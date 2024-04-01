Best cold press juicer under 11000: Top 6 options for fresh and nutrient-rich juices everyday

A cold press juicer is known to extract juices of higher amounts of vitamins and minerals. So, the best cold press juicer can enable the preservation of enzymes that naturally occur in the produce, thus increasing the nutrient content. Further, a cold press juicer helps extract volumes of juice, Cold press juicers are known as cold for a reason, Because of heat and oxidation, enzymes and vitamins in centrifugal make juice break down much faster, whereas, the cold press juicers don't do this and are cool. Thus, cold press juicers are more likely to be nutritious and have a longer shelf life. Buy today the best cold press juicers from the curated list in this article by our experts and you will be happy with your purchase. Cold press juicers operate at lower speeds and use a gentle pressing action to extract juice

Thus, read this article to know in detail about these best cold press juicers under ₹11000 and buy one today for yourself with ease. It details its features and other necessary things you need to know before purchasing. Learn about the reasons to buy and why not to buy from it where reasons about them are given.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

1. USHA Cpj 382F Nutripress Cold Press Juicer

B07QW22Q44

It is the best cold press juicer for the home which comes with low temperature juicing. Its body has a wide mouth feeding tube for full fruit juicing and it has silent operation and also has a safety lock. It operates at a voltage of 230 V and its feed mouth diameter size is 80 mm. Its juice has a natural taste with nutrition due to its low speed of 67 RPM. It can retain more anti-oxidants in juice and features maximum juice extraction. Lastly, it has fine and coarse filters for beverages.

Specifications of USHA Cpj 382F Nutripress Cold Press Juicer

Brand: USHA

Colour: Black & White

Special features: Safety Lock, Silent Operation, Cord Storage, Anti-Drip Cap

Product dimensions: 20.8D x 31W x 42.9H Centimeters

Recommended uses for the product: Home

Maximum Power: 200 W

Power Source: Corded Electric

Blade material: Stainless Steel

Voltage: 230 V

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Ease of assembly Poor performance Ease of cleaning

2. SOLARA Slow Juicer Cold Press Juicer

B0B7JDQ8HW

It is the best cold press juicer in India and it comes with 2 speeds which can perfectly juice fruits and vegetables like oranges, celery, cucumber, apples, carrots, beets, ginger, and more. This slow juicer machine has a 7-segment spiral masticating system that can fully squeeze the fruits and vegetables and can very well separate the juice from the pulp. It operates by using a low-speed motor and fine grinding to reduce oxidation and best retain the nutritional value of your fruits, veggies & greens. It features two speeds: hard and soft speeds to juice various fruits and veggies and has a reverse function to reduce clogging and food residues in the machine. It is easy to clean and can be disassembled from its one-touch assembly design.

Specifications of SOLARA Slow Juicer Cold Press Juicer, Easy Clean Slow Juicer Cold Pressed Juice Extractor

Brand: SOLARA

SOLARA Color: Orange

Orange Special features: Whole Fruit Processing, Pulp Control, Removable Blade

Whole Fruit Processing, Pulp Control, Removable Blade Product dimensions: 21D x 34W x 35H Centimeters

21D x 34W x 35H Centimeters Finished Type: Polished

Polished Recommended uses for the product: Fruits & Vegetables

Fruits & Vegetables Product care instructions: Dishwasher-safe

Dishwasher-safe Power source: Corded electric

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Quality, Ease of cleaning Filter stops to work Ease of assembly Sound

Also read: Best cold press juicer in India: Top 10 choices for healthy and fresh juices at home

3. Hometronics Cold Press Slow Juicer Series

B0BG82CXY7

It is the best cold press juicer machine and comes in a completely new design with the biggest juice bowl, new strainers, the widest feeding tube, new motor with even more torque. It has 3 strainers included: Juice strainer, Smoothie, and Frozen Fruit strainer. It can anti-oxidize your body with maximum nutrients, vitamins, trace minerals, and phytochemicals. It produces dense juice with practically no air bubbles, no oxidation, and stays fresh longer. It can produce more juice than centrifugal juicers and driest pulp compared to any cold press juicer. It has all plastic parts that are 100% BPA free and made with superior quality materials: the Auger is made up of Ultem plastic (Spacecraft material), the Juicer bowl is made up of BPA-free Tritan plastic (-15°C to +85°C), Strainers are made up of Stainless Steel 304 and Ultem PEI Plastic.

Specifications of Hometronics Cold Press Slow Juicer Series, 55 RPM, 150 Watts Energy Efficient Motor

Brand: Hometronics

Hometronics Color: Silver

Silver Special features: Programmable

Programmable Product dimensions: 20D x 20W x 20H Centimeters

20D x 20W x 20H Centimeters Finish Type: Glossy

Glossy Recommended uses for the product: Juice

Juice Product care Instructions: Dry care only

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Energy-efficient motors Durability Ease of cleaning, Rust free strainers

4. GONCHAK HUB Aluminium Hand Press Citrus Fruit Juicer

B097MZ1BRN

It is the best cold press juicer under 2000 which extracts citrusy, fresh juices from oranges, lemons, and grapefruits of any size, while powering up with Vitamin C and antioxidants. It tastes better than store-bought juice and provides mess-free juicing, I.e., with it, no more juicing all over your hands and countertop when you squeeze a fresh cup. And, so no more aching wrists from over-squeezing, twisting, and turning to yield just a few drops. It has durable construction is built for long-term use and withstands pressure up to 2,300 PSI of pressure.

