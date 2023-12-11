Touch panel microwaves: Top 8 models for your smart kitchen

Introduction We have become so comfortable with touch panels these days that it's no surprise they've made their way into our kitchens, transforming the way we cook and interact with our appliances. Touch panel microwaves, in particular, are at the forefront of this revolution, offering a blend of convenience, advanced features, and sleek designs. These microwaves not only elevate the aesthetic of modern kitchens but also enhance the user experience with their intuitive interfaces. Touch panel microwave come packed with top notch features.

The journey from traditional microwaves to touch panel versions marks a significant shift in kitchen technology. Traditional models, with their physical buttons and dials, served their purpose well but often needed more precision and ease of use. Touch panel microwaves, on the other hand, bring a level of sophistication and accuracy that was previously unattainable. They offer features such as pre-programmed settings for various food items, adjustable power levels, and more, all accessible with a simple touch. One of the standout aspects of touch panel microwaves is their ability to integrate with smart home systems. This connectivity not only allows for remote operation but also provides the convenience of receiving cooking notifications on your smartphone or other smart devices. It's a perfect example of how kitchen appliances are evolving to fit into the interconnected world of today.

However, with a multitude of options available in the market, choosing the right touch-panel microwave for your needs can take time and effort. It's essential to consider factors like size, power, additional features, and, of course, compatibility with your kitchen's aesthetic. Whether you're a tech-savvy individual looking for the latest gadget to add to your smart kitchen or someone who appreciates the simplicity and efficiency of touch controls, there's a touch panel microwave out there for you.

This article discusses the top 8 touch panel microwaves 2023. Each model has been carefully selected based on performance, features, user feedback, and value for money. We aim to provide a comprehensive overview that not only highlights the key attributes of each model but also helps you make an informed decision to enhance your cooking experience. From compact designs for smaller kitchens to feature-rich models for the culinary enthusiast, this list has something for everyone. Let's explore the world of touch-panel microwaves and find the perfect match for your smart kitchen.

1) Whirlpool 29 Litres Convection Microwave Oven With 300 Plus Auto Cook Menus (Magicook Pro 31CES-E, Black, Air Fryer)

The Whirlpool 29 Liter Convection Microwave Oven combines the best of microwave cooking with the power of convection and air frying, all in one sleek black appliance. With over 300 auto-cook menus, this smart microwave thinks for you, cooking your favourite foods to juicy, tender perfection with the press of a button. Its large cavity accommodates family-size portions, and its convection fan circulates heat for faster, more even cooking and crisping. Whirlpool’s TrueFlowTM vents provide a smooth, uniform airflow to ensure foods are brown and crisp evenly from all sides. Beyond the timesaving presets and one-touch cooking, this microwave features 10 power levels for customised cooking control. Whirlpool engineers designed this oven with a durable stainless steel interior and exterior that resists rust, stains, and scratches to stand up to the rigours of everyday use for years to come. The Whirlpool 29 Liter Convection Microwave Oven - the future of fast, easy and healthy cooking is here.

Specifications of Whirlpool 29 Litres Convection Microwave Oven

Capacity: 29 Litres

Type: Convection with Air Fryer

Auto Cook Menus: Over 300

Colour: Black

Special Features: Multi-stage cooking, defrost function, and zero oil cooking

Pros Cons Large 29L capacity suitable for larger families It may be bulky for smaller kitchens Over 300 auto-cook menus for versatility

2) Panasonic 27L Convection Microwave Oven(NN-CT645BFDG,,Black Mirror, 360° Heat Wrap, Magic Grill)

This Panasonic convection microwave is ready to take your cooking to the next level. With a massive 27-litre capacity, it can heat everything from leftovers to full family meals, while the 360-degree Heat Wrap system ensures even heating from edge to edge. The magic grill allows you to grill sandwiches, toast bread, and melt cheese with the perfect amount of browning. The 10 power levels give you precise control so you can reheat, defrost, and cook with confidence. The sleek black mirrored doors look stylish in any kitchen, and the easy-to-use touch controls make operation a breeze. Forget undercooked, unevenly heated microwaved meals, and dive into delicious cooking you can actually be proud of. This Panasonic microwave combines powerful performance with an attractive, space-saving design to upgrade your kitchen in one fell swoop.

