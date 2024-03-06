 Best juicer blenders: Top 10 options for nutrients packed blends - Hindustan Times
Best juicer blenders with high-end features: Top 10 picks to blend health into your routine

Best juicer blenders with high-end features: Top 10 picks to blend health into your routine

ByAffiliate Desk
Mar 06, 2024 06:54 PM IST

A juicer blender works quickly and handles large and small amounts of fibrous ingredients effortlessly.

The juicer blender has made its way into the world of modern kitchen appliances. They are excellent gadgets for health-conscious people and connoisseurs of culinary art. These innovative systems, equipped with juicing and blending capabilities, provide a time-saving option for making smoothies, juices, and other mixes. With a lot of models and juicer blenders available in the market it is a difficult choice to make that suits you right.

Jump start your day with a healthy smoothes made from best juicer blender(Pexels)

There can be a wide range of factors to choose from, like power and capacity, and features and price, for an informed decision. In this blog, we'll go through some questions that are often asked and some important things to consider before selecting a juicer blender specifically for you.

Make your kitchen experience hassle-free and efficient on the go with these top options that are not just any other kitchen appliance but your perfect companion wherever you go.

1- Wonderchef Nutri-blend Mixer Grinder Blender & Smoothie Maker

B0CT8H1VY9

Combine the power and quality of the Wonderchef Nutri-blend smoothie maker. This juicer blender stands out with a 500W powerful motor, which clears all the toughest ingredients in just 30 seconds! Yes, read it right!

The monitoring and blending are super easy with surgical-grade stainless steel blades and transparent and unbreakable jars. Raise your culinary skills with Wonderchef's Italian design and a German-grade dishwasher-safe juicer with a two-year warranty.

Specifications of Wonderchef Nutri-blend Mixer Grinder Blender & Smoothie Maker

  • Special Feature- Dishwasher Safe Jars, Powerful Motor
  • Hand Free Operation, Compact
  • Capacity- 500 mm
  • Wattage- 500 Watts
  • Item Weight- 3.5 Kg

ProsCons
Powerful 500W motorRelatively heavier (3.5 Kg)
Transparent & unbreakable jars 

2- NutriPro Juicer Mixer Grinder - Smoothie Maker - 500 Watts

B09J2SCVQT

Opt for a fitter life with the NutriPro Juicer blender. This beautifully silvered marvel isn't just for smoothies and juices; it can ground dry foodstuffs and extract soups and sauces. Amazing, right? But its most important feature is the 500W copper motor with the easy-to-mix and carry jar. NutriPro juicer blender combines experience with convenience, hence making it a must-have in the kitchen.

Specifications of NutriPro Juicer Mixer Grinder - Smoothie Maker - 500 Watts

  • Brand- Nutripro
  • Capacity- 0.3 litres
  • Style- countertop blender
  • Number of Speeds- 2
  • Wattage- 500 Watts
  • Item Weight-1.86 Kg

ProsCons
Powerful 500W copper motorLimited capacity (0.3 litres)
Suitable for smoothies, juices, and dry grinding 

3- CUISINART 6 Blade Smoothie Maker

B0CP3YX4PG

It's a step forward with the CUISINART 6 Blade Smoothie Maker, your portable and powerful go-to tool for making nutritious drinks. Turning a USB rechargeable device into a pocket-friendly juicer blender makes it really useful for busy working professionals. Experience healthy juices and yummy smoothies in the comfort of your home.

Specifications of CUISINART 6 Blade Smoothie Maker

  • Brand-CUISINART
  • Special Feature- USB Rechargeable
  • Capacity- 380 mm
  • Item Weight- 0.42 Kg

ProsCons
USB rechargeableRelatively lower capacity (380 mm)
Portable and lightweightSingle speed setting

Also read: Best mini mixers and blenders for your kitchen: Top 10 options

4- Elevea PORTABLE BLENDER JUICER

B0BRV5X5YB

Elevea portable juicer blender has changed the way of living by introducing unmatched convenience. It's a BPA-free materials juicer that balances power with security. The rechargeable USB battery ensures you never lack a charge to blend, while the high-speed blades create a smooth concoction in just 40 seconds. Due to the one-button structure and LED status lights, maintenance is a breeze. The piece of mind comes with additional joy because there is a 15-year warranty replacement.