Specifications of GONCHAK HUB Aluminium Hand Press Citrus Fruit Juicer, Cold Press Juicer

Brand: GONCHAK HUB

GONCHAK HUB Color: Black

Black Special feature: Free Cup

Free Cup Product dimensions: 48D x 20W x 19H Centimeters

48D x 20W x 19H Centimeters Finish Type: Stainless Steel

Stainless Steel Recommended uses for Product: Orange

Orange Product Care Instructions: Hand wash only

Hand wash only Capacity: 1 litre

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Quality, Ease of use Aluminium Body makes it unsturdy Ease of cleaning

5. Pringle Easy Juice Cold Press Slow Juicer

B0BBV78F54

It is the best cold press juicer for coconut and uses low speed to squeeze fruits and vegetables and ensures no important fiber, vitamins, and minerals are damaged from heat and processing. It extracts juice in a way that prevents oxidation and helps you get real taste and natural juice. It has a small, space-saving design of the slow juicer that helps you to save counter space in your kitchen without compromising on the results, that is, nutrient-rich juices. It comes with a power-on and reverse feature and is designed with a reverse motor action, mostly not found in conventional juicers. This feature of this juicer helps clean any pulp blockages and also ensures a better extraction.

Specifications of Pringle Easy Juice Cold Press Slow Juicer

Brand: PRINGLE

PRINGLE Color: Black

Black Special feature: Portable

Portable Product dimensions: 21D x 15W x 31H Centimeters

21D x 15W x 31H Centimeters Finishing Type: Brushed Type

Brushed Type Recommended uses for product: Apple

Apple Product care instructions: Easy to assemble, disassemble, and clean

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid It is compact Not good for citrus fruits

Also read: Best juicer for your kitchen: Top 10 centrifugal juicer picks for you

6. SOLARA Cold Press Vertical Slow Juicer

B0CR63LHPT

It is a cold press juicer with 2 speeds. It can perfectly juice fruits & vegetables like oranges, celery, cucumber, apples, carrots, beets, ginger & more. It can yield a higher amount of juice and has a 7-segment spiral masticating system that can fully squeeze the fruits and vegetables and perfectly separate the juice from the pulp. It can yield richer nutrition and uses a low-speed motor and fine grinding to reduce oxidation and best retain the nutritional value of your fruits, veggies, & greens. Lastly, it has one speed and reverse function, one speed to juice various fruits and veggies, and a reverse function to reduce clogging and remove the residues.

Specifications of SOLARA Cold Press Vertical Slow Juicer, Easy Clean Slow Juicer

Brand: SOLARA

SOLARA Color: Aqua

Aqua Special features: ‎ Whole Fruit Processing, Pulp Control, Removable Blade

Whole Fruit Processing, Pulp Control, Removable Blade Product dimensions: ‎21D x 18W x 43H Centimeters

‎21D x 18W x 43H Centimeters Finished Type: Polished

Polished Recommended uses for the product: Fruits &Vegetables

Fruits &Vegetables Product care instructions: Dishwasher-safe

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid The juice quality it extracts is excellent The color is a bit off Motor is excellent ,Low noise Highly-priced

Best 3 features for you

Product Name Power Source Finishing Type Dishwasher safe SOLARA Slow Juicer Cold Press Juicer Corded electric Polished Yes USHA Cpj 382F Nutripress Cold Press Juicer Corded electric Fine and coarse filters No Hometronics Cold Press Slow Juicer Series Electric Glossy No GONCHAK HUB Aluminium Hand Press Citrus Fruit Juicer, Cold Press Juicer Corded electric Stainless steel No Pringle Easy Juice Cold Press Slow Juicer, Portable Slow Juicer, Corded electric Brushed Type No SOLARA Cold Press Vertical Slow Juicer Corded electric Polished Yes

Best value for money

The GONCHAK HUB Aluminium Hand Press Citrus Fruit Juicer offers exceptional value for money due to its durability, efficiency, and versatility. Made in India, this manual hand press juicer is constructed from high-quality aluminum, ensuring long-lasting performance. Its cold press mechanism efficiently extracts juice from various fruits and vegetables, retaining essential nutrients and flavors. The large size allows for juicing a significant quantity in one go, making it suitable for both personal and commercial use. Its simplicity in design and operation makes it user-friendly and easy to clean. Overall, the GONCHAK HUB Hand Press Juicer delivers reliable performance at an affordable price, making it a top choice for value-conscious consumers.

Best overall product

The USHA 382F Nutripress Cold Press Juicer stands out as the best overall product for cold press juicer under ₹11000 due to its exceptional features and performance. Designed for home use, it offers low-temperature juicing, preserving the natural taste and nutrition of the juice. Its wide-mouth feeding tube allows for juicing whole fruits, while the silent operation and safety lock ensure a hassle-free and secure juicing experience. Operating at a voltage of 230V and with a feed mouth diameter size of 80mm, it efficiently extracts juice at a low speed of 67 RPM, retaining maximum antioxidants and ensuring maximum juice extraction. Additionally, it comes with both fine and coarse filters for versatility in beverage preparation. Its ease of assembly and cleaning further add to its appeal, making it a convenient and efficient choice for home juicing needs.

How to find the perfect cold press Juicer under 11000?

To find the perfect cold press juicer under 11000, consider key factors such as performance, durability, and features. Start by researching reputable brands known for quality juicers within your budget. Look for a juicer with a low-speed motor, preferably around 55 RPM, to ensure maximum nutrient retention and minimal oxidation. Check for features like multiple extraction settings and easy-to-clean components for added convenience. Additionally, prioritize models with durable construction and positive customer reviews for reliability. Comparing specifications, warranty coverage, and user feedback will help you make an informed decision to find the ideal cold press juicer that meets your needs within your budget.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.