Specifications of Panasonic 27L Convection Microwave Oven

Capacity: 27 Litres

Type: Convection

Colour: Black Mirror Finish

Special Features: 360° Heat Wrap, Magic Grill, advanced fermentation technology

Pros Cons 360° Heat Wrap for even cooking Higher price point Magic Grill for versatile cooking May require more counter space

3. Panasonic 20L Solo Microwave Oven (NN-ST26JMFDG, Silver, 51 Auto Menus)

This silver microwave from Panasonic, with 800 watts of high-power cooking and 20-litre capacity, whips up snacks, meals and more for bachelors, small families or space-constrained kitchens in no time. Fifty-one auto-cook menus help you prepare everything from popcorn to pizza with the touch of a button, while the reheat and defrost modes ensure your leftovers come back to life perfectly. A vapour clean function wipes away messes with ease, keeping the graphite-coloured interior spotless. The 4-inch digital display and touch controls make using this countertop microwave a breeze, and the rotating glass turntable ensures even heating for round or square dishes alike.

Specifications of Panasonic 20L Solo Microwave Oven

Capacity: 20 Litres

Type: Solo

Colour: Silver

Auto Cook Menus: 51

Special Features: Quick 30 function, add time and multiple power levels

Pros Cons Compact size for smaller spaces Limited to basic microwave functions 51 auto menus for ease of use

4. Samsung 28L, Convection Microwave Oven with Curd Making(MC28A5013AK/TL, Black, 10 Yr warranty)

This microwave from Samsung is a cooking companion that can tackle any culinary task with ease. Made with high-grade materials and built to last, this convection microwave features 10 years of warranty coverage so you can cook with confidence. The large 28-litre capacity means you can cook for the whole family at once, while the convection function ensures foods are cooked evenly from the inside out. The curd-making setting allows you to make fresh, homemade yoghurt and curd with just a few presses of a button. Whether you're reheating leftovers, melting butter, popping popcorn or baking a cake, this Samsung microwave gets the job done with the precision and power you expect from a top appliance brand. With handy features, reliable performance and simple operation, this microwave oven elevates your kitchen and makes mealtimes that much more enjoyable.

Specifications of Samsung 28L, Convection Microwave Oven

Capacity: 28 Litres

Type: Convection with Curd Making

Colour: Black

Special Features: Curd-making function, slim fry technology, and eco mode

Pros Cons Curd making feature Learning curve for some features 10-year warranty on Magnetron Slightly higher price

5. Whirlpool 20 L Solo Microwave Oven (MAGICOOK PRO 20SE BLACK)

This microwave packs big power in a small, stylish frame. The Whirlpool 20L Solo Microwave Oven features an all-black design that looks sleek on any countertop while still delivering the performance you need for quick and easy cooking. Simply place your food inside the generous cavity, select one of the preset cooking options or input your desired time and power level, and let this microwave work its magic. Within minutes, you'll be enjoying freshly heated leftovers, perfectly popped popcorn and deliciously melted cheese. The 20-litre capacity means you'll have enough room for family-sized portions or larger cookware. Plus, the simple, intuitive controls make it easy to use for anyone in the household. No matter if you're reheating a quick meal, cooking up a batch of popcorn for movie night or defrosting meat and vegetables, the Whirlpool 20L Solo Microwave Oven provides the convenient, powerful microwave cooking you need in a stylish, compact design that will complement any modern kitchen.

