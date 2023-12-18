8 best microwaves under 10000: Top deals for you

Introduction A microwave is not just a luxury today but also an essential appliance for every modern kitchen. It might be challenging to find a high-quality microwave that is within your price range, so do not worry! The finest eight microwaves under ₹10,000 are shown in this thorough overview, offering excellent performance, affordability, and convenience. 8 best microwaves under ₹ 10000: Bring home a microwave and ease your kitchen work load.

Microwaves have developed from being only handy for reheating food into multifunctional kitchen appliances that can bake, broil, and even roast food. However, choosing the best microwave might be daunting due to the abundance of alternatives accessible. The most excellent microwaves are selected for you in this post based on how well they combine affordability and usefulness.

These microwaves, which range in price from around ₹10,000, include a number of capabilities that meet different cooking requirements. This list contains a variety of needs, from roomy interiors for family-sized dinners to small-kitchen-friendly designs. The article offers recommendations according to your tastes, whether your top priorities are sensor-based technology, convection cooking, or defrosting features.

Beyond technical details, the article delves into the user experience, going into topics like durability, cleaning simplicity, and extra features like energy-saving features and preset cooking settings. It seeks to provide readers with thorough information so they may make choices that are in line with their culinary preferences and available kitchen space. Get ready to discover the perfect microwave that will improve your cooking without sacrificing quality and fit into your budget.

Product Description

1. IFB 24 L Solo Microwave Oven (24PM2S, Silver, 69 Indian and Continental Auto Cook Recipes)

With a 24-litre capacity, the IFB 24 L Solo Microwave Oven (24PM2S, Silver) is a multipurpose kitchen ally. Its sleek silver design offers a variety of features and goes well with contemporary kitchens. It makes cooking more enjoyable by providing 69 pre-programmed Indian and Continental auto-cook recipes that suit a wide range of palates. With its different power settings, the single microwave oven makes cooking, heating, and defrosting fast and efficient. Its digital display and simple controls make it an easy-to-use interface that guarantees hassle-free operation. This appliance is perfect for those who want ease and accuracy in their cooking since it combines design and practicality.

Specifications of IFB 24 L Solo Microwave Oven

Brand - IFB

Colour - Silver

Capacity - 24 litres

Special Feature - Multi-Stage Cooking, Auto reheat, Timer option, Routine Essentials, Delay Start, Steam clean

Pros Cons Offer a wide array of 69 pre-programmed Indian and Continental auto-cook recipes It may lack some advanced features found in higher-end models Ample 24-litre capacity It might not be sufficient for larger families or extensive cooking needs. Enables quick and efficient cooking, reheating, and defrosting, saving time in meal preparation. Features an intuitive interface with easy-to-use controls and a digital display

2. Bajaj 17L Solo Microwave Oven (1702 MT, White), Timer

A little culinary powerhouse, the Bajaj 17L Solo Microwave Oven (1702 MT, White) is powerful. With its 17-litre size, it fits in tiny kitchens without sacrificing usefulness. It effectively completes everyday culinary duties, such as defrosting and reheating, thanks to its standalone design. The modern white exterior goes well with any style. Its easy-to-use timer guarantees accurate cooking by guarding against over- or undercooking. With its several power settings, it can meet a range of culinary requirements. This microwave oven is dependable and convenient for cooking fast meals or reheating leftovers. Its sturdy construction and easy-to-use interface make it a multipurpose and essential kitchen tool.

Specifications of Bajaj 17L Solo Microwave Oven

Brand - Bajaj

Colour - White

Capacity - 17 litres

Special Feature - Timer

Pros Cons Ideal for small kitchens or limited counter space The 17-litre capacity might be restrictive for larger families or cooking larger quantities. Intuitive controls and a straightforward interface make it easy to operate. Some users might find it slightly noisy during operation. It has versatile cooking options for various recipes. Ensures even heating and cooking

3. Panasonic 20L Solo Microwave Oven (NN-ST26JMFDG, Silver, 51 Auto Menus)

A stylish and functional kitchen partner, the Panasonic 20L Solo Microwave Oven (NN-ST26JMFDG, Silver) provides convenience and adaptability. Its 20-litre size allows it to accommodate a range of cooking requirements. With its powerhouse of 51 auto menus that simplify cooking with preset settings for a variety of foods, the silver façade of the kitchen appliance matches contemporary kitchens. While the standalone microwave function effectively reheats or defrosts food, its user-friendly UI and accurate controls guarantee effortless use. This Panasonic microwave is a must-have device for anybody looking for fast and simple food preparation in a modern kitchen. It is compact but powerful, combining practicality and design.

