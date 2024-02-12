Best projectors under ₹10000: Top 9 affordable options for home entertainment
Discover the best value-for-money projectors under ₹10000 for your home entertainment needs. Compare the top 9 budget models and find the perfect one for you.
Are you in search of the best affordable projectors for your home entertainment setup? Look no further! We've compiled a list of the top 9 budget projectors under ₹10000 to help you make an informed decision. Whether you're a movie buff or a gamer, these economical home projectors offer great value for their price.
Read on to explore their features, pros, and cons, and find the perfect projector for your needs.
1. E03i31 Support Display Projector
The E03i31 Support Display Projector is a versatile and affordable option for your home entertainment needs. With high brightness and connectivity features, it offers a great viewing experience for movies, games, and more.
Specifications of E03i31 Support Display Projector
- High brightness display
- Multiple connectivity options
- Compact and portable design
- HD resolution support
- Built-in speaker
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
High brightness for clear display
Built-in speaker could be better
Versatile connectivity options
2. WZATCO Yuva Upgraded Projector
The WZATCO Yuva Upgraded Projector offers enhanced brightness and display quality for your home entertainment setup. With upgraded features and high resolution support, it's a great value-for-money option.
Specifications of WZATCO Yuva Upgraded Projector
- Enhanced brightness and contrast
- Upgraded display quality
- Easy connectivity options
- Portable and lightweight design
- High resolution support
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
Enhanced brightness and display quality
Slightly bulky design
Easy connectivity options
Also read: Best deals on Valentines Day: Discover ideal projectors for your special someone
3. Portronics Projector with Display Mirroring
The Portronics Projector offers seamless display mirroring and streaming options for your home entertainment needs. With its rotatable display and built-in speaker, it's a versatile and compact option for any space.
Specifications of Portronics Projector with Display Mirroring
- Display mirroring and streaming
- Rotatable display for flexible setup
- Built-in speaker for audio output
- Compact and portable design
- HD resolution support
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
Versatile display mirroring and streaming options
Limited connectivity options
Rotatable display for flexible setup
4. ZEBRONICS Zeb-PIXAPLAY Portable Projector
The ZEBRONICS Zeb-PIXAPLAY Portable Projector offers a compact and portable design with a built-in speaker for immersive audio. With versatile connectivity options, it's a great value-for-money choice for home entertainment.
Specifications of ZEBRONICS Zeb-PIXAPLAY Portable Projector
- Compact and portable design
- Built-in speaker for immersive audio
- Versatile connectivity options
- HD resolution support
- Enhanced brightness and display quality
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
Compact and portable design
Slightly limited brightness
Immersive audio with built-in speaker
5. XElectron S2 Miracast Airplay Projector
The XElectron S2 Miracast Airplay Projector offers seamless connectivity and streaming options for your home entertainment needs. With its high resolution support and compact design, it's a great choice for versatile usage.
Specifications of XElectron S2 Miracast Airplay Projector
- Seamless connectivity and streaming options
- High resolution support for clear display
- Compact and lightweight design
- Enhanced brightness and display quality
- Versatile usage options
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
Seamless connectivity and streaming options
Slightly limited connectivity options
High resolution support for clear display
6. YOTON Projector with Bluetooth Controller
The YOTON Projector offers Bluetooth controller support for easy and convenient usage. With its compact and versatile design, it's a great value-for-money option for your home entertainment setup.
Specifications of YOTON Projector with Bluetooth Controller
- Bluetooth controller support for easy usage
- Versatile connectivity options
- Compact and portable design
- HD resolution support
- Enhanced brightness and display quality
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
Bluetooth controller support for easy usage
Limited audio output options
Versatile connectivity options
7. Livato T4 Projector Portable Screencast
The Livato T4 Projector offers portable and screencast options for your home entertainment needs. With its compact design and versatile usage, it's a great choice for on-the-go entertainment.
Specifications of Livato T4 Projector Portable Screencast
- Portable and screencast options
- Compact and lightweight design
- Versatile connectivity options
- HD resolution support
- Enhanced brightness and display quality
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
Portable and screencast options
Limited audio output options
Compact and lightweight design
Also read: Best year end deals: Pick from top 10 picks, avail up to 83% off on projectors
8. WANBO Mini Upgraded Projector
The WANBO Mini Upgraded Projector offers enhanced brightness and display quality in a compact design. With its easy connectivity options, it's a great value-for-money choice for home entertainment.
Specifications of WANBO Mini Upgraded Projector
- Enhanced brightness and display quality
- Compact and lightweight design
- Easy connectivity options
- HD resolution support
- Versatile usage options
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
Enhanced brightness and display quality
Slightly limited connectivity options
Compact and lightweight design
9. AGARO Projector with Smartphone Connectivity
The AGARO Projector offers seamless smartphone connectivity and internal storage options for your home entertainment needs. With its high resolution support and compact design, it's a great value-for-money choice.
Specifications of AGARO Projector with Smartphone Connectivity
- Seamless smartphone connectivity options
- Internal storage for easy access
- Compact and lightweight design
- HD resolution support
- Enhanced brightness and display quality
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
Seamless smartphone connectivity options
Slightly limited connectivity options
Internal storage for easy access
Comparison Table
|Product Name
|Brightness
|Connectivity Options
|Resolution Support
|E03i31 Support Display Projector
|High
|Multiple options
|HD
|WZATCO Yuva Upgraded Projector
|Enhanced
|Easy options
|High
|Portronics Projector with Display Mirroring
|High
|Display mirroring
|HD
|ZEBRONICS Zeb-PIXAPLAY Portable Projector
|Enhanced
|Versatile options
|HD
|XElectron S2 Miracast Airplay Projector
|High
|Seamless options
|High
|YOTON Projector with Bluetooth Controller
|High
|Versatile options
|HD
|Livato T4 Projector Portable Screencast
|High
|Versatile options
|HD
|WANBO Mini Upgraded Projector
|Enhanced
|Easy options
|HD
|AGARO Projector with Smartphone Connectivity
|High
|Seamless options
|HD
Best value for money:
The Portronics Projector with Display Mirroring offers the best value for money with its versatile display mirroring and streaming options, making it a great choice for flexible usage in any space.
Best overall product:
The XElectron S2 Miracast Airplay Projector stands out as the best overall product with its seamless connectivity and streaming options, making it a versatile choice for various entertainment needs.
How to find the top projectors under ₹10000:
Finding the best projectors under ₹10,000 requires balancing features and budget. Look for models with decent brightness, resolution, and connectivity options. Check reviews to ensure reliability and performance. Consider factors like lamp life and warranty coverage. Opt for reputable brands known for quality and affordability to make the most of your investment.
Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.