Specifications of Whirlpool 20 L Solo Microwave Oven

Capacity: 20 Litres

Type: Solo

Colour: Black

Special Features: Defrost function, quick start, and 10 power levels

Pros Cons Compact and space-saving design Limited functionality; no convection/grill Easy-to-use interface Smaller capacity is not ideal for large tasks

6. IFB 30 L Convection Microwave Oven (30BRC2, Black, With Starter Kit), Standard

This IFB convection microwave oven boasts precision in a 30-litre package. The stainless steel cavity ensures even heating while the convection fan circulates hot air for crisp, golden results on everything from snacks to full meals. Featuring 11 preset cooking functions and a 10-power level setting, you'll be whipping up everything from reheatedleftovers to homemade popcorn to fluffy baked goods with just the touch of a button. The one-touch digital control panel and LED display make it easy to program and monitor cooking progress. The auto-weight defrost setting ensures food comes out perfectly thawed, never soggy. Measuring just under a foot deep, this space-saving microwave is as stylish as it is functional. The black exterior with chrome accents provides a contemporary look that will complement any modern kitchen, while the stainless steel interior and toughened glass door with interior light make for quick and easy cleanup.

Specifications of IFB 30 L Convection Microwave Oven

Capacity: 30 Litres

Type: Convection

Colour: Black

Special Features: Rotisserie, fermentation, auto reheat, and deodorise

Pros Cons Large 30L capacity for big families Bulky size may not fit all spaces It comes with a starter kit Expensive for budget-conscious buyers

7. IFB 20 L Grill Microwave Oven (20PG4S, Black/ Silver)

This IFB 20-litre microwave oven is the ultimate kitchen companion, making mealtimes faster and tastier. With its spacious interior and 20-litre capacity, you can cook for the whole family at once. The stylish silver and black exterior blends seamlessly into any decor, while the simple controls make operation a breeze. Simply set the time and power level, press start, and this microwave oven goes to work, evenly cooking your food to perfection. Whether you're reheating leftovers, cooking fresh vegetables or making popcorn, the 1000-watt power delivers consistent results time after time. The auto and grill functions offer even more convenience, allowing you to set it and forget it. Made from durable materials that can withstand the test of time, this microwave oven is built to last for years of use. So, upgrade your kitchen with this IFB appliance that makes cooking healthier, happier and hassle-free.

Specifications of IFB 20 L Grill Microwave Oven

Capacity: 20 Litres

Type: Grill

Colour: Black/Silver

Special Features: Multi-stage cooking, auto reheat, and express cooking

Pros Cons Grill function for cooking versatility Limited 20L capacity Compact and stylish design Grill function may be complex for new users

8. SHARP 20L Solo Microwave Oven (R220KNK/2023, Black, Ceramic Cavity, Digital Display, One-Touch Start)

This space-saving microwave from SHARP makes cooking fast, flavorful meals a breeze. Its compact 20-litre capacity is perfect for individuals and small households while still having enough room to cook family-sized portions. The digital display and one-touch start make operating this microwave simple and intuitive, so you can spend less time fiddling with buttons and more time enjoying your food. The ceramic cavity provides fast, even heating that preserves nutrients and keeps food tasting fresh. Whether you're reheating leftovers, melting butter or preparing a quick snack, this microwave gets the job done in no time. Its stylish black finish will complement any modern kitchen decor, and its simple design means less clutter on your countertop.

Specifications of SHARP 20L Solo Microwave Oven

Capacity: 20 Litres

Type: Solo

Colour: Black

Special Features: Ceramic cavity, digital display, one-touch start, and energy-saving mode

Pros Cons Ceramic cavity for easy cleaning Basic model with limited features Digital display and one-touch start No grilling or convection cooking

