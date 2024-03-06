Best juicer machine under 5000: Top 10 options for fresh juice every morning

It has been said, "Reading is to the mind what exercise is to the body." This means a healthy lifestyle is beneficial to the human body. Alongside exercise, consuming healthy juices is an add-on. If you choose healthy eating selections, maintaining that lifestyle becomes easier. However, producing the same can be a labour-intensive procedure. Thus, utilising a juicer machine for the same purpose might be extremely beneficial to extract fresh juices on the go. Juice up your mornings with the best juicer machine for daily freshness

Comparing this gadget to the conventional juice-making method, it is easier to operate and takes less time. Sounds fascinating, right? Yes, it's that easy with these modern-day domestic appliances. Furthermore, there are several juicer types and brands. So, let's talk about some of the best juicer machines and companies.

A mechanical juicer simplifies the process of extracting juice from various fruits and vegetables. These high-end juicer machines are large, easy to clean, and compact in design, which reduces preparation time and allows efficient operations.

1- VALIKA Aluminum Hand Press Juicer

B0CP4TGN2V

Make juicy, fresh, natural juices with our hand-powered citrus juicer machine, maintaining the natural flavours and benefits found in fruits. This is a juicer that lasts long as it is made up of Aluminium. The juicer has been designed with an ergonomic handle that makes juicing operation a breeze. Additionally, it is dishwasher-safe. Drink the tasty citrus potions to your heart's content and ensure the highest efficiency of juicing without any difficulties.

Specifications of VALIKA Aluminum Hand Press Juicer

Colour- Black

Black Special Feature - Ergonomic Handle Design

- Ergonomic Handle Design Product Dimensions- 21D x 17W x 53.5H

21D x 17W x 53.5H Material- Aluminium

Aluminium Dishwasher Safe

Pros Cons Effortless Freshness Limited to Citrus Fruits Only Durable Aluminium Construction Requires Manual Effort

2- Aluminium Manual Fruit Juicer

B0CTX9VFNR

This handheld juicer machine is compact and extracts more juice than a regular handheld one can do, squeezing to 30% more juice. Its ergonomic handle and steady base provide adequate balance for the use. With a simple lever mechanism, you may get freshly squeezed juice with its essence and nutrients in the right way.

Specifications of Aluminium Manual Fruit Juicer

Special Feature- Portable

Portable Material - Aluminium

- Aluminium Product Care Instructions - Dishwasher Safe

- Dishwasher Safe Controller Type- Manual

Pros Cons Squeeze 30% More Juice Manual Operation Easy to Clean Limited to Manual Operation

3- RYLAN Juicer Machine

B0CPVCX1ZR

Discover a healthier lifestyle and stay healthy with a portable and non-BPA manual juicer machine. For durability, it has impact-resistant ABS plastic as its main material, allowing for detachable parts that are easy to clean. Embrace juicing vegetables and wheatgrass with less hassle using this powerful yet easy-to-use juicer machine.

Specifications of RYLAN Juicer Machine

Brand - Rylan

- Rylan Special Feature- Portable, BPA-Free

Portable, BPA-Free Product Dimensions - 8D x 5W x 4H cm

- 8D x 5W x 4H cm Finish Type - Steel

- Steel Material - Plastic

- Plastic Item Weight- 799 gm

Pros Cons Compact and Portable Manual Operation BPA-Free Material Limited to Manual Operation

4- Ritu Rapid Juicer Machine

B0C1RZ98MM

Specially designed for fruit and vegetable juices, this rapid juicer machine has a masher for the convenience of fruit processing and glass for juice collection. Using its safe and compact design, juicing has never been so easy, plus you will get all the health benefits with it. So, isn't it a win-win? It is!

Specifications of Ritu Rapid Juicer Machine

Brand - Ritu

- Ritu Special Feature- Portable

Feature- Portable Product Dimensions - 10D x 10W x 10H mm

- 10D x 10W x 10H mm Finish Type - Glass, Stainless Steel

- Glass, Stainless Steel Material - Plastic

- Plastic Item Weight- 400 gm

Pros Cons Effortless Juicing Limited to Specific Fruits Includes Masher and Glass for Collection Manual Operation

5- Glen Centrifugal Juicer Machine

B073S2W2LR

This centrifugal juicer machine comes with an anti-drip feature & a wide feeder tube for quick and efficient juice extraction. Effortless, right? The powerful 800w copper motor ensures proper and unobstructed functioning and better juicing efficiency, and the detachable 1.1 pulp collector is easy to remove & clean. This juicer automatically separates fruit juices from the pulp and comes with multiple speed settings and pulse functions. What's more? It comes with a safety lock, which ensures secure operations.

