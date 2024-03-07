Best cold press juicer: Top 10 picks for maximising nutrients and superior taste in every sip

If you are a health enthusiast, fitness enthusiast, or just someone who enjoys a delicious and healthy glass of water, you are in for a treat. In this article, we explore the world of cold press juicers, finding the top ten models that promise to deliver maximum nutrition and excellent flavour with every press. Gone are the days of sacrificing taste and nutrition for convenience. Revitalize your juicing routine with the best cold press juicer for unparalleled taste and nutrition.

We have revolutionized the extraction of juice from fruits and vegetables with a cold press juicer, also known as a cold press juicer. Unlike traditional centrifugal juicers, which generate heat during juicing, cold-press juicers operate at low speeds, preserving the integrity of vitamins, minerals, and enzymes.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Whether you want to start a healthier lifestyle, boost your immune system, or simply enjoy a refreshing drink, choosing the right cold press juicer is paramount. Join us as we explore the features, benefits, and unique qualities of ten outstanding models designed to help you get the most out of your fruits and vegetables. Get ready to embark on a delicious adventure a day-like – a nutritional booster. It promises unparalleled ingredients, flavours, and sensations!

1. Kuvings B1700 Dark Silver Professional Cold Press Whole Slow Juicer

B07DLCZT11

Elevate your juicing game with the Kuvings B1700 Dark Silver Professional Cold Press Whole Slow Juicer. Featuring patented JMCS technology that removes more than 10% of water, this all-in-one cold press juicer is your gateway to a healthier lifestyle. With a powerful 240-watt motor and a generous 12-year warranty with domestic use across India, this is a reliable companion for your wellness journey.

Specifications of Kuvings B1700 Dark Silver Professional Cold Press Whole Slow Juicer

Colour: Dark Silver

Dark Silver Product Dimensions: 46D x 28W x 36H Centimeters

46D x 28W x 36H Centimeters Recommended Uses For Product: Home

Home Product Care Instructions: Hand Wash Only

Hand Wash Only Capacity: 400 Milliliters

Pros Cons Patented JMCS Technology for 10% More Juice Relatively higher power consumption (240 watts) 12 Years Warranty, Home Service Across India Higher initial investment compared to traditional juicers

2. AGARO Imperial Slow Juicer, Professional Cold Press Whole Slow Juicer

B07R679HTT

Introducing the AGARO Imperial Slow Juicer, the powerhouse of cold press juicing. With a professional-grade 240-watt motor and three strainers, it effortlessly transforms fruits and vegetables into nutrient-packed nectars. Sporting a sleek grey and black design, it's as stylish as it is functional, making this cold press juicer a must-have for health-conscious individuals.

Specifications of AGARO Imperial Slow Juicer, Professional Cold Press Whole Slow Juicer

Colour: Grey/Black

Grey/Black Product Dimensions: 32.2D x 32.2W x 42.2H Centimeters

32.2D x 32.2W x 42.2H Centimeters Finish Type: Stainless Steel

Stainless Steel Product Care Instructions: Dishwasher-Safe

Capacity: 300 Milliliters

300 Milliliters Maximum Power: 240 Watts

Pros Cons Cold press technology for higher juice yield May have a higher price point compared to standard juicers Professional-grade performance Potential for slower juicing process

3. Borosil Easy Juice Cold Press Slow Juicer, Portable Slow Juicer

B09YM9SQ4J

Experience the convenience of Borosil Easy Juice Cold Press Slow Juicer. Its portable and compact design ensures that you can enjoy fresh juice anywhere, anytime. With minimal oxidation and a power-efficient 130-watt motor, this cold press juicer is perfect for extracting goodness from your favourite fruits and vegetables.

