Best electric juicer machine under 2000: Top 10 budget-friendly models to get fresh juice every morning

When healthy living is of utmost importance, a reliable electric juicer is a game-changer. But finding one that fits your budget without compromising on quality can be daunting. Fear not! In this guide, we've curated the top 10 electric juicer machines under ₹2000, ensuring affordability without sacrificing functionality. Whether you're a seasoned juicing enthusiast or a newcomer to the world of fresh beverages, these budget-friendly picks are guaranteed to make your juicing experience a breeze. Say goodbye to expensive juice bars and hello to the convenience of homemade, nutritious juices with these wallet-friendly options. Explore the top electric juicers to get fresh and healthy juice everytime(Pexels )

1. Cookwell Bullet Mixer Grinder (3 Jar, 2 Blade, Silver)

Discover the Cookwell Bullet Mixer Grinder, your kitchen companion for effortless grinding! With three jars and two blades, this sleek silver grinder tackles various ingredients with ease. Perfect for grinding spices, making chutneys, and blending smoothies. Simplify your cooking tasks and elevate your culinary experience.

Specifications of Cookwell Bullet Mixer Grinder (3 Jar, 2 Blade, Silver)

Three jars

Two blades

Material: Stainless steel

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Versatile functionality for various kitchen tasks Power capacity not specified, may not be suitable for heavy-duty grinding Sleek and compact design saves countertop space Limited warranty information provided, potential uncertainty regarding after-sales support. Stainless steel construction ensures durability

2. SUPERSTUD Portable USB Juicer Blender for Juices and Smoothie

Check out the SUPERSTUD Portable USB Juicer Blender for Juices and Smoothies! This electric juicer machine offers convenience on the go for your juicing and smoothie needs. Its USB compatibility makes it perfect for travel or outdoor activities.

Specifications of SUPERSTUD Portable USB Juicer Blender for Juices and Smoothie

Portable and lightweight design

USB rechargeable battery

Stainless steel blades

Capacity: 380ml

Material: Food-grade ABS and PC

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Convenient for travel or outdoor use Small capacity may not be suitable for larger servings USB rechargeable, no need for power sockets Limited functionality compared to larger countertop blenders Durable stainless steel blades for efficient blending

3. NutriPro Juicer Mixer Grinder - Smoothie Maker - 500 Watts

Explore the NutriPro Juicer Mixer Grinder - Smoothie Maker - 500 Watts for an efficient blending experience! With its powerful motor, this electric juicer machine effortlessly transforms fruits and vegetables into delicious smoothies and juices.

Specifications of NutriPro Juicer Mixer Grinder - Smoothie Maker - 500 Watts

Power: 500 Watts

500 Watts Capacity: 1.5 liters

1.5 liters Material: Stainless steel blades

Stainless steel blades Functions : Juicing, mixing, grinding

: Juicing, mixing, grinding Safety lock mechanism

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Efficiently extracts juice from citrus fruits Limited functionality for non-citrus fruits and vegetables Compact and stylish design Relatively lower power may not be suitable for heavy-duty juicing Drip-stop spout prevents spills and mess

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Powerful motor for efficient blending Relatively large sizes may require ample counter space Versatile functions for juicing, mixing, and grinding Higher wattage may consume more energy compared to lower-powered models Safety lock mechanism ensures secure operation

4. PHILIPS Citrus Press Juicer HR2788/00, Black & Transparent

Discover the efficiency of the PHILIPS Citrus Press Juicer HR2788/00 in Black & Transparent! Perfect for extracting juice from citrus fruits, its sleek design complements any kitchen. Simplify your juicing routine with this electric juicer machine.

Specifications of PHILIPS Citrus Press Juicer HR2788/00, Black & Transparent

Capacity: 0.6 liters

0.6 liters Power: 25 Watts

25 Watts Material: Plastic body

Plastic body Two-way rotation for maximum juice extraction

Drip-stop spout for mess-free pouring

5. VENO Portable Electric Nail Drill Professional Home Outdoor USB Rechargeable Washable Hand Blenders Fruit Blender Mixer for Home

Discover the VENO Portable Electric Nail Drill, a professional-grade tool for your nail care needs! This USB rechargeable device offers convenience and versatility, whether at home or on-the-go. This electric juicer machine's washable design ensures hygiene and easy maintenance.

