clash between both the sides.
-
Jul 30, 2022 12:19 PM IST
CWG 2022 Live Updates: Table Tennis teams look to continue winning streak
The Indian women's team will take on Guyana in its third group game of the event, while men's team faces Northern Ireland. Both have won the opening two matches of their respective doubles events.
-
Jul 30, 2022 12:10 PM IST
CWG 2022 Live, Day 2: Lovlina's complaints over training
The boxer had issued a long post on her official social media profile, stating that her coach Sandhya Gurung hadn't been given an accreditation for the CWG that is hampering her training. Prompt action was taken, however, and Gurung was provided with the accreditation earlier this week.
Borgohain had won a bronze medal in the Tokyo Olympics last year
-
Jul 30, 2022 12:06 PM IST
CWG Live Updates, Day 2: Lovlina Borgohain in action
The last few days have been difficult for India's star boxer, but Lovlina Borgohain would look to keep it all behind when she enters the ring for her first round match against New Zealand's Ariane Nicholson in the Women's Over 66-70kg round-of-16 match.
-
Jul 30, 2022 12:03 PM IST
CWG 2022 Live Updates: Where would Nataraj stand with his personal best?
Srihari Nataraj has the personal best timings of 53.77 seconds in the 100m backstroke event. Given the timings of all the other swimmers in the semi-finals, Nataraj would have finished second if he had equalled his PB in the qualifying. Regardless, the Indian swimmer would be aiming to reach closer to the mark to stand a chance for podium finish
-
Jul 30, 2022 11:57 AM IST
CWG 2022 Live: Sensational Srihari Nataraj!
Late on Friday night/Saturday morning, Indian swimmer Srihari Nataraj qualified for the final of the Men's 100m backstroke as he finished fourth in semi-final 2 (and seventh overall). Nataraj now stands on the cusp of glory as he would aim to become the only second Indian to win a swimming medal (after para-swimmer Prasanta Karmakar - Bronze in CWG 2010)
-
Jul 30, 2022 11:53 AM IST
CWG 2022 Live, Day 2: A look at Mirabai Chanu's medal cabinet
Olympics
2020: Silver
World C'ships
2017: Gold
Commonwealth Games
2014: Silver
2018: Gold
Asian C'ships
2020: Bronze
-
Jul 30, 2022 11:49 AM IST
Commonwealth Games 2022 Day 2 Live Updates: A third medal for Mirabai Chanu?
A defending champion at the Commonwealth Games, Mirabai Chanu will look to add a third Games medal to her cabinet when she arrives at the NEC Hall 1 for the Women's 49kg final on Day 2. Chanu had lifted a total of 202kg (87 and 115) in the Olympics final.
-
Jul 30, 2022 11:44 AM IST
CWG 2022 Live Updates, Day 2: An exciting day ahead
Mirabai Chanu, who had famously won a silver medal in Tokyo Olympics last year, will be in action on the second day as India look to begin its medal count at the Commonwealth Games. The Indian table tennis women's and men's teams, badminton mixed doubles team and women's hockey team will also be in action.
Srihari Nataraj will also participate in the medal race late at night, as he secured a final berth after finishing seventh in the semi-finals
-
Jul 30, 2022 11:38 AM IST
CWG 2022 Live, Day 2: Hello and welcome!
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of Day 2 of the Birmingham Commonwealth Games! It was a largely positive Day 1 for India with no major upsets, and the Indian athletes will look to continue on the momentum as they return to action on Saturday. India will also be looking to opening their account in the medal tally, as some of the heavyweights in their respective sports will be in action today.
- Despite an injury, Sanket Sargar secured a silver medal in his weightlifting event with a total lift of 248kg (113+135)