Specifications of Borosil Easy Juice Cold Press Slow Juicer, Portable Slow Juicer

Colour: Black

Black Special Feature: Portable, Space Saving, Compact

Portable, Space Saving, Compact Product Dimensions: 14D x 14W x 34H Centimeters

14D x 14W x 34H Centimeters Finish Type: Matte

Matte Capacity: 800 Milliliters

Pros Cons Portable design for convenience Limited capacity compared to larger juicers Cold press technology for retaining nutrients May require more time for juicing due to slower process

4. SOLARA Slow Juicer Cold Press Juicer, Easy Clean Slow Juicer Cold Pressed Juice Extractor, Slow Juicer

B0B7JDQ8HW

Embrace a healthier lifestyle with the SOLARA Slow Juicer Cold Press Juicer. With an easy-to-clean design and versatile functionality, this cold press juicer is a must for any kitchen. Whether you're juicing fruits or vegetables, it is two speeds and contrasting functions ensure you extract plenty of nutrients and flavour.

Specifications of SOLARA Slow Juicer Cold Press Juicer, Easy Clean Slow Juicer Cold Pressed Juice Extractor, Slow Juicer

Colour: Orange

Orange Product Dimensions: 21D x 34W x 45H Centimeters

21D x 34W x 45H Centimeters Finish Type: Polished

Polished Product Care Instructions: Hand Wash Only

Pros Cons Cold press technology for nutrient retention Potential for slower juicing process Easy clean design for convenience May have a higher price point compared to other juicers

5. Libra Cold Pressed Whole Slow Juicer Machine | 48 RPM slow pressed juicer

B0B4B5Z58X

Discover the Libra Cold Pressed Whole Easy assembly juicer, designed to bring out the best in your products. The powerful 240-watt motor and slow pressing speed of 48 rpm ensure maximum nutrition and flavour retention. Plus, combined with a free cookbook, the possibilities are endless.

Specifications of Libra Cold Pressed Whole Slow Juicer Machine | 48 RPM slow pressed juicer

Colour: Silver

Silver Product Dimensions: 23D x 30W x 53H Centimeters

23D x 30W x 53H Centimeters Finish Type: Painted

Painted Power Source: Corded Electric

Corded Electric Voltage: 230 Volts

Pros Cons 48 RPM slow pressing for maximum nutrient retention Potential for slower juicing process Cold press technology for high-quality juice May have a higher price point compared to faster juicers

6. Hestia Appliances - Nutri-Max Cold Press Juicer

B01N4E9XOK

Unleash the power of nutrition with the Hestia Appliances Nutri-Max Cold Press Juicer. Boasting a 240-watt powerful motor, Korean technology, and a towering powerful boiler, remove every drop of water from your fruits and vegetables. With a long warranty and three filters, this is a juicing powerhouse you can trust.

Specifications of Hestia Appliances - Nutri-Max Cold Press Juicer

Colour: Grey

Grey Special Feature: BPA Free, Automatic Shut-Off

BPA Free, Automatic Shut-Off Product Dimensions: 15.5D x 20.8W x 47.5H Centimeters

15.5D x 20.8W x 47.5H Centimeters Finish Type: Painted

Pros Cons Nutri-Max technology for maximum nutrient retention Potential for higher initial cost Cold press juicing for better juice quality May have a bulkier design compared to other juicers

8. Pigeon Slow Cold Press Juicer 150 Watts

B0C6MQ6Y76

Introducing the Pigeon Slow Cold Press Juicer, a prototype of efficiency and durability. A 150-watt copper motor and two-year warranty ensure smooth and consistent water every time. Say goodbye to nutritional deficiencies and say hello to a good, nutritious meal with this trusted companion.

Specifications of Pigeon Slow Cold Press Juicer 150 Watts

Colour: Red & Black

Red & Black Product Dimensions: 22D x 49.2W x 31.5H Centimeters

22D x 49.2W x 31.5H Centimeters Finish Type: Polished

Polished Product Care Instructions: Hand Wash Only

Pros Cons 100% copper motor for durability and efficient operation Potential for slower juicing process 2-year warranty for added peace of mind Relatively lower wattage (150 watts)

9. Lifelong Mastiquer Cold Press Slow Juicer All-in-1 Fruit & Vegetable Juicer

B0BL76V1MN

Discover the Mastiker Cold Press Juicer of a lifetime, your all-in-one fruit and vegetable juicing solution. With 180 watts of power and a two-year warranty, it is designed to deliver maximum nutrition with minimal effort. Start your journey to a healthier lifestyle today.