Specifications of VENO Portable Electric Nail Drill Professional Home Outdoor USB Rechargeable Washable Hand Blenders Fruit Blender Mixer for Home

USB rechargeable

Washable design

Professional-grade materials

Portable and lightweight

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Portable and rechargeable, perfect for travel May not be suitable for heavy-duty professional use Versatile for both home and professional use Limited functionality compared to larger, non-portable nail drills Washable design ensures hygiene and easy cleaning

6. ACTIVA Easy Mix Nutri Mixer Grinder 500 Watt

Discover the ACTIVA Easy Mix Nutri Mixer Grinder, your kitchen companion for effortless blending! With its powerful 500-watt motor, it tackles a variety of ingredients with ease. This versatile electric juicer machine is perfect for grinding spices, making smoothies, and preparing nutritious shakes. Simplify your cooking tasks and elevate your culinary experience.

Specifications of ACTIVA Easy Mix Nutri Mixer Grinder 500 Watt

Power: 500 Watts

500 Watts Material: Stainless steel blades

Stainless steel blades Capacity: 1.5 liters

1.5 liters Warranty: 1 year

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Powerful motor for efficient grinding May produce noise at high speeds Versatile functionality for various kitchen tasks Some users may find the capacity insufficient for large batches. Compact design saves countertop space

7. ROMINO Rechargeable Citrus Juicer, Orange Juicer Squeezer, Mosambi Juicer, Wireless Portable Juicer Blender with USB Charging

Introducing the ROMINO Rechargeable Citrus Juicer, your ultimate solution for fresh juice on-the-go! This wireless portable juicer blender offers convenience with its USB charging capability. Perfect for squeezing oranges, mosambis, and other citrus fruits effortlessly. Say goodbye to manual juicing and enjoy freshly squeezed juice anytime, anywhere.

Specifications of ROMINO Rechargeable Citrus Juicer, Orange Juicer Squeezer, Mosambi Juicer, Wireless Portable Juicer Blender with USB Charging

Rechargeable battery

USB charging

Material: Food-grade plastic

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Portable and wireless design for on-the-go juicing May have limited capacity compared to larger juicers USB charging allows convenient charging anywhere Plastic construction may not be as durable as metal alternatives. Versatile for various citrus fruits

8. Amplesta Blast Portable Blender || Cordless, 350ml

Introducing the Amplesta Blast Portable Blender, your go-to solution for blending on the move! With its cordless design and 350ml capacity, enjoy hassle-free smoothies wherever you go. This electric juicer machine boasts leakproof construction and is rechargeable for ultimate convenience. Perfect for fitness enthusiasts or those with busy lifestyles.

Specifications of Amplesta Blast Portable Blender || Cordless, 350ml

Capacity: 350ml

350ml Cordless design

Rechargeable battery

Material: Food-grade plastic

Food-grade plastic Dishwasher safe

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Cordless design allows for easy blending anywhere Limited capacity may not be suitable for larger servings Rechargeable battery for convenience on-the-go Plastic construction may not be as durable as glass or stainless steel alternatives. Leakproof construction ensures mess-free operation

9. InstaCuppa Portable Blender for Smoothie, Milk Shakes, Crushing Ice & Juices, USB Rechargeable

Introducing the InstaCuppa Portable Blender, your versatile companion for delicious smoothies, milkshakes, and juices! With its USB rechargeable feature, enjoy blending on the go hassle-free. Perfect for crushing ice and whipping up nutritious beverages wherever you are. Say goodbye to bulky blenders and hello to convenient blending with InstaCuppa.