Specifications of Panasonic 20L Solo Microwave Oven

Brand - Panasonic

Colour - Silver

Capacity - 20 litres

Special Feature - Defrost, Turntable, Auto Heat, Timer, Compact, Vapor Clean, Auto Cook

Pros Cons It offers a wide range of preset options for different dishes Some users might find the operational noise level to be relatively high It is a space-saving addition to any kitchen. The design might be considered too simplistic for some people Its silver design adds a touch of modernity. The interface is user-friendly, allowing for easy navigation.

4. LG 20 L Grill Microwave Oven (MH2044BP, Black)

To improve your cooking experience, the LG 20 L Grill Microwave Oven (MH2044BP, Black) blends an elegant appearance with adequate performance. This trendy black microwave oven gives your kitchen a little something new. With a 20-litre capacity, small to medium-sized households may use it. Beyond standard microwave cooking, you can also get crispy results with the grill option, which increases flexibility. It is simple to use thanks to intuitive controls, and the inside is designed to be easily cleaned. Whether you're cooking gourmet meals or warming up leftovers, this LG microwave oven offers performance and convenience in a small, stylish container.

Specifications of LG 20 L Grill Microwave Oven

Brand - LG

Colour - Black

Capacity - 20 litres

Heating Method - Radiant

Finished Type - Polished

Pros Cons Offers a Grill Functionality Cleaning the grill element might require extra attention and effort. It is ideal for smaller kitchens or limited counter space. Being available only in black might limit choices. The design facilitates hassle-free cleaning after use, saving time and effort. The black exterior adds a touch of elegance to the kitchen decor.

5. IFB 25 L Solo Microwave Oven (25PM2S, Silver)

The IFB 25 L Solo Microwave Oven (25PM2S, Silver) offers a compact, efficient kitchen solution. Its 25-litre size allows it to meet a variety of culinary demands. Its sleek silver style complements modern kitchens. This one-person microwave makes cooking easier by offering five power settings for personalised heating. The accurate cooking is made possible by the timer function and the user-friendly operation guaranteed by the mechanical knob control. It quickly thaws frozen food thanks to its effective defrost mechanism. Longevity and upkeep are improved by the sturdy construction and the easily cleaned interior. This IFB microwave oven combines design and practicality, making it the perfect choice for anybody looking for a dependable, compact device for daily cooking duties.

Specifications of IFB 25 L Solo Microwave Oven

Brand - IFB

Colour - Silver

Capacity - 25 litres

Heating Methid - Solo

Finished Type - Polished

Fuel Type - Electric

Pros Cons The 25-litre size offers ample space for various dishes. It doesn’t offer grilling or baking functions 5 Multiple Power Levels Lacks digital or touch controls, which some users may prefer for precise settings. The mechanical knob control simplifies operation Its defrost feature quickly thaws frozen food

6. SHARP 20L Solo Microwave Oven (R220KNK/2023, Black, Ceramic Cavity, Digital Display, One-Touch Start)

Modern kitchen convenience comes in the form of the SHARP 20L Solo Microwave Oven. Its durable ceramic chamber and elegant design guarantee longevity while improving cooking efficiency. The user-friendly digital display makes operations simpler and provides accuracy and convenience when choosing settings. Cooking is made simple with its One-Touch Start function, which enables users to start short operations with a single button click. With a 20L capacity, this microwave is both small and roomy enough to accommodate a variety of culinary demands. This SHARP model is a must-have for every modern kitchen since it blends design and utility, whether it is being used for cooking, warming up food, or defrosting.

Specifications of SHARP 20L Solo Microwave Oven

Brand - Sharp

Colour - Black

Capacity - 20 litres

Special Feature - Auto Cook, Shortcut Keys, Timer, Defrost, Control Panel Lock

Pros Cons The use of a ceramic cavity ensures even heat distribution. The black colour might show fingerprints and smudges more prominently. The intuitive digital display offers precise control over settings. Some users may find the microwave to be louder during operation. The convenience of a single-button start simplifies cooking tasks. Compact and sleek design

7. Godrej 20 L Solo Microwave Oven (GMX 20SA2, Black)

The Godrej 20 L Solo Microwave Oven (GMX 20SA2, Black) is a multipurpose kitchen tool that combines strong performance with an elegant appearance. It can accommodate a variety of culinary demands because of its roomy 20-litre capacity. The sophisticated black exterior elevates any kitchen design. It's perfect for easy culinary jobs like defrosting and reheating because of its solitary microwave characteristics. The control panel is simple to use and guarantees effortless functioning, while the power level settings and timing allow for exact control over the cooking operations. The Godrej 20 L Solo Microwave Oven is a useful addition to any contemporary kitchen since it is a reliable and efficient appliance.