Microwave Oven Model Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 Whirlpool 29 Litres Convection Microwave Oven (Magicook Pro 31CES-E, Black, Air Fryer) 29L Capacity Air Fryer Function Over 300 Auto Cook Menus Panasonic 27L Convection Microwave Oven (NN-CT645BFDG, Black Mirror, 360° Heat Wrap, Magic Grill) 27L Capacity 360° Heat Wrap Magic Grill Panasonic 20L Solo Microwave Oven (NN-ST26JMFDG, Silver, 51 Auto Menus) 20L Capacity 51 Auto Cook Menus Compact Design Samsung 28L Convection Microwave Oven with Curd Making (MC28A5013AK/TL, Black, 10 Yr warranty) 28L Capacity Curd Making Feature 10-Year Magnetron Warranty Whirlpool 20 L Solo Microwave Oven (MAGICOOK PRO 20SE BLACK) 20L Capacity Compact Design Easy-to-Use Interface IFB 30 L Convection Microwave Oven (30BRC2, Black, With Starter Kit) 30L Capacity Starter Kit Included Rotisserie Function IFB 20 L Grill Microwave Oven (20PG4S, Black/Silver) 20L Capacity Grill Function Multi-Stage Cooking SHARP 20L Solo Microwave Oven (R220KNK/2023, Black, Ceramic Cavity, Digital Display, One-Touch Start) 20L Capacity Ceramic Cavity Digital Display with One-Touch Start

Samsung 28L Convection Microwave Oven combines power and precision with convenience features like a curd-making function, all housed in a glossy black exterior that looks good in any kitchen. The spacious 28-litre capacity accommodates family-sized portions with ease, while the convection cooking ensures food is heated evenly throughout for perfect results every time. Go beyond simply reheating leftovers and use the 10 power levels to gently warm sauces, melt chocolate or cook an entire meal for a crowd. The digital display and sensor touch controls put all functions at your fingertips, allowing you to get dinner on the table in no time at all. Built to last, this high-performance Samsung microwave comes with a 10-year warranty for years of worry-free operation and reliable performance.

IFB 20 L Grill Microwave Oven combines the functions of a grill and a microwave for easy, versatile cooking. Say a big no to heating the whole oven for a quick grilled cheese - now you can toast your sandwich to perfection without preheating. Need to grill some chicken wings or melt cheese on top of a pasta bake? This compact countertop appliance handles both with ease. Its 20-litre capacity means you can cook for the whole family in one go. The black and silver finish will look stylish in any modern kitchen while also being easy to clean. This 2-in-1 microwave oven makes home cooking simple, convenient, and mess-free.

Choosing the best touch panel microwave involves considering several key factors. Here's a guide to help you choose the top product:

Size and Capacity: Assess your kitchen space and the amount of food you typically cook. Touch panel microwaves come in various sizes and capacities, so choose one that fits your space and meets your cooking needs.

Power and Efficiency: Check the wattage. Higher wattage typically means faster cooking, but it also consumes more power. Consider models with variable power settings for greater efficiency.

Cooking Features and Functions: Look for microwaves with multiple cooking functions, such as defrosting, reheating, grilling, and baking. Pre-programmed settings for common dishes can be a significant convenience.

User Interface and Controls: The touch panel should be intuitive and easy to navigate. Large, clear displays and responsive controls enhance the user experience.

Design and Aesthetics: Choose a design that complements your kitchen's decor. Modern microwaves come in various styles and finishes, such as stainless steel, black, or white.

Smart Connectivity: For a smart kitchen setup, consider a microwave with Wi-Fi or Bluetooth connectivity. This feature allows for remote control and monitoring through smart devices.

Safety Features: Look for safety features like child locks, automatic shut-off, and heat sensors, especially if you have children at home.

Brand and Warranty: Opt for reputable brands known for quality and reliability. Check the warranty period and what it covers, as this can provide peace of mind and save on future repair costs.

Customer Reviews and Ratings: Read user reviews and ratings to understand the real-world performance and reliability of the models you are considering.

Price: Set a budget and compare models within that range. Remember, the most expensive option isn't always the best, and value for money should be a key consideration.

