Best Philips juicer: Top 10 models with dependable performance for all your needs

When it comes to extracting the goodness of fruits and vegetables to kickstart your day with a healthy boost, Philips juicers stand out as reliable companions. With a legacy of innovation and quality craftsmanship, Philips has earned the trust of millions worldwide. Whether you're a seasoned health enthusiast or just starting your juicing journey, finding the best Philips juicer can make all the difference in your daily routine. Best Philips juicer: Choose from our top 10 picks for everyday use.

In this blog, we'll delve into the top 10 Philips juicer models renowned for their dependable performance. From sleek designs to powerful motors, each juicer on this list is carefully selected to meet diverse needs and preferences. Whether you prioritize speed, ease of cleaning, or versatility, a Philips juicer is perfect for you.

Our curated selection encompasses a range of features to cater to different lifestyles. Whether you're a busy professional seeking quick juicing solutions or a health-conscious individual committed to extracting maximum nutrition, the Philips juicer delivers consistent results every time.

Join us as we explore the top 10 Philips juicer models that guarantee dependable performance, making juicing an effortless and enjoyable part of your daily routine.

1. Philips Viva Collection Juicer

The Philips Viva Collection HR1863/20 2-litre reliable brand juicer in black/silver features powerful mechanics, efficiently extracting fruit and vegetable juice in seconds. The sleek design makes it easy to assemble and clean, making juicing a hassle-free experience. From refreshing citrus blends to nutrient-packed herbal juices, this juicer delivers impeccable results every time, elevating your health and wellness journey.

Specifications of Philips Viva Collection Juicer:

Colour: Black

Black Special Feature: Portable

Portable Product Dimensions: 25.5D x 25.5W x 45.7H Centimeters

25.5D x 25.5W x 45.7H Centimeters Finish Type: Polished

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Efficient juicing with powerful motor Large size may require more counter space Large 2-liter capacity Some users may find it noisy during use

2. Philips Citrus Press Juicer

Experience the convenience and efficiency with the Philips Citrus Press Juicer HR2799/00. Designed for citrus lovers, this juicer with advanced technology extracts every drop of juice from oranges, lemons and limes effortlessly. Its great capacity allows it to remain delicious, perfect for hosting brunches or enjoying a refreshing glass anytime. The transparent design adds a modern touch to any kitchen, while the powerful mechanicals ensure smooth removal with minimal effort.

Specifications of Philips Citrus Press Juicer:

Colour: Black & Transparent

Black & Transparent Special Feature: Portable

Portable Product Dimensions: 17.1D x 16.7W x 23.7H Centimeters

17.1D x 16.7W x 23.7H Centimeters Capacity: 1 litres

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Easy to use for citrus fruits Limited functionality for other fruits Large capacity for juicing Manual operation may require more effort

3. Philips Viva Collection juicer

Embrace the art of gentle juicing with the Philips Viva Collection Masticating Juicer HR1887/81, featuring an XL Tube. With a 70mm wide feed tube, this juicer can accommodate whole fruits and vegetables, retaining nutrients and enzymes for maximum health benefits. Its technology ensures quiet operation while the design minimizes heat buildup and oxidation. The Quick Clean feature simplifies maintenance, allowing you to enjoy fresh juice hassle-free.

Specifications of Philips Viva Collection juicer:

Country of Origin: China

China Item Weight: 4 kg 400 g

4 kg 400 g Item Dimensions LxWxH: 40 x 440 x 19 Millimeters

40 x 440 x 19 Millimeters Net Quantity: 1 count

1 count Included Components: Juicer

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Powerful 600W motor for efficient juicing May produce more foam compared to masticating juicers Turbo function for quick juicing Smaller feed chute may require more prep time for cutting fruits and vegetables

4. Philips Turbo Juicer

The Philips Juicer HL7578/00 600W Turbo Juicer Mixer Grinder redefines kitchen convenience. Equipped with a Nutri Juicer Jar, Blender, and Multi-Purpose Jar, it effortlessly handles a variety of cooking tasks. Whether you're preparing fruit juices, grinding spices, or blending smoothies, its turbo motor delivers consistent results every time. Its compact design and high-performance features ensure simplicity and ease of use, making it an essential appliance for modern kitchens.