Specifications of Glen Centrifugal Juicer Machine

Brand - Glen

- Glen Colour - Black / Silver

- Black / Silver Special Feature - Powerful, copper motor of 500 W

- Powerful, copper motor of 500 W Material - Stainless Steel

- Stainless Steel Wattage - 800 Watts

- 800 Watts Item Weight- 3 Kg

Warranty- 2 years

Pros Cons Powerful and Efficient Loud Operation Wide Feeder Tube Generates Heat

6- Wonderchef Prato Compact Centrifugal Electric Juicer

B00YX22DTM

Say hi to effortless juice extraction with this powerful fruit juicer machine with a 400W motor featuring durable copper winding. Start your day on a refreshing note and a refreshing lifestyle with this electric juicer. Save time and effort with the wide-mouth feed chute that accommodates whole fruits and large vegetables, eliminating the need for pre-cutting. Its user-friendly compact design and detachable components allow convenient maintenance. It's time to experience worry-free juicing with a built-in locking mechanism and overload protection.

Specifications of Wonderchef Prato Compact Centrifugal Electric Juicer

Brand - Wonderchef

- Wonderchef Colour - Black and Silver

- Black and Silver Special Feature - Filter

- Filter Product Care Instructions - Dishwasher Safe

- Dishwasher Safe Material - Stainless steel, Copper

- Stainless steel, Copper Wattage- 250 Watts

Pros Cons Effortless Juice Extraction Requires Electricity Wide Mouth Feed Chute Loud Operation

7- Lambent Citrus juicer only juicer machine

B0C5FPKGMV

Did you just say stylish and portable juicer machine? Well, we heard it. The Lambent juicer allows you to take it wherever you go and comes with USB-C technology for charging. Talk about aesthetics, and this juicer has it all with a 45-watt motor and one button control startup. So, ditch the traditional hand pressing and enjoy efficient operations with this juicer machine that's made from BPA-free ABS material for fresh and healthy juice. It is easy to clean because of its detachable parts and a lifetime manufacturing defect warranty.

Specifications of Lambent Citrus juicer only juicer machine

Brand - Lambent

- Lambent Colour - Royal White

- Royal White Special Feature - Whole Fruit Processing, Pulp Control

- Whole Fruit Processing, Pulp Control Material - Metallic Fibre

- Metallic Fibre Wattage- 45 Watts

Pros Cons Fashionable and Portable Limited to Citrus Fruits Only One-Click Juicing Limited Battery Life

8- PHILIPS Citrus Press Juicer HR 2799/00

B09441LV5T

When it comes to Asia's most trusted brand for choosing domestic appliances, Philips tops the list. This juicer machine from the brand allows two-way rotation, enabling maximum juice extraction within minutes and without any hassle. This budget-friendly fruit juicer comes with a transparent jar that makes it easy to monitor juicing, thus avoiding overflow. It's not over yet because the sieve adjuster helps select different levels of pulpiness in juice and offers a 2-year warranty. Now, that's something that can't be ignored.

Specifications of PHILIPS Citrus Press Juicer HR 2799/00

Brand - PHILIPS

- PHILIPS Colour - Black & Transparent

- Black & Transparent Special Feature- Portable

Portable Product Dimensions- 17.1D x 16.7W x 23.7H cm

17.1D x 16.7W x 23.7H cm Material- Plastic

Plastic Item Weight- 0.81 Kg

Pros Cons Efficient and Transparent Limited to Citrus Fruits Only Two-Way Rotation Limited Battery Life

9- Ganesh Fruit & Vegetable Steel Handle Juicer

B01M0GLQ4L

This Ganesh juicer machine is for those who need an appliance that has a compact design and is easy to use. It is made of high-quality plastic and stainless steel and runs without electricity. That means Extra Savings! It comes with detachable parts for easy manual wash and efficient cleaning.