Specifications of InstaCuppa Portable Blender for Smoothie, Milk Shakes, Crushing Ice & Juices, USB Rechargeable

USB rechargeable

Material: Food-grade plastic

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Portable and convenient for on-the-go use Capacity not specified, may not be suitable for large batches Versatile functionality for various beverages and crushing ice Plastic construction may not be as durable as glass or stainless steel alternatives. USB rechargeable feature offers flexibility in charging

10. BLENLABS Portable Blender for Smoothie and Juices, 6-Blade Smoothie Blender, 150 Watt Motor Juicer Blender

Introducing the BLENLABS Portable Blender, your ultimate solution for delicious smoothies and juices on-the-go! Featuring a powerful 150 Watt motor and 6-blade design, this electric juicer machine effortlessly blends your favorite ingredients to perfection. Whether you're at home, the gym, or traveling, enjoy freshly made beverages anytime, anywhere.

Specifications of BLENLABS Portable Blender for Smoothie and Juices, 6-Blade Smoothie Blender, 150 Watt Motor Juicer Blender

Power: 150 Watts

150 Watts 6-blade design

Rechargeable

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Powerful motor and 6-blade design ensure efficient blending Capacity not specified, may not be suitable for large batches Portable and rechargeable, perfect for on-the-go use Material composition not specified, durability may be a concern. Versatile for making smoothies and juices

Comparison table

Product Power Design Material Cookwell Bullet Mixer Grinder 500 Watts Sleek, Compact Stainless Steel SUPERSTUD Portable USB Juicer Blender 4400 Watts Compact, Portable Food-grade Plastic NutriPro Juicer Mixer Grinder 500 Watts Compact, Stylish Stainless Steel, Plastic PHILIPS Citrus Press Juicer 25 Watts Compact, Stylish Plastic VENO Portable Electric Nail Drill 500 Watts Portable Stainless Steel, Plastic Amplesta Blast Portable Blender 300 Watts Cordless, Compact Food-grade Plastic ROMINO Rechargeable Citrus Juicer 400 Watts Rechargeable, Portable Food-grade Plastic InstaCuppa Portable Blender 300 Watts Portable, Compact Food-grade Plastic BLENLABS Portable Blender 150 Watts Portable, Compact Stainless Steel, Plastic ACTIVA Easy Mix Nutri Mixer Grinder 500 Watts Sleek, Compact Stainless Steel, Plastic

Best overall product

Introducing the Cookwell Bullet Mixer Grinder, the ultimate kitchen companion for seamless grinding! This sleek silver grinder comes equipped with three jars and two blades, effortlessly tackling a variety of ingredients. Ideal for grinding spices, preparing chutneys, and blending smoothies, it simplifies cooking tasks and elevates your culinary experience. With its versatile functionality and stylish design, the Cookwell Bullet Mixer Grinder is the best overall product, offering unparalleled convenience and performance in the kitchen.

Best value for money

The InstaCuppa Portable Blender’s versatile functionality, portable design, and convenient USB rechargeability make it a standout choice for users seeking a reliable blending solution on the go. With its ability to effortlessly whip up smoothies, milkshakes, and juices, the InstaCuppa Portable Blender caters to a wide range of beverage preferences, accommodating various lifestyles and dietary needs. Its compact and lightweight build ensures easy transportability, perfect for travel, work, or outdoor activities. Moreover, the USB rechargeable feature eliminates the hassle of dealing with cords or finding power sockets, providing ultimate convenience. Overall, the InstaCuppa Portable Blender combines versatility, portability, and convenience, making it the ideal choice for individuals looking for a reliable and efficient blending solution that fits seamlessly into their busy lifestyles.

How to choose the best electric Juicer?

Choosing the best electric juicer requires careful consideration of several factors. Firstly, assess your juicing needs – whether you'll primarily juice citrus fruits, leafy greens, or a combination. Opt for a juicer with sufficient power and versatility to handle your preferred ingredients. Consider the juicer's capacity and ease of cleaning, as larger capacities are ideal for batch juicing, while easy-to-clean designs streamline maintenance. Look for features such as multiple speed settings, pulp control, and noise levels to tailor the juicing experience to your preferences. Lastly, read reviews and compare models to ensure you invest in a durable, efficient, and reliable juicer that suits your lifestyle.