Specifications of Elevea PORTABLE BLENDER JUICER

  • Brand- Elevea
  • Colour- Multicolour
  • Capacity- 300 mm
  • Voltage- 3.3 Volts
  • Material Type- BPA Free
  • Wattage- 35 Watts

ProsCons
BPA-free materialLower wattage (35 Watts)
15-year replacement warrantyLonger charging time (3.5 hours)

5- Kuvings Nutri Blender PRO

B0B56S1Q4N

Embrace the outstanding features of the Kuvings Nutri Blender PRO. Featuring the innovative Nutri Blend technology and 1000W motor, great blends are guaranteed every single time. This juicer blender machine will ensure you get rich but consistent textures, whether it's smoothies or juices. By blending style and substance into your kitchen, the sturdy and stylish Kuvings make it your best companion, not just an ordinary kitchen appliance.

Specifications of Kuvings Nutri Blender PRO

  • Special Feature- Lightweight, BPA Free
  • Capacity- 700 mm
  • Style- countertop_blender
  • Number of Speeds- 2
  • Wattage- 1000 Watts
  • Item Weight- 300 gm

ProsCons
Powerful 1000W copper motorHigher price point
Lightweight and BPA-free constructionLimited capacity (700 mm)

6- NutriBullet Pro High-Speed Blender/Mixer/Smoothie Maker - 900 Watt

B07XMGGG3P

The Nutri Bullet Pro High-Speed Juicer Blender/Mixer/Smoothie Maker ensures your blending sessions are healthy, quick and progressive. It has a powerful 900W motor and fast movement that results in a high torque to crush its way through the hard ingredients. Lightweight and easy to use anywhere, it's the go-to blender for all your protein shake, nut butter and green smoothie needs.

Specifications of NutriBullet Pro High-Speed Blender/Mixer/Smoothie Maker - 900 Watt

  • Brand- Nutribullet
  • Colour- Gold
  • Capacity- 709 mm
  • Number of Speeds- 7
  • Wattage- 900 Watts
  • Item Weight- 3800 gm

ProsCons
High-torque 900W motorRelatively heavy (3800 gm)
Compact design for space-savingLimited speed options (7 speeds)

7- SOLARA Blendeasy Nutri Blender for Smoothies and Juices

B0BJ2D1XPM

It's time to make smoothies and juices at the go with Nutri Blender by SOLARA Juicer Blender, which is both powerful and convenient. The Strong torque platform and nutrient extractor blades make it possible for it to turn diverse food types like oranges and spinach into great-tasting drinks. Each Tritan jar with a different size gives an efficient way of blending and helps to keep valuable space in your kitchen. With user-friendly features and ease, SOLARA lets you enjoy a healthy lifestyle at ease.

Specifications of SOLARA Blendeasy Nutri Blender for Smoothies and Juices

  • Brand- SOLARA
  • Colour- Aqua- 4 Jar
  • Special Feature- Whole Fruit Processing, Removable Blade
  • Capacity- 1.5 litres
  • Number of Speeds- 2
  • Wattage- 400 Watts
  • Item Weight- 1.7 Kg

ProsCons
High-torque 400W power baseRelatively heavier (1.7 Kg)
Nutrient extractor for maximum nutrition 

8- Goodscity Blender For Smoothie And Juices

B0C3VYBVDK

Discover the blender of convenience in the Goodscity Blender for Smoothies and Juices. The one-touch cleaning function/blender combines the blending process into one step, and the high-speed motor delivers a quick result. That means this juicer blender is all about Convenience and space-saving; thus, it's an ideal choice for travellers. It's a whole new definition of juicer versatile functionality.

Specifications of Goodscity Blender For Smoothie And Juices

  • Brand- GOODSCITY
  • Colour- Blue
  • Special Feature- Portable, High Speed, Auto Shut Off, Self Cleaning
  • Capacity- 400 mm
  • Style- USB BLENDER
  • Voltage- 7.4 Volts
  • Item Weight- 0.65 Kg

ProsCons
Integrated blending and cleaningLimited capacity (400 mm)
Powerful 7.4V motor with 16500 rpm 

9- SUPERSTUD Portable USB Juicer Blender for Juices and Smoothie

B0CLXVB7ST

The SUPERSTUD Portable USB Juicer Blender is your travelling companion. It is accomplished by using the sensors, which are more advanced and have 6 blades that ensure efficient and safe operations. To add to that, it comes with simple icons of indicators, which also allows for easy operations. For the best blending experience, with no extra hassle, fresh juices and smoothies on the go, this one's perfect for you.