Specifications of Ganesh Fruit & Vegetable Steel Handle Juicer

Brand - GANESH

- GANESH Colour- Blue

Blue Special Feature- Filter

Filter Product Dimensions- 16D x 16W x 30H cm

16D x 16W x 30H cm Material- Plastic

Plastic Item Weight- 1 gm

Pros Cons Simple and Efficient Limited to Manual Operation Compact Aesthetic Design Limited to Specific Fruits

10- KWER Best Portable Handle Juicer Machine

B0CPPPD3W3

Get healthy and stay healthy, and nothing less than that with this KWER juicer machine. The juicer is impact-resistant ABS plastic that is BPA-free and also has detachable parts for thorough washing. Moreover, the parts are top-rack dishwasher-safe.

This fruit and vegetable juicer comes with an anti-skid base that creates a vacuum while in use and prevents it from moving back and forth during juice extraction.

Specifications of KWER Best Portable Handle Juicer Machine

Brand - KWER

- KWER Colour - Plastic Juicer

- Plastic Juicer Special Feature- Portable

Portable Product Dimensions- 16D x 16W x 30H cm

16D x 16W x 30H cm Finish Type- Polished

Polished Material - Polypropylene (PP)

- Polypropylene (PP) Item Weight- 700 gm

Pros Cons Healthy and Portable Limited to Manual Operation Impact-Resistant ABS Plastic Limited to Specific Fruits

Top 3 features for you

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 VALIKA Aluminum Hand Press Juicer Effortless Freshness Durable Aluminium Construction Multipurpose Juicing Aluminium Manual Fruit Juicer Squeeze 30% More Juice Easy to Clean Ergonomic Design Juicer Machine RYLAN Juicer Compact and Portable BPA-Free Material Easy to Use and Clean Ritu Rapid Juicer Machine Effortless Juicing Includes Masher and Glass for Collection Safe Handling Glen Centrifugal Juicer Machine Powerful and Efficient Wide Feeder Tube Detachable Pulp Collector Wonderchef Prato Compact Centrifugal Electric Juicer Effortless Juice Extraction Wide Mouth Feed Chute User-Friendly Design Lambent Citrus Juicer Only Juicer Machine Fashionable and Portable One-Click Juicing Safety & High-Quality Material PHILIPS Citrus Press Juicer HR 2799/00 Efficient and Transparent Two-Way Rotation Sieve Adjuster Ganesh Fruit & Vegetable Steel Handle Juicer Simple and Efficient Made of High-Quality Plastic and Stainless Steel Compact Aesthetic Design KWER Best Portable Handle Juicer Machine Healthy and Portable Impact-Resistant ABS Plastic Anti-Drip System

Best value for money

Out of the options available, it isn't difficult to determine which juicer machine emerges as the best value-for-money product. All of the features of the Ritu Rapid Juicer Machine, coupled with its lightweight design, easy juicing from the masher and glass, and cost, make for a combination of affordability and comfort. Its compact and easy-to-use functions make for a useful investment for efficient and easy-to-clean juicing solutions.

Best overall product

However, for someone with the money to spend on the best juicing solution, no matter the cost – it's nothing but the Glen Centrifugal Juicer Machine. It is the best overall product, mostly due to features like its very powerful 800W copper motor, wide feeder tube, multiple speed settings, and pulse function.

Adding to this is the detachable pulp collector and safety lock that further enhances its usability and convenience. Its overall performance, durability, and included warranty make it the top choice for a high-quality juicer.

How to choose the perfect juicer machine?

When selecting the ideal juicer machine, keep the following in mind:

Feeder Tube Dimensions: Select a fruit juicer with a broad feeding tube that can hold whole fruits and vegetables.

Different Speeds: Selecting a model with several speed settings is preferable. Soft fruits work best when juiced slowly. Harder food items like coconuts, beets, carrots, and others benefit from faster speeds.

Ejection of Pulp: By using an external pulp ejection mechanism, you can juice in huge amounts constantly without having to stop, open, and empty the basket from your machine.

Length of cord and storage: A longer chord offers more portability and flexibility. A compact juicer machine is great for folks with little kitchen space.

