Home / Trending / iPhone 14 series launch by Apple sparks hilarious meme fest on Twitter

iPhone 14 series launch by Apple sparks hilarious meme fest on Twitter

trending
Published on Sep 08, 2022 12:13 PM IST

Apple launched iPhone 14 series during its September event and Twitter is flooded with memes.

Screenshot of the meme shared on Twitter after Apple launched its iPhone 14 series.(Twitter/@lazovichunter)
Screenshot of the meme shared on Twitter after Apple launched its iPhone 14 series.(Twitter/@lazovichunter)
ByArfa Javaid

Apple launched its much-awaited iPhone 14 series during its 'Far Out' event on September 7. The new lineup has four models - iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max. The latest iPhone models will be available in India from September 16, except for the Plus model, launched instead of the Mini version, which will be available from October 7.

And as expected, Twitter has been flooded with memes and outright hilarious reactions after the iPhone 14 series launch. From kidney-selling to all iPhones appearing to be nearly identical memes, these Twitter reactions will surely make you giggle.

A Twitter user shared a video with the caption, "iPhone 12, 13 & 14."

Another shared the hilarious kidney meme and wrote, "Whatever it takes for that iPhone 14 pro Max."

An individual joked about all iPhones appearing to be nearly identical.

"Iphone 13 owners buying the iphone14," wrote a man while sharing this picture.

A Twitter account shared how Android users feel after the new iPhone launch.

The image shows how Android users feel after the launch of new iPhone.&nbsp;(Twitter/@HowHumans)
The image shows how Android users feel after the launch of new iPhone. (Twitter/@HowHumans)

Another shared a Hrithik Roshan meme and wrote, "Launching iPhone 14 when someone is still paying EMI of iPhone 13."

Screenshot of the tweet shared on Twitter.&nbsp;(Twitter/@scenethirtyone)
Screenshot of the tweet shared on Twitter. (Twitter/@scenethirtyone)

iPhone 14 is priced at Rs. 63,639 while iPhone 14 Plus costs Rs. 71,604. The iPhone 14 Pro starts at Rs. 79,568, with the Pro Max model costing Rs. 87,532.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
its viral
its viral

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, September 08, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out