Specifications of SUPERSTUD Portable USB Juicer Blender for Juices and Smoothie

  • Brand- SUPERSTUD
  • Colour- Grey
  • Special Feature- Indicator Light, Removable Blade
  • Capacity- 380 mm
  • Number of Speeds-1
  • Wattage- 50 Watts

ProsCons
Advanced 6-blade shakerRelatively lower wattage (50 Watts)
Sensor for safetyLimited capacity (380 mm)

Also read: Best juicer mixer: 8 options to boost your health with goodness of fresh juices

10- BLENLABS Portable Blender for Smoothie and Juices

B0CLB5QGY3

With BLENLABS Portable Juicer Blender For Smoothies And Juices, you'll no longer have to cope with the hardship of blending. It has a strong motor and ultra-sharp saw blades that can deliver excellent results quickly. By it, we mean only 40 seconds. Yes, that's right! Compact and waterproof, it is perfect for quick cleaning and works well while on the go. With this pulse feature juicer blender, find peace of mind with a one-year warranty.

Specifications o

  • Brand- BLENLABS
  • Colour- Black
  • Special Feature- Waterproof, 20000RPM, 1 Year Warranty
  • Capacity- 460 mm
  • Number of Speeds- 6
  • Wattage- 150 Watts
  • Battery- 4000mAh

ProsCons
High-speed 20,000RPM motorLimited capacity (460 mm)
Waterproof and easy to clean 

Top 3 eatures for you:

ProductFeature 1Feature 2Feature 3
Wonderchef Nutri-blend Powerful 500W motorTransparent & unbreakable jarsAll-in-one system with extra sipper jar
NutriPro Smoothie Maker Powerful 500W copper motorSuitable for smoothies, juices, and dry grindingEasy-to-make and carry sipper jar
CUISINART 6 Blade Smoothie MakerUSB rechargeablePortable and lightweightSmart safety protection
Elevea BLENDER JUICERBPA-free material15-year replacement warrantyOne-button cleaning with LED indicator
Kuvings Nutri Blender PROPowerful 1000W copper motorBPA-free constructionPatented NutriBlend technology 
NutriBullet Pro High-torque 900W motorCompact design for space-savingBlending jars double as travel cups
SOLARA Blendeasy Nutri BlenderHigh-torque 400W power baseNutrient extractor for maximum nutritionMultiple blending jars for versatile use
Goodscity Blender Integrated blending and cleaningPowerful 7.4V motor with 16500 rpmLightweight and portable design 
SUPERSTUD Juicer Blender Advanced 6-blade shakerSensor for safetyPortable design with easy blade release and charging
BLENLABS Portable Blender High-speed 20,000RPM motorWaterproof and easy to cleanBPA-free construction 

Best value for money product

The NutriPro Juicer Blender Mixer Grinder is the best value for money. With its 500W copper motor, it grinds smoothies and juices and even does dry grinding. The sipper jar that comes with it makes it highly versatile and suitable for different environments; it's easy to carry and convenient. The space-saving design makes it ideal for use in tight spots, whereas the durability and reliable performance are the main highlights of this juicer blender.

Best overall product

Nutri-Bullet Pro High-Speed Juicer Blender/ Mixer/ Smoothie Maker is the top overall product in the category. With the help of its 900W motor, which is high-torque and quickly crunches even the most hard-to-tackle ingredients, this unit produces smooth and nutritious blends. The smart and space-saving design, which features blending jars that can be used as travel cups too, makes the product the preferred choice of users.

Its versatility, covered by seven-speed options, allows one to make a great number of blending purposes, from the most popular protein shakes to green smoothies. Reliable in quality and functionality, the NutriBullet Pro juicer blender is the appliance of choice for any discerning buyer looking for top-notch performance.

How to choose the best juicer blender?

In choosing the best juicer blender, power, capacity, and versatility should be focused upon. Select a model with a strong motor, plus 500W or above, for the unit to blend fruits, vegetables and gelatins. A freezer size is important. The multi speeds, swapping blades and tool kits for varying needs should be considered. Moreover, look for aspects such as cleaning-ease and after-sales warranty.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

© 2024 HindustanTimes
Wednesday, March 06, 2024
