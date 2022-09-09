Apple's iOS 16 operating system to be unveiled on this date. Is your iPhone on the list

The new iOS 16 operating system for Apple devices with added features for users’ personalisation, better communication and collaboration and having improved artificial intelligence will start rolling for the users from September 12, LiveMint reported.

New Features

Announced during this year's Worldwide Developers Conference event, this new operating system will allow users to customise the font, colour or arrangement of elements on lock screen by touching the element.

The iOS 16 software brings the feature for users to add widgets on the lock screen and select it based on the Focus mode.

With this software, iPhone users can also edit iMessage for up to 15 minutes after sending it. However, the recipients will still be able to see a record of edits by the sender.

Additionally, recipients of the message can choose to reply later, by marking the message as unread.

Now with this update, iPhone users can share an exclusive iCloud photo library with up to five separate people.

Along with this, the iPhone users will also get a feature to share Tab Groups in Safari browser with friends. This will enhance the efficiency when working in collaboration as everyone can include their own tabs and look at the Tab Group update instantly.

Eligible iPhone models

Look in the following list to find if your iPhone is eligible to get this new updated iOS 16 operating system. These are the iPhone models that will get the update:

iPhone 13

- iPhone 13 Mini

- iPhone 13 Pro

- iPhone 13 Pro Max

- iPhone 12

- iPhone 12 Mini

iPhone 12 Pro

- iPhone 12 Pro Max

- iPhone 11

- iPhone 11 Pro