Specifications of Godrej 20 L Solo Microwave Oven

Brand - Godrej

Colour - Black

Capacity - 20 litres

Heating Method - Convection

Finish Type - Glossy

Pros Cons The solo microwave technology ensures even and efficient heating. No Rotating Plate Its black exterior design adds a stylish touch to the kitchen aesthetic. It lacks advanced features like convection or grill functions. Offers good value for money with its essential features and functionalities Compact Size

8. Godrej 19 L Digital Display Convection Microwave Oven With 125 Instacook Menus (GMX 519 CP1 PZ, White Rose, Stainless Steel Cavity With Godrej Instachef App)

Combining modern functionality with a stylish appearance, the Godrej 19 L Digital Display Convection Microwave Oven (GMX 519 CP1 PZ) is an impressive appliance. With its 125 Instacook menus, which accommodate a wide range of gourmet tastes, cooking is made easier with accurate preset settings. Cooking outcomes are improved by the stainless steel cavity's uniform heat distribution and durability. The digital display provides easy-to-use control, enabling smooth operation. By providing users with a plethora of recipes and cooking techniques, the Godrej Instachef App allows users to unleash their creative culinary potential. The oven's elegant white rose appearance goes well with contemporary kitchen designs. This device is very effective, adaptable, and user-friendly; it makes cooking a whole new experience.

Specifications of Godrej 19 L Digital Display Convection Microwave

Brand - Godrej

Colour - White Rose

Heating Method - Convection

Finish Type - Polished

Fuel Type - Electric

Pros Cons Diverse Preset Menus The reliance on the Instachef app for accessing additional recipes and tips could be inconvenient. The stainless steel interior ensures durability. Mastering the settings and functions might require some time and experimentation. Access to Godrej Instachef App The intuitive digital display and controls make the oven user-friendly

Three best products for you

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 IFB 24 L Solo Microwave Oven Multi-stage cooking with memory function Auto reheat and deodorize function Weight defrost for quick and easy thawing Bajaj 17L Solo Microwave Oven Mechanical control for simple operation Timer and power levels for precise cooking Defrost function for thawing frozen food Panasonic 20L Solo Microwave Oven Compact design for space-saving 51 auto cook menu options Child lock for safety LG 20 L Grill Microwave Oven Quartz heater for efficient grilling Intellowave technology for even cooking Stainless steel cavity for durability IFB 25 L Solo Microwave Oven Power convection for versatile cooking Keep warm feature to maintain food temperature Touch key membrane for easy control SHARP 20L Solo Microwave Oven 5 power levels for customized cooking Auto cook menu with 8 preset options Timer function for precise cooking time Godrej 20 L Solo Microwave Oven 6 power levels for flexible cooking Auto defrost for quick thawing Cooking completion alarm Godrej 19 L Digital Display Convection Microwave Oven Combination cooking with grill and convection Digital display for easy control Stainless steel cavity for durability

Best value for money product

The Bajaj 17L Solo Microwave Oven stands out as the best value-for-money product. It is an excellent option due to its affordability, simplicity, and usefulness. It has accurate timing settings, power levels, and mechanical controls for simple use. It provides basic functionality for daily usage without being too complex. Practicality is increased by the addition of a defrost function for thawing frozen meals to its features. Its compact size doesn't compromise its ability to meet your basic microwave demands, making it a cost-effective and dependable choice for single people or small families. The Bajaj 17L Solo Microwave Oven is an excellent option for anyone looking for an affordable but useful kitchen appliance because of its ability to strike a balance between cost-effectiveness and functional performance.

Best overall product

How to find the best microwave?

To get the best microwave for your purposes, take into account a number of aspects, including:

Type: Depending on your preferred method of cooking, choose convection, grill, or solitary microwave. Solo microwaves handle basic duties; grill microwaves are used for grilling, and convection microwaves are used for baking and roasting.

Size and Capacity: Take into account the amount of space you have in your kitchen as well as the amount of food you often make. Families are better served by larger capacity, whereas smaller ones better serve individuals or couples.

Power: Faster and more uniform cooking is usually associated with more watts. Seek for microwaves with programmable power settings for flexible cooking.

Features: Look for features that are necessary, such as preset functions, timers, child locks, defrost settings, and auto-cook menus. Cooking accuracy may be improved by using cutting-edge technologies like inverter technology or sensor cooking.

Ease of Use: For ease of use in everyday life, look for controls that are simple to operate, clear displays, and surfaces that are easy to clean.

Cost: Decide on a spending limit and look for a microwave that fits inside that range of features.

You may choose the ideal microwave for your needs and tastes by taking these things into account, along with your cooking preferences and the specifications of your kitchen.