Specifications of Lifelong Mastiquer Cold Press Slow Juicer All-in-1 Fruit & Vegetable Juicer

Colour: Red

Red Special Feature: Portable

Portable Product Dimensions: 25.5D x 38.1W x 12.4H Centimeters

25.5D x 38.1W x 12.4H Centimeters Product Care Instructions: Hand Wash Only

Hand Wash Only Maximum Power: 180 Watts

Pros Cons Cold press technology for nutrient-rich juice Relatively lower wattage (180 watts) 2-year warranty for added assurance Potential for slower juicing process

10. INALSA Professional Cold Press Juicer

B0CHVZ596W

Elevate your juicing experience with the INALSA Professional Cold Press Juicer. Equipped with a super silent 400-watt DC motor and 82mm feeding chute, it effortlessly extracts juice from whole fruits and vegetables. It ensures the best and cleanest juice is extracted without effort. Plus, it's BPA-free, so you can enjoy your water in peace.

Specifications of INALSA Professional Cold Press Juicer

Colour: Black/Silver

Black/Silver Special Feature: Portable

Portable Product Dimensions: 21.8D x 21.8W x 57.6H Centimeters

21.8D x 21.8W x 57.6H Centimeters Capacity: 1 litres

1 litres Maximum Power: 400 Watts

Pros Cons Professional-grade cold press technology Specific features and warranty details may vary High-quality juice extraction Potential for higher initial cost

Best 3 features for you

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 Kuvings B1700 Dark Silver Professional Cold Press Whole Slow Juicer Patented JMCS Technology for 10% More Juice All-in-1 Fruit & Vegetable Juicer 12 Years Warranty AGARO Imperial Slow Juicer 240 Watts Power Motor 3 Strainers All-in-1 Fruit & Vegetable Juicer Borosil Easy Juice Cold Press Slow Juicer Portable Slow Juicer Compact Design Less Oxidation SOLARA Slow Juicer Cold Press Juicer Easy Clean Slow Juicer Cold Pressed Juice Extractor 2 Speeds + Reverse Function Masticating Juicer Recipes Included Libra Cold Pressed Whole Slow Juicer Machine 48 RPM Slow Pressed Juicer 240 Watts Powerful Motor for All Fruits and Vegetables Free Recipe Book Hestia Appliances - Nutri-Max Cold Press Juicer Long Warranty Korean Technology with Tall Powerful Auger 3 Strainers Balzano Cold Press Juicer Extract Coconut Milk & Nut Milk Easily Compact Design Orange Juice Maker Pigeon Slow Cold Press Juicer 100% Copper Motor 2 Year Warranty 150 Watts Lifelong Mastiquer Cold Press Slow Juicer 2 Year Warranty All-in-1 Fruit & Vegetable Juicer 180 Watts INALSA Professional Cold Press Juicer 400 W Super Silent DC Motor 82 mm Feeding Chute 7 Stage Spiral Auger

Best overall product

The Kuvings B1700 Dark Silver Professional Cold Press Whole Slow Juicer is the best overall product due to its many durable features. Its patented JMCS technology ensures an impressive 10% higher moisture content, maximizing fruit and vegetable yields. Functioning as an all-in-one Juicer with a durable build, it effortlessly handles various applications, making it versatile and accessible to every user. Additionally, its powerful 240-watt motor ensures high performance and durability, making it a top choice for those who require quality, reliability, and longevity in their diving experience.

Best value for money product

The lifetime Mastiker Cold Press Slow Juicer offers unbeatable value for money with exceptional features and affordable pricing. With a powerful 180-watt motor, it effectively extracts juice from fruits and vegetables, enhancing nutrition and flavour. Its all-in-one design makes it versatile for taste needs, enhancing its value proposition. Combining reliability, performance, and affordability, the lifetime Mastiker Cold Press Slow Juicer is an example of value. It is ideal for budget-conscious consumers looking to invest in the juice of high-quality experience without breaking the bank.

How to find the best cold press juicers?

To find the best cold press juicer, research online reviews and compare features like juicing efficiency, durability, ease of cleaning, and warranty coverage. Look for reputable brands offering models with high ratings and positive feedback within your budget range. Consider user experiences to make an informed decision.

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.