Specifications of Philips Turbo Juicer:

Colour: White

White Product Dimensions: 48.5D x 31.5W x 38.5H Centimeters

48.5D x 31.5W x 38.5H Centimeters Capacity: 1 litres

1 litres Maximum Power: 600 Watts

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Powerful 600W motor for efficient juicing May produce more foam compared to masticating juicers Turbo function for quick juicing Smaller feed chute may require more prep time for cutting fruits and vegetables

5. Philips Viva Collection 600 Juicer

Unleash the power of nutrition with the Philips Viva Collection HL7577/00 600 Juicer. With 1000 watts of power, this juicer effortlessly extracts juice from fruits and vegetables, preserving essential nutrients and enzymes for optimal health benefits. Whether you start your day with a refreshing juice or have a healthy mix for the family, this juicer is your perfect partner on the road to wellness.

Specifications of Philips Viva Collection 600 Juicer:

Brand: Philips

Philips Colour: Multicolour

Multicolour Special Feature: Number of speed settings - pulse + 3 speed

Number of speed settings - pulse + 3 speed Product Dimensions: 22.9D x 27.2W x 33.8H Centimeters

22.9D x 27.2W x 33.8H Centimeters Finish Type: Polished

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Powerful 1000W motor for efficient juicing Higher power consumption Large capacity and efficiency with 600ml pulp container Larger size may require more counter space

6. Philips Citrus Press Juicer

Enjoy the fresh, simple citrus juice with the Philips juicer Citrus Press Juicer HR2777/00. With its compact design and 0.5 liter capacity, this juicer is perfect for everyday use. The two-size cone handles a variety of fruit sizes, allowing for maximum extraction with minimal effort. Its transparent design has user-friendly controls in juicer that add a touch of elegance to any kitchen countertop.

Specifications of Philips Citrus Press Juicer:

Colour: Black & Transparent

Black & Transparent Special Feature: Portable

Portable Product Dimensions: 17.1D x 16.7W x 19.5H Centimeters

17.1D x 16.7W x 19.5H Centimeters Finish Type: Brushed

Brushed Recommended Uses For Product: Orange

Orange Capacity: 2 Cubic Inches

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Simple and easy to use for citrus fruits Limited functionality for other types of produce Two different-sized cones for various fruit sizes Small capacity (0.5 litre) may not be suitable for large batches

7. Philips Citrus Press Juicer

Elevate your citrus juice experience with the Philips juicer Citrus Press Juicer HR2788/00 in Black & Transparent. Thanks to its large design, this juicer is ideal for everyday use, effortlessly extracting juice from oranges, lemons, and grapes. A convenient container allows you to control the amount of water, while powerful mechanisms ensure a smooth, effortless extraction.

Specifications of Philips Citrus Press Juicer:

Colour: Transparent, Black, Orange

Transparent, Black, Orange Special Feature: Portable

Portable Product Dimensions: 17.1D x 16.7W x 19.5H Centimeters

17.1D x 16.7W x 19.5H Centimeters Finish Type: Polished

Polished Capacity: 10 Cubic Centimetres

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Simple and easy to use for citrus fruits Limited functionality for other types of produce Medium size suitable for most kitchens Manual operation may require more effort

8. Philips Viva Collection Juicer

Add the Philips juicer HR1855 Viva Collection Juicer in Ink Black to your kitchen. With its sleek design and powerful mechanics, this juicer effortlessly extracts juice from fruits and vegetables, making a healthy lifestyle a breeze. Its compact footprint and soft handle make showering a hassle-free experience, while easy-to-wash technology ensures quick and easy cleanup.

Specifications of Philips Viva Collection Juicer:

Colour: Ink Black

Ink Black Special Feature: Portable

Portable Product Dimensions: 25.5D x 25.5W x 45.7H Centimeters

25.5D x 25.5W x 45.7H Centimeters Finish Type: Painted

Painted Capacity: 1.2 litres

1.2 litres Maximum Power: 700 Watts

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Powerful motor for efficient juicing Pulp container may fill up quickly, requiring frequent emptying Large feeding tube reduces prep time Some users report difficulty with cleaning

9. Philips Viva Collection Juicer

Experience the perfect blend of health and convenience with the Philips Juicer Viva Collection HR1863/20 2-Liter Juicer. Its powerful motor and large capacity ensure smooth and efficient juice extraction, making it easier than ever to enjoy freshly squeezed juice every day. This juicer is designed to elevate your daily routine with its ease of use and high-performance features.

Specifications of Philips Viva Collection Juicer:

Colour: Black

Black Special Feature: Portable

Portable Capacity: 2 litres

2 litres Included Components: 1

1 Style: HR1863

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Large 2-liter capacity May produce more foam compared to Efficient juicing with powerful motor masticating juicers

10. Philips Viva Collection Juicer

Elevate your cooking system with the Philips juicer Viva Collection HR1863/20 2-Liter Juicer and HL7707/00 750-Watt Mixer Grinder Combo. Whether pouring fruit juices, grinding spices or blending smoothies, this combination offers unmatched versatility and functionality. The Easy to assemble/disassemble Juicer has a powerful motor that ensures smooth extraction, while the Mixer Grinder's multiple pots quickly fill a variety of cooking tasks.

Specifications of Philips Viva Collection Juicer:

Colour: Black

Black Special Feature: Portable

Portable Capacity: 2 litres

2 litres Maximum Power: 750 Watts

750 Watts Power Source: Corded Electric

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Large 2-liter capacity Some users report difficulty with cleaning Efficient juicing with powerful motor masticating juicers

Best 3 features for you

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 Philips Viva Collection HR1863/20 2-Litre Juicer 2-Litre Capacity Efficient Extraction Easy to Clean PHILIPS Citrus Press Juicer HR2799/00 Large Size Transparent Design Effortless Juicing Philips Viva Collection Masticating Juicer HR1887/81 XL Tube (70 mm) Quick Clean Feature Masticating Technology Philips HL7578/00 600W Turbo Juicer Mixer Grinder Turbo Motor 3 Jars (Nuti Juicer Jar, Blender, Multi Purpose) Versatility PHILIPS Viva Collection Hl7577/00 600 Juicer 1000 Watts Power Efficient Extraction Sleek Design Philips Citrus Press Juicer HR2777/00 Compact Size 2 Sized Cones for Different Fruits Easy to Use PHILIPS Citrus Press Juicer HR2788/00 Medium Size Black & Transparent Design Powerful Motor Philips HR1855 Viva Collection Juicer Ink Black Design Easy to Clean Sleek and Stylish Philips Viva Collection HR1863/20 2-Litre Juicer with GC1905/00 Steam Iron 2-Litre Juicer Capacity 1440-Watt Steam Iron with Spray Combo Convenience Philips Viva Collection HR1863/20 2-Litre Juicer with HL7707/00 Mixer Grinder 2-Litre Juicer Capacity 750-Watt Mixer Grinder with 4 Jars Versatile Combo

Best overall product

The Philips Viva Collection HR1863/20 2-Litre Juicer in Black/Silver stands out as the best overall product in its category. With its powerful motor and large capacity, it efficiently extracts juice from fruits and vegetables. The sleek design adds elegance to any kitchen countertop, while its easy-to-clean components simplify maintenance. Its wide feeding tube accommodates whole fruits, reducing prep time. Moreover, its sturdy build ensures durability and longevity. Whether for daily health boosts or refreshing beverages, this juicer delivers consistent performance. Embrace the convenience and efficiency of the Philips Viva Collection juicer for your juicing needs.

Best value for money

The Philips juicer Citrus Press Juicer HR2777/00 is the epitome of value for money thanks to its unique features at an affordable price. Its compact size and 0.5 liter capacity perfectly meets everyday juicing needs. Adding two cone sizes ensures smooth extraction for various fruit sizes, allowing for versatility. Its efficient design and powerful motor ensure efficiency without compromising quality. Overall, this juicer offers unmatched performance and convenience at a budget-friendly price, making it the ideal choice for those looking for affordability without sacrificing performance.

How to find the best Philips juicer

To find the best Philips juicer, consider factors such as juicing capacity, motor power, ease of cleaning, and additional features like pulp control and multiple speed settings. Read reviews from trusted sources and compare specifications to ensure you choose a juicer that meets your needs and offers the best value for your budget.

