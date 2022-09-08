The prices of these Apple iPhone 14 models are JAW-DROPPING

The Apple ‘Far Out event’ which is undoubtedly the biggest fanfare for the gadgets enthusiasts, was held on Wednesday with slew of new product launches.

Standing on the expectations, Apple unveiled the next line up of its iPhone series that includes, iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max. The Apple users had been waiting since past one year for the new smartphone series.

Here we have listed the expected Indian price of all the new models announced today based on the price announced in the Far out event for the US market.

iPhone 14

It starts at USD 799 (around Rs. 63,628)

The iPhone 14 has midnight, starlight, blue, purple, and red as colour options.

It offers 38% improvement in low-light performance with its new TrueDepth camera with f/1.9 aperture .Like the newly launched Apple Watch models, iPhone 14 also supports crash detection.

Satellite connectivity feature is included in for emergency services use. Apple plans to offer satellite services free for the first two years, starting in November in US and Canada.

iPhone 14 Plus

It starts at USD 899 (around Rs.71,591)

The iPhone 14 Plus has dual camera system, which includes a second ultra-wide lens in addition to the 12MP main sensor. For low-light performance, it has Photonic Engine. Users will get better stabilization in videos.

iPhone 14 Pro

It starts at USD 999 (around Rs. 79,555)

The iPhone 14 Pro colours include space black, silver, gold, and deep purple. The notch is removed and replaced by a impressive pill-shaped cutout. Its revamped True Depth camera uses 30% less area. The much rumoured iPhone always-on display is launched with this. This has power efficient display operating at even 1Hz. It dims when needed and refreshes with minimal power.

It is built on a new A16 chip with 16 billion transistors. This is the first chip built on 4-nanometer process and the company claims it to be the fastest chip ever in a smartphone.

iPhone 14 Pro Max

It starts at USD 1099 (around Rs. 87,518).

The iPhone 14 Pro Max sports a 6.7-inch Super Retina XDR display with a peak outdoor brightness of 2000nits.

With Always On Display (AOD) feature, users will now be able to see the time and other important information without unlocking the device.

This device has come with Apple A16 chipset, promising better camera performance and